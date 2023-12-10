Husqvarna’s 2023 Christmas Gift Guide

Husqvarna Motorcycles have great gift ideas this Christmas, and choosing the perfect gift has never been so easy with 10% off the ENTIRE 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Gift Guide Range.

Find a wide range of gifts under $50 as well as big ticket off-road and adventure items. Whoever you are spoiling this Christmas, there is something from Husqvarna Motorcycles for your motorcycle enthusiast.

HUSQVARNA 2023 CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE

Replica 12eDrive – $1,034.55 AUD

The Husqvarna 12eDrive gets kids quickly up to speed with the essentials of two-wheel control. From getting to grips with the basics of balance with the power off, to feet-up riding while operating an actual throttle and brake.

Replica 16eDrive – $1,349.37 AUD

The Husqvarna 16eDrive lets kids aged 4 to 8 years rapidly get to grips with the essential skills for handling a powered two-wheeler. From the basics of balance to brake and throttle operation, the 16eDrive translates tentative first steps into total confidence in control.

HUSQVARNA GIFTS UNDER $50 & CASUAL APPAREL

Kids Team Tee – $40.49 AUD (10% Off) Soft feel & raglan sleeves

Remote Trucker Cap – $40.49 AUD (10% Off) Semi-curved visor. Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by YUPOONG FLEXFIT



Team Shoes – $198.00 AUD (10% Off) All distance running shoe with Advanced technology from PUMA. Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by PUMA.

Team Shirt – $94.55 AUD (10% Off) Superlight material shirt with a slim fit.



HUSQVARNA OFF-ROAD COLLECTION

Kids Railed Helmet – $243.14 AUD (10% Off) Kids offroad helmet developed for children’s anatomy, removable, washable, moisture-wicking inner lining and cheek pads. Helmet edge specially optimised for neck brace.

Velocity 5.5 Goggles OS – $162.11 AUD (10% Off) Premium offroad goggles injected polycarbonate shield lens with protection against UVA, UVB and UVC.Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Leatt.



HUSQVARNA ADVENTURE COLLECTION

MX-9 ADV MIPS Helmet – $341.10 AUD (10% Off) High-end adventure MIPS helmet for all conditions. Made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Bell

Scalar WP Jacket – $715.47 AUD (10% Off) Abrasion and tear-resistant Cordura polyester rip-stop blend–Removable, thermo jacket.



HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLE BAGS

