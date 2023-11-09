CFMOTO MT-X Concept

CFMOTO unveiled a high spec’ new adventure ‘concept’ model in Milan this week.

The concept as presented is bristling with big brand name components such as Brembo, Ohlins, Akrapovic and of course that KTM derived parallel-twin powerplant.

It also signals a harder core direction of intent from the Chinese company with the MT-X rolling on a spoked 21-inch front, more serious suspension and even a rally style cockpit complete with a touch screen display and LED lighting.

We can also see that CFMOTO have followed the cues from KTM by having the fuel tank extend down both sides of the bike towards a lower centre of gravity.

There is no doubt that this model will go into production at sometime in the near future, although we would expect a lot of the big brand name components not to make it across to serial production in order to ensure CFMOTO can undercut much of the opposition when it comes to retail pricing.