Motorcycle Recall Notice
PRA No. – 2021/18840
Date published – 21 March 2021
Campaign number TI 10_1845843
Supplier – KTM Australia
Traders who sold this product – Authorised KTM dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Vehicles built between 26 November 2020 and 21 December 2020
125SX
250SX
250SX-F
350SX-F
450SX-F
Model Years 2021
239 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing fault, the motorcycle’s drive chain may be defective, causing it to break or come loose.
What are the hazards?
If the chain is defective, the motorcycle may experience loss in vehicle control and steering performance. This can increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Consumers have been contacted by KTM Australia. Authorised dealers will replace the drive chain.
For further information, consumers can contact KTM Australia on 1800 644 771 or find their nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.ktm.com/au/