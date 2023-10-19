Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

We are huge fans of Ducati’s Multistrada V4 here at MCNews.com.au. It has what is, in my opinion, the best drivetrain ever fitted to a road going motorcycle with that stomping GranTurismo engine matched to the best quick-shifter in the business. I run out of superlatives and start frothing when talking about the current Multistrada V4 drivetrain. It also sports the longest valve clearance check intervals in motorcycling and shunned tradition by going away from Ducati’s trademark Desmodromic valve actuation.

But, of course, there will be people out there that would rather the Superbike engine, rather than the bigger, gruntier and more road tuned GranTurismo offering, I am not one of them, but Ducati are going to give them what they want in 2024, sort of, with the arrival of a new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS. They even go back to the future with a dry clutch!

The V4 RS is also pegged as a numbered series model however production numbers have not been limited as far as we are aware. The number will be shown on a black anodised aluminium plate, embellished with the Italian flag, applied to the triple clamp. So you can look at that particular mantlepiece while you stoke the fire…

And it is some fire. The Multistrada V4 RS is the only model in the family to adopt the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. In this configuration, Euro 5+ homologated, the Desmosedici Stradale engine develops a maximum power of 180 hp, with limiter at 13,500 rpm. The air filter from the Panigale V4 R and an exhaust system with Akrapovič silencer developed specifically for the Multistrada V4 RS help the quartet of 81 mm pistons breathe deeply through the short 53.5 mm stroke.

The final drive ratio is shorter to suit the non track oriented focus of the machine but the internal ratios are unchanged.

As on the Panigale V4 SP2 and Streetfighter V4 SP2, the Multistrada V4 RS also features a STM-EVO SBK dry clutch made from billet aluminium, with a specific configuration of springs and slipper ramps.

Desmo valve clearance checks on the Multistrada V4 RS are set at 30,000 km intervals.

The Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with the advanced and sophisticated electronic package of the Multistrada V4 S, which includes, among other features, standard radar technology on both the front and rear, which enables the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) functionality and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).

The electronic equipment of the Multistrada V4 RS, thanks to the information obtained from the Bosch inertial platform, is made up of 4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ducati’s two-way Quick Shift (DQS). All these systems have been calibrated for the characteristics and intended use of the model and integrated into four Riding Modes, namely Race, Sport, Touring, Urban.

On the V4 RS, the Full Power Mode (associated by default with the Race Riding Mode, characterised by a chequered flag above the name) is introduced for the first time in the Multistrada family; this delivers maximum power in all gears, with a prompt response from the throttle.

The greater sportiness of the electronic package of the V4 RS is highlighted by the new graphics of the dashboard, which presents a control panel on the main screen with functionality similar to the Infomode Track of the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. This drop-down menu displays the levels set for DTC, ABS and DWC in the selected riding mode.

The chassis of the Multistrada V4 RS is developed around the road performance oriented 17-inch front wheel. This choice led to the choice of a monocoque aluminium frame different from the Multistrada V4 S and Rally to obtain a different inclination of the steering head (25.75° compared to 24.5°) defining the trail and wheelbase values in function of the greater sportiness of the bike, similar to what has already been done on the V4 Pikes Peak.

The choice of Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspensions goes in the direction of guaranteeing the best performance in sporting use thanks to the use of an “event based” system, as on the Panigale V4 S and Streetfighter V4 S, which self-adjusts based on individual riding style. The system, already used on the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, has been recalibrated to obtain the best balance between comfort in relaxed riding and support in sporty riding.

The braking system derives directly from that of the Panigale V4. At the front, the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, similar to the Multistrada V4 S, to which are added the pads of the Panigale V4. At the rear the system includes a single 265 mm diameter disc on which a Brembo floating caliper works. The control, with regressive kinematics, has a smaller pumping element, thus improving power and modulation. The system is managed by the Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME Cornering ABS system.

The new V4 RS offers sportier ergonomics than the Multistrada V4, with higher and further back footrests to increase the maximum lean angle while the bar position is lower.

This is an absolutely awesome machine, and why not make the most of that amazing Multistrada V4 platform to spin off more variants. What this little black duck would really like to see though would be a sports-touring model, long and low with a muffler either side, and wrapped in sexy bodywork. Think a cross between a ZZR1400 and a Hayabusa…

If the Multistrada V4 RS floats your boat though it will arrive in the second quarter of 2024 with a ride away price in Australia of $55,800.

Multistrada V4 RS

Main standard equipment

1,103 cc Ducati Desmosedici Stradale engine with valve clearance check every 30,000 km*

Aluminium monocoque frame and aluminium single-sided swingarm

Titanium rear subframe*

Carbon fibre details

Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active electronic suspension with “event based” system

Wheel travel 170-170 mm

17″ Marchesini forged aluminium wheels

Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres sizes 120/70 ZR17 front and 190/55 ZR17 rear

Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME Cornering braking system

330 mm diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers

Full LED headlight with DRL and Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL)

TFT dashboard with 6.5” colour screen with dedicated graphics and display*

Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, Low)

4 Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Touring, Urban)

Front and rear radar technology (Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection)

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)

Ducati Traction Control (DTC)

Engine Brake Control (EBC)

Hands Free Starting

Ducati Connect with phone, music and map navigator applications

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up&Down

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Specifications