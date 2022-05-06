Bonus battery with every Sherco EB12, EB16 or EB16 Factory until July

If you’re looking to buy one of Sherco’s electric balance bikes, there’s never been a better time, with the EB12, EB16 or EB16 Factory coming with a bonus battery worth $209 until July.

The additional battery can add up to another 60 minutes of running time while the other battery is charging, with plenty of stock for all three models nationwide, with pricing starting at $649 for the EB12, $749 for the EB16 and $999 for the EB16 Factory.

Sherco’s fun, silent and environmentally friendly electric balance bike range was launched in March 2021 for young riders as they embarked on their powered two-wheel journey.

They are suited to children weighing up to 40kg, with features including a twist-and-go throttle, height-adjustable seat, selectable power modes, a fully enclosed chain cover, pneumatic all-terrain rubber tyres, light-weight aluminium frame and handlebar, durable water-transfer frame decals and a 240V household charger.

The EB12 (100W brush motor and 2.6Ah lithium-ion battery) and EB16 (170W/5.2Ah) were the first models to go on sale, and the duo was later joined by the EB16 Factory.

The Factory has a more powerful 250W brushless motor mated to a 5.2Ah battery, a higher top speed than the EB16 (24km/h versus 21km/h), a ‘real’ fork, a rear disc brake, three speed modes, a higher handlebar, blue rims, new grips and more aggressive tyre tread pattern. New Sherco factory decals complete the premium look for the flagship model.

For more information on the trio of Sherco electric balance bikes, visit www.sherco.com.au/showroom. The Endless Fun campaign begins on May 1, 2022 and ends on July 31, 2022. To locate your nearest Sherco dealer, visit www.sherco.com.au/dealers.