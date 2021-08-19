CFMOTO 700CL-X Sport

The first model on CFMoto’s new 700 platform, the 700CL-X Classic, has already arrived and gone on sale here in Australia at $9490 Ride Away. This is CFMOTO’s first motorcycle platform aimed outside the learner legal market and is powered by an all-new 693 cc parallel-twin making a claimed 73 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 68 Nm of torque. With a dry weight of just over 180 kg that promises decent performance.

At under 10k Ride Away you get adjustable KYB suspension, J.Juan four-piston radial brakes with Continental ABS, Bosch ride-by-wire with riding modes, and DRLs along with a slipper clutch and cruise control. That’s an impressive spec’ sheet at this price point and we assume this new 700 CL-X Sport will be equally as value packed.

The 700CL-X Sport you see here runs more road performance biased 17-inch rims at both ends while the already launched Classic runs a chunky 18-inch front.

700CL-X Sport also runs clip-on bars and bar end mirrors.

The influece of Austrian styling house Kiska can be seen in the design language and I reckon it looks very smart indeed.

The petal style disc rotors are the only things I am not too keen on. Oh, and using a pug in a backpack in the promo shots…

I am really interested to see how well balanced this new platform is and that largely depends on whether CFMOTO have used the right testing and development riders to arrive at a real handling sweet spot. That’s the final piece of the puzzle that can often be missing in products coming from newer brands on the market. If they’ve done their homework on that score in regards to dynamics, then this could really elevate the CFMOTO brand as a whole.

We expect the final specifications and Aussie pricing in the coming weeks ahead of a local launch of the model later this year.