Ducati Track Days with DesmoSport 2023

The Ducati Track Days program is returning this October, and will be powered by Australian Superbike team, DesmoSport Ducati, at Australia’s most iconic track – the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in Victoria.

There will be an option of two days in October – the 5th and 6th, offering a full day of track time for participants, and spots at the Ducati Track Days can be purchased for either one day, or both days. Optional additional riding tips, or suspension set-up will also be offered for an additional fee.

Sergi Canovas – Ducati Australia Managing Director

“Racing and motorsport is embedded in the Ducati DNA, and whether our clients and fans are using their Ducatis at the track or purely on the road, the heart of a champion, proven with countless podiums, is beating within each one of our motorcycles. Partnering with DesmoSport Ducati to offer our 2023 Track Day program means that Ducatisti can experience the true performance of their own bikes, while learning from some of Australian motorcycling racing’s household names.”

Formed in 2016 by the 2001/2006/2008 World Superbike champion Troy Bayliss and former Australian Superbike racer, Ben Henry, DesmoSport Ducati currently competes in the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) against Australia’s best Superbike racers; with rider Broc Pearson in the saddle for the team.

Designed to offer Ducatisti a selection of riding options, spots on the Ducati Track Days can be purchased for either one day at a cost of $450+GST or $800+GST for both days. The optional additional riding tips, or an optional suspension set-up, from the DesmoSport Ducati team, are available for $200+GST each.

2023 Ducati Track Experience Powered By DesmoSport Ducati

October 5th and 6th at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Costs: One day program (8:30am-4pm): $450 +GST Two-day program: $800 +GST

Optional: Trackside support and coaching from DesmoSport Ducati team: $200 +GST Suspension set-up assistance from DesmoSport Ducati team racing engineers: $200 +GST



Ducatisti who wish to attend this year’s Ducati Track Days powered by DesmoSport Ducati can

purchase tickets and register their Ducati at https://www.ducatiaustralia.com.au/Ducati-Track-Day