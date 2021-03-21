125SX

250SX

250SX-F

350SX-F

450SX-F

Click here for VIN List

Model Years 2021

239 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing fault, the motorcycle’s drive chain may be defective, causing it to break or come loose.

What are the hazards?

If the chain is defective, the motorcycle may experience loss in vehicle control and steering performance. This can increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers have been contacted by KTM Australia. Authorised dealers will replace the drive chain.

For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/