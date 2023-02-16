2023 National H.O.G Rally

Harley-Davidson’s 2023 National H.O.G Rally is back bigger than ever, officially marking the brand’s 120th anniversary celebrations at The Bend Motorsport Park, Adelaide.

Taking place from 22 to 24 September, the weekend will be an epic event for all H.O.G members with Friday night drags, bagger racing, private track sessions, chapter parade, and test-ride sessions on offer.

There will be plenty to do off the track as well, with a huge party on the lawn with live music, interactive tech-displays, chapter games, guided rides through the local region and a host of vendors rounding out the event.

The event marks the pinnacle of year long celebrations as the brand commemorates 120 years and 40 years of H.O.G. in Australia.

In 120 years of legacy, the Motor Company has etched itself in history as one of the most desirable and lifestyle brands in the world – defining motorcycle culture reflected in every product and experience they deliver.

Tickets for H.O.G members will go on sale 17 February with a suite of ticketing options available. Standard general admission tickets start at just $99 for the 3-days or members can go all out with a Gold Package which includes everything from Executive Suite at the on-site Rydges hotel, daily breakfast, bike service, merchandise and private track sessions.

Nigel Keough – Managing Director Harley-Davidson ANZ

“The Bend is the perfect location to mark 120 years of Harley-Davidson and 40 years of HOG in Australia. It’s a central location for most members, whether you’re East or West coast, and somewhere we’ve not been before. The facility itself is also something you just have to experience to truly understand. As far as motorsport venues in Australia, I don’t know if there’s one better… from the track, to the hotel, pit garages and general infrastructure, it’s so accommodating and I think our members will enjoy it.”

The Harley Owners Group is open to all Harley-Davidson owners as well as family & friends of Harley-Davidson owners across the world who share a passion for riding. By joining your local chapter, members can sign up to exclusive benefits such as H.O.G events that make the most out of your ownership experience.

To purchase tickets and find out more information, visit www.hog120.com.