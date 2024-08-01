Derbi Prototype MX 125

With Phil Aynsley

This will be the shortest column I have ever written due to the paucity of information about the bike.

However, as it is a rare example of a multi-cylinder motocross bike I thought it was worth a look. I’ll just have to let the images tell the story.

This early ‘80s Derbi prototype was tested by Toni Elias Snr, who was the factory’s highly successful motocross rider at the time (he previously rode for Bultaco).

The motor is a modified (reduced capacity, reversed head finning) GP 2.002 unit, check out: Derbi 2.002 Gran Prix 6V | lightweight 200 cc parallel-twin for a reference point.