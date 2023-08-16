Todd on BMW for TT 2024

Milwaukee BMW Motorrad have confirmed that Davey Todd will line up for the team for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races, riding the M 1000 RR in the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock, and Milwaukee Senior Races.

Todd, who is widely-regarded as one of the TT’s brightest prospects, makes the move after two years with the Padgett’s Motorcycles team with whom he took a first TT podium in the 2022 Superstock Race and won last year’s British National Superstock Championship.

The 27-year-old was unable to add to his podium tally at TT 2023, but he did improve his personal best lap speed to an average of 132.982mph, making him the 6th fastest ever person to lap the TT Mountain Course.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee BMW Motorrad – run by the TAS Racing team synonymous with the TT – were absent from the paddock for the first time in 23 years this year, as Ian Hutchinson’s racing licence was revoked as standard protocol folllowing a stroke at the start of the year.

Philip Neill – Milwaukee BMW Motorrad Team Principal

“We’re really pleased to welcome Davey in to the team. I don’t think we’re alone in saying we’ve had our eye on him since his very impressive first TT, so we’re thrilled to have him on board. He’s clearly a very talented racer and we know that we can put him on bikes capable of showcasing that talent.”

Having supported riders from as early as the 1970s, the TAS Racing team as we know it today first debuted in 2000 and has gone on to take a total of 18 TT race victories and 44 podiums, making them one of the most successful teams ever around the Mountain Course.

Todd now joins an illustrious list of names to have ridden for the Northern Irish team which includes Ian Lougher, David Jefferies, Adrian Archibald, Bruce Anstey, Cameron Donald, Guy Martin, William Dunlop, Conor Cummins, Josh Brookes, Ian Hutchinson, and Michael Dunlop.

Whilst the TT is still some 9 months away, the early announcement gives Todd the opportunity to contest the final two rounds of the British Superbike Championship season with the team, and he is also set to make an appearance with the factory BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team before the end of the season.

Davey Todd

“This is a massive opportunity for me and I really can’t wait to get started! Peter [Hickman] has shown how strong the BMW package is around the TT. Obviously he’s the man to beat, but he was regularly hitting over 200mph through the speed trap and the bike was staying rock solid and stable, which is exactly what you need to get the best lap times around there.”

“It’s great that we can get started before the end of this season as the switch from Honda is quite a big one to adjust to, and there’s also going to be some other really cool opportunities for me ahead of the TT, too, so it’s all a properly exciting time for me.”

“I want to say a big thanks to Philip, Hector, and the whole team for bringing me on board, and also to say another big thanks to Clive [Padgett] for the last few years and his continued support.”

2024 Isle of Man TT Schedule