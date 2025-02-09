WorldSBK 2025

The presentation of the 2025 Kawasaki WorldSBK and Kawasaki WorldSSP Team was a historic moment for Manuel Puccetti and his staff, marking the move from private-supported team to factory team, and with Kawasaki no less, a manufacturer with which it has successfully collaborated for twenty years. Representatives from Kawasaki Italy, Kawasaki Europe, and Kawasaki Japan attended the event.

“New” was the buzzword during the presentation, attended by many sponsors and supporters, which took place on Saturday, 8 February, in Reggio Emilia, the city in which the team is based.

Not only is there a new team name but also new riders and new bikes. American Garrett Gerloff will field the Ninja ZX-10RR, while the new Ninja ZX-6R, complete with 636 cc engine, is entrusted to Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba, who makes his category debut.

Though affected by weather, recent tests at Jerez and Portimao proved positive for both riders who, like their technicians, are now keen to get to Australia and line up against their rivals at the Phillip Island circuit, first during the official tests on 17-18 February and then, for the first round of the two world championships, which will play out at the iconic Australian track on 21-23 February.

Shigemi Tanaka – Kawasaki Motors Europe MD

“We are delighted that our Ninja machines will be competing in the 2025 season in WorldSBK and WorldSSP with new riders for each class fielded by the Puccetti Kawasaki Racing Team, who have a proven track record of Kawasaki success across two decades.”

Steve Guttridge – Kawasaki Motors Europe Race Planning Manager

“Kawasaki is excited to help Manuel Puccetti fulfil his long-held ambition of bringing Garrett Gerloff to the WorldSBK grid inside an official Kawasaki team structure on the Ninja ZX-10RR, while returning to the happy hunting ground of WorldSSP with the formidable combination of the 636cc Ninja ZX-6R and new signing Jeremy Alcoba. 2025 is going to be exciting!”

Manuel Puccetti – Team Principal

“I’m pleased and proud to have presented our 2025 team in front of representatives from Kawasaki Italy, Kawasaki Europe and Kawasaki Japan, as well as our sponsors, confirming our new role as the Akashi manufacturer’s factory Ninja team. This is an historic moment for us, and one that brings great responsibility and motivation. We have everything we need to be able to fight for the podium in Superbike and in Supersport where we have a new bike that already showed real potential during testing.”

Garrett Gerloff

“After testing and the presentation, I can’t wait for the 2025 season to start. The tests were important, and positive, but I can’t wait to get down to work and race, battling with the other riders. Right now, I feel very comfortable with the Ninja ZX-10RR and with the team, but we’ll only know our real potential once we get out and race. I’m sure we can fight at the front. I want to thank the team and Kawasaki for all work they’ve done and continue to do to put me in the best possible position.”

Jeremy Alcoba

“Ever since I decided to join the Kawasaki project in WorldSSP, it’s been clear that our goal is to aim for the championship win. I’m part of a very competitive team and have a bike that showed great potential during the winter tests. I was impressed by the engine of the Ninja ZX-6R and can’t wait to measure up against my rivals. This is a new bike and so we still have work to do, and we’ll do that during the first rounds. One thing is certain – I’ll do my best to consistently reach the podium. On the highest step.”

