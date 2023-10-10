CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4

CFMOTO have unveiled their latest addition to the SSV range, in the form of the ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4, marking the brand’s first-ever four-seater Sports-by-Side Vehicle.

The ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4 boasts the popular 60 inch-wide chassis that provides ample room for four passengers as well as four comfortable and contoured seats. An adjustable passenger grab handle adds an extra level of safety and comfort during the most exhilarating moments.

The chassis has been carefully re-tuned to accommodate four occupants, resulting in a vehicle that is 762 mm longer than the two-seater ZFORCE 950 SPORT. This longer frame provides increased space and stability.

The ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4 features a robust frame constructed of 20CrMn alloy steel tubing, including a newly developed top beam and side reinforcement structure. This enhanced construction delivers improved rigidity and strength.

The rear doors open in the opposite direction, offering ease of use even in tight spaces while protecting the cabin.

Abundant ground clearance and long-travel piggyback gas shocks provide a smooth ride by absorbing small bumps and medium-sized hits. The piggyback shock absorbers feature dual-stage springs, an updated damping system, and improved sealing for enhanced reliability and performance. Compression adjustments are tool-free and simplified to three settings.

The new rear suspension design includes independent double A-arms with toe-link control. The toe links hold the rear wheels at the correct angle, enhancing handling, stability, impact resistance, and overall comfort.

The ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4 is powered by the same powerplant and driveline as its two-seater sibling, including a 963 cc V-twin engine, CVT transmission, dual power modes, and EPS power steering, offering 85 hp at 7500 rpm and 87 Nm at 5500 rpm.

The vehicle comes equipped with a host of features, including a 4500 lbs winch, LED lights, a 5″ LCD display, roof, half doors, a new 4500-pound synthetic rope winch, 27″ all-terrain tyres, and 14″ beadlock rims. It also boasts a rated towing capacity of 680 kg and a maximum load capacity of 475 kg.

The CFMOTO ZFORCE 950 SPORT-4 is available now from Australian dealers in a rugged Desert Tan colour scheme for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $24,990 Ride Away*.

For further information, interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest CFMOTO ATV, UTV & SSV dealer.

*National ride away prices include freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges. Excludes Regional WA dealers.