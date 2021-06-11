Latest Diavel not very mellow in yellow

Ducati have spun off yet another variant based on the Diavel 1260 S platform but unlike the recent Lamborghini special that is limited to only 630 units, “Black and Steel” joins the main Ducati model line-up. It is expected to arrive in Australia this August from $37,390 Ride Away.

First launched at EICMA in 2010 the Diavel has become a mainstay model for Ducati and in 2019 the low-slung cruiser-come-roadster gained the up-spec 159 horsepower Testastretta DVT 1262 engine for some extra motivation. Australia gets the recently improved Euro5 specification engine with the full 162 horsepower.

The chassis was also updated in 2019 along with the six-axis Bosch IMU that helps drive the myriad of safety aids that grace the platform. These systems includes Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Power Launch EVO and Cruise Control.

The S version scores fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at both ends, dedicated wheels and an up-spec braking system, and it is this top-spec model that the new “Black and Steel” is based on.

Ducati

“The livery of the Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” is characterised by the choice of asymmetrical and refined graphics that combine glossy grey and matt black as the main colours, to which are added sporty touches in yellow, including the frame, the lower part of the tail, the dedicated seat badge and some details of the bike.

“The Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” joins the S version in Thrilling Black & Dark Stealth colour with red frame and black wheels. The standard version is available in Dark Stealth colour with black frame and black wheels.”

Ducati Diavel 1260 S Specficiations Engine Engine Testastretta DVT 1262, V2 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, Desmodromic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, liquid cooled Displacement 1,262 cc (77.0 cu in) Bore X Stroke 106 mm x 71.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Power 162 hp (119 kW) @ 9,500 rpm Torque 13.2 kgm (129 Nm, 95 lb ft) @ 7,500 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø eq 56 mm elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes Transmission Gearbox 6 speed Primary Drive Straight cut gears, ratio 1.84:1 Ratio 1=37/15 2=30/17 3=27/20 4=24/22 5=23/24 6=22/25 Final Drive Chain, front sprocket z15, rear sprocket z43 Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Chassis Frame Tubular steel trellis frame Front Suspension Öhlins fully adjustable Ø 48 mm usd fork with TiN treatment Front Wheel Light alloy, cast and machined, 3.5″x17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Öhlins fully adjustable monoshock, single-sided aluminium cast swingarm Rear Wheel Light alloy, cast and machined, 8.0″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Diablo Rosso III 240/45 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front/Rear 120 mm / 130 mm (4.7 in / 5.1 in) Front Brake 2 x Ø 320 mm semifloating discs, radial mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston M50 callipers, PR16/19 radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calliper, Cornering ABS Instrumentation 3.5″ TFT colour display and dedicated warning light display Dimensions And Weights Dry Weght 221 kg (487 lb) Kerb Weight 247 kg (544 lb) Seat Height 780 mm (30.7 in) Wheelbase 1,600 mm (63.0 in) Rake / Trail 27° 120 mm (4.7 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 17 l (4.5 US gal)

16 l (4.2 US gal)** Number Of Seats 2 Equipment Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, full-LED lighting system, Daytime Running Light**** Standard Equipment Fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, Ducati Power Launch, cruise control, hands-free, backlit handlebar switches, 3.5″ TFT colour display, Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Multimedia System Ready For Warranty And Maintenance Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage Maintenance 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 12 months Valve Clearance Check 30,000 km (18,000 mi) Standard Euro 5 Co2 Emissions 129 g/km Consumption 5.5 l/100 km Available August 2021 RRP $37,390 Ride Away

Ducati Diavel 1260 S “Black and Steel” Image Gallery