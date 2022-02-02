Ducati Horizon V2

The Horizon V2 is Ducati’s high-end touring helmet, combining comfort and practicality, style and safety, in a modular package that ensures a flexible solution for any ride.

Part of the 2022 apparel collection, Ducati Horizon V2 has graphics designed by Drudi Performance exclusively for Ducati. The helmet transforms from a full-face helmet to a ‘jet’ (Ducati’s words not mine..), helmet by lifting the chin guard.

The outer shell is made of ‘Ultra’ Carbon material combined with aramid and glass fibres, which give the helmet strength and lightness. The Carbon Fitting internal padding with thermoregulating active carbon filaments ensure comfort, while safety is care of the expanded polystyrene of the inner shell to absorb and disperse kinetic energy in the event of an impact.

The Eyewear Adaptive system allows you to wear the Ultrawide goggles and visor which, with its large surface, offers a large range of visibility to the rider. The included sun visor grants protection from UV rays – up to 400 nm and can be easily disassembled for maintenance and cleaning.

The Horizon V2 helmet is designed and approved for integration with the N-Com B 902X Intercom system to ensure connectivity and this system allows you to manage the mobile phone and its answering, hanging up and last-number redialling functions via Bluetooth, with voice commands and automatic switching between intercom and phone.

The intercom system is equipped with a Smart Conference function for group communications and for sharing music with both the passenger, and/or another motorcycle when travelling in company.

In the Ducati Apparel collection there is an entire line dedicated to touring include options like the Tour C4 and Atacama C2 jacket and trouser outfits. Both are designed by Aldo Drudi and produced by Ducati following the criteria of lightness, strength and usability.

The Horizon V2 helmet and all the items that make up the Ducati Apparel collection are available at the dealer network of the Borgo Panigale company and on Shop.Ducati.com, with Australian pricing set at $1030.55 + GST (RRP) with availability in April, 2022.