Ducati Concord relocating to Parramatta

After 15 years at their iconic Concord location, Fraser Motorcycles are pleased to announce that their Ducati dealership will be relocating to an all-new, state-of-the-art facility in Parramatta.

Ducati Parramatta will be conveniently located at 5 Marion Street Parramatta and fully operational in January 2024.

The move comes after the decision to break away from the multi-brand showroom at Concord and create a state-of-the-art Ducati dealership, to service Sydney and beyond.

Fraser Motorcycles were founded from humble beginnings in 1955 and were appointed as the official Australian Ducati distributor for many years. This association with the Ducati Factory and the dedication to their clientele, has made Fraser Motorcycles synonymous with the highest level of expertise and customer service.

This expertise will transfer over to their new home in Parramatta, where the focus will be new and pre-owned motorcycle sales, a world-class Ducati Service Centre and providing customers with the latest selection of Ducati parts, apparel and accessories.

Having harboured more factory-trained Ducati Master Technicians than any other dealership in the country and with more than fifty years of experience working on Ducati motorcycles, Fraser Ducati Parramatta could not be better equipped for this exciting new venture.

Join us in celebrating this new chapter, at the Ducati Parramatta official launch party – announced in the near future.