The latest race-to-road inspired tyre out of Dunlop is the SportSmart Mk3, which features what Dunlop refers to as a Dynamic Front Formula (DFF) design construction combined with innovative compound composition to offer improved grip and performance, in all conditions.

The new compound blend provides increased rider confidence in the wet, alongside a new tread pattern for exceptional handling in all conditions. High Surface Area silica ensured improved durability and exceptional wet performance, and Multi-Tread (MT) technology increases side grip and mileage.

A dynamic front mold profile shape has been revised using Dunlop’s Dynamic Front Formula (DFF) design approach. Dunlop say this provides the ideal balance between steering effort, stability and feedback, delivering unparalleled rider confidence and enjoyment.

The compound blend combines wet grip resin in the shoulder compound with silica and ultra-fine carbon black. An increased Silica content is used to promote compound flexibility at low temperatures, reducing a compound’s reliance on temperature to offer optimum grip in wet and less than ideal conditions, as well as to increase mileage.

The new tread pattern takes elements from RoadSmart III and SportSmart TT, to provide both rapid warm-up, efficient water evacuation and even wear to cope with demanding use.

The SportSmart Mk3 are designed using a combination of Computer Aided Design (CAD) technology and Finite Element Analysis (FEA) as well as JointLess Belt (JLB) construction. JLB construction eliminates the belt overlaps resulting in smoother handling and a more stable contact patch with the road. Rayon is used as casing ply material, to improve mileage & shorten warm-up time.

