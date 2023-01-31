IRC Off-Road Tyres: VX40, VX30 & VX10

Ficeda Accessories have just introduced the newest off-road tyres from IRC, offering three new options: the VX40 for intermediate to hard terrain, VX30 for soft to intermediate terrain and VX10 for junior riders.

Check out the IRC off-road range here (link).

IRC VX40 Tyre: For Intermediate to Hard terrain

Optimised for shredding through hard-packed trails or race tracks, the VX40 off-road tyre is an excellent choice for riders in intermediate to hard terrains.

Block Pattern: An optimised knob spacing offers an increased contact patch with the ground. More knobs equals more contact where you need it!

Compound: The front and rear VX40 comes quipped with an all new rubber compound from IRC, balancing both performance as well as durability.

Carcass Structure: Constructed with a lightweight 2ply+Breaker ply casing providing both high stability and flexibility.

IRC VX30 Tyre: For Soft to Intermediate Terrain

This tyre offers superior grip, bump absorption and enhanced durability.

Block Pattern: Optimised taper angle of the knob offers increase contact patch of the tyre for better handling and grip.

Compound: The VX30 comes with all new rubber compound to increase acceleration and breaking traction, with durability and longevity.

Carcass Structure: 2ply+Breaker ply provides excellent stability and bump absorption performance.

IRC VX10 Tyre: For Junior Riders

For aggressive large-tyre performance with a smaller circumference, VX10 has been optimised by rearranging the knobs at the centre and shoulders, as well as adjusted the height and angles of the knobs to maintain the tread pattern styling and performance for young riders.

