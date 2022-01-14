BMW Motorrad Australia
‘SoulFuel Escape’
BMW are offering motorcyclists a chance to join them on a 4-day / 5-night Roadtrip on a BMW R 18 or R nineT, with a relaxed motorcycle touring experience while exploring some of the best regions of Australia.
Ride your own R 18 or R nineT or hire a bike from the R 18 range to discover heritage road cruising at its finest.
Enjoy a reprieve from the daily grind with an event designed to transport you to back to the basics, with nothing but a motorcycle and the road ahead on your mind.
Taking in incredible scenery, fantastic riding, and a bunch of great experiences along the way – this is the perfect event to discover the R 18 range for new customers or stretch the legs on your current BMW heritage bike.
The Motodevelopment team behind the iconic BMW Safari events have prepared a fantastic route for our first event, cruising from the Hawkesbury Valley & Bathurst up through the Hunter Valley to Port Macquarie from the 2nd – 6th March 2022.
BMW’s first SoulFuel Escape will have a limited capacity with 12 x R 18 Bike Hire places and 18 places for customers riding their own R 18 or R nineT.
Bookings go on sale Thursday 27th January at 9am AEDT
EVENT #1 – NSW
The Details:
- The SoulFuel Escape – A BMW Motorrad Heritage Bike Roadtrip
- Event #1 NSW – Windsor > Port Macquarie 2nd – 6th March
- 4 Days Riding / 5 Nights’ Accommodation + Experiences along the way
- 30 Customers (12 x R 18 Hire Bike Places / 18 x Owned R 18 or R nineT Places)
- Guided Road Motorcycle Touring with Motodevelopment
- Bookings Live from Thursday 27th January at 9am
The Route:
- Day 1 – Windsor > Bathurst
- Day 2 – Bathurst > Hunter Valley
- Day 3 – Hunter Valley > Tamworth
- Day 4 – Tamworth > Port Macquarie
Pricing:
- Single Package: $3,999
- 2-Up Package: $4,899
Package Inclusions:
- 5 Nights of Premium Accommodation
- Daily Planned Routes with Lead & Sweep Riders
- Full Event Support including Tech & Luggage Transfer
- Personalised Event Rider Pack
- All Breakfasts & Dinners Included
- 2 Custom Experience Activities
Bike Hire
4 Day Bike Hire Cost = $1,000. Available fleet for Event #1 will include
- 3 x BMW R 18
- 3 x BMW R 18 Classic
- 3 x BMW R 18 B
- 3 x BMW R 18 Transcontinental