2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S & Low Rider ST

Harley-Davidson are beefing up the Low Rider S for 2022, alongside the introduction of the new Low Rider ST model. With the inclusion of the Milwaukee-Eight 117 powerplant in the Softail chassis, this promises performance previously limited only to CVO offerings in the line-up.

Alongside a 117-based torque boost, the updates promises an improved handling package, with increased cornering clearance and rear suspension travel, which sounds promising to deliver better comfort as a result.

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin produces 167 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. It runs a high-performance cam-shaft, tuned Heavy Breather intake with forward-facing exposed filter, high-performance two-into-two offset shotgun exhaust and dual counter-balancers to reduce primary vibration.

Further dealer-installable Screamin’ Eagle Performance Parts Stage Upgrades are available to boost engine performance even further, for those who want to go the next step.

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

The Low Rider ST offers Harley-styled sport-touring inspired by the Californian “tall bike” movement. Saddlebags ride high, the rear suspension is jacked up, handlebars are high, and the FXRT-inspired fairing is frame-mounted.

Brad Richards – Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design

“A key element of this model is the frame-mounted fairing, which has a shape inspired by the classic FXRT Sport Glide model fairing favoured by West Coast customisers. With a dominant central headlamp flanked by side vents, the genetic connection to the original FXRT remains familiar. The sharper creases and revised proportions in the Low Rider ST fairing provide a look that is intended to be modern, athletic and aerodynamically superior to the FXRT fairing. The raised fitment of the saddlebags high above the exhaust reinforces the performance of the model – the message being that these bags will not limit lean angle when the bike is pushed to the limit.”

The shape of the new frame-mounted fairing was developed through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) analysis and real-world testing. Triple fixed split-stream vents help limit rider head buffeting at highway speeds. A six-inch high windshield has a Dark Smoke tint, and the fairing holds a single 5.75-inch LED headlamp.

The lockable, rigid saddlebags feature a clam-shell design that makes them easy to load and unload. The bags can be opened with one hand by a seated rider, and a damping device allows the saddlebag lids to open smoothly. The bags can be removed in seconds with an internal quick-release mechanism. Combined saddle-bag capacity is 53.8 litres.

A deep solo seat holds the rider in place during aggressive acceleration and cornering. A one-inch moto handlebar is mounted on four-inch pull-back risers while a low-profile textured-black console tops the 18.9 litre fuel tank. Instrumentation is presented by a compact digital display inset in the handlebar riser for a custom, “no gauges” look.

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 powertrain is rigid-mounted in the frame to enhance chassis stiffness. A 43mm inverted fork stiffens the front end, and its single-cartridge internal technology helps keep the front wheel planted, while fork rake is 28-degrees.

The Low Rider ST is equipped with a taller rear monoshock than the standard Softail chassis monoshock offering half-an-inch more stroke, one-inch more rear wheel travel, and pushing the seat height an inch taller.

This aims to provide improved ride comfort and increases lean angle by more than one degree, improving ground clearance. Under-seat hydraulic preload adjustment allows the rider to easily adjust the rear suspension for the load and road conditions, although no room for a pillion simplifies that equation.

Dual front brakes with 300 mm rotors are backed by a standard ABS (antilock braking system) for confident braking performance in all conditions. Standard fitment are Michelin Scorcher 31 tyres, with a 110/90B19 front and 180/70B16 rear. Other features include a LED headlamp, bright LED tail/brake lamps and a USB charging port.

Blacked-out styling includes the Wrinkle Black finish on the powertrain, primary cover, triple clamps, top clamp, rear fender supports and tank console; the derby cover, intake, lower rocker covers, and handlebar riser are Gloss Black.

The handlebar is Satin Black, forks anodised black and mufflers and exhaust shields are Jet Black. Radiate cast-aluminium wheels (19- inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) are finished in Matte Dark Bronze for contrast to the blacked-out components.

The accessory-fit Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate is also available, with the inner fairing audio kit designed alongside the Low Rider ST for outstanding performance and an ideal fit within the fairing. The system includes a compact 250-watt amplifier with digital signal processing (DSP) technology and a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and two remote tweeters.

2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

The Milwaukee-Eight 117 equipped Low Rider S produces five percent more torque than Milwaukee-Eight 114 powered 2021 variant it replaces, offering bragging rights of performance previously only available in CVO offerings.

The 2022 Low Rider S model is equipped with a new handlebar-mounted combination analogue tachometer/digital speedometer, which replaces the tank console instruments seen on previous Low Rider S models.

The handlebar location places the gauge closer to the rider’s line of sight. A low-profile textured black tank console with FXLRS badge now tops the fuel tank. Lighting is an LED headlamp and LED tail/brake lights.

The same taller rear monoshock featured on the Low Rider ST model raises the rear of the Low Rider S model for improved ride comfort and 1.3 degrees more lean angle than the previous Low Rider S mode. Under-seat hydraulic preload adjustment allows easy adjustment.

As on the Low Rider ST 43mm inverted fork are run and fork rake is 28-degrees, with dual 300 mm disc brakes, standard ABS and Michelin Scorcher 31 tyres.

Other features include one-inch diameter moto bar on four-inch tall risers, a deep solo seat, mid-mount foot controls, and a colour-matched mini speed screen fairing. The powertrain, front end and exhaust are totally blacked out, with Radiate cast-aluminium wheels (19-inch front and 16-inch rear diameter) finished in Matte Dark Bronze.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and Low Rider ST will be available in Vivid Black or Gunship Gray.

The 2022 Low Rider S is priced at $30,750 ride-away, while the 2022 Low Rider ST will be $35,250 ride-away, both expected to arrive in Harley-Davidson dealerships around early-March, 2022 according to early estimates.