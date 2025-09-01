Marini staying put for 2026
Luca Marini will remain a Honda HRC rider with the factory Castrol-backed squad for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.
The Italian has shown clear progress in 2025 aboard the RC213V, scoring points at every round he has started and already more than tripling his tally from last season after just 12 races. His best finish so far came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he crossed the line in fifth.
Luca Marini
“I am very happy to make this announcement and remain with Honda HRC. We have just been working on a few final details, both HRC’s management and myself have been aligned on the future for quite a while. I am completely invested in this project and determined to help Honda return to the front in the MotoGP World Championship. Since joining the team in 2024, we have continued to improve and work together in an ever-improving way. Working with a factory, and especially a factory like Honda HRC, gives you huge motivation as a rider. We have had a good season so far and the focus remains to continue improving until the very last lap in Valencia.”
The extension gives Honda stability as Marini continues to grow into his role, while offering the 27-year-old another year to push closer to the front of the grid.
Taichi Honda – HRC General Manager
“We are happy to continue with Luca for another year, he has shown a high level of professionalism and dedication throughout. Luca has earned himself a reputation as an analytical rider and an incredibly hard worker, a valuable asset to any MotoGP project. Luca’s feedback is clear and precise and has been very useful for Honda HRC’s engineers in continuing the development of the Honda RC213V over the past season and a half.”
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
455
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
280
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
228
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
197
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
164
|
6
|
F. Morbidelli
|
161
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
154
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
126
|
9
|
J. Zarco
|
114
|
10
|
F. Quartararo
|
109
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
91
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
73
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
72
|
14
|
M. Viñales
|
69
|
15
|
E. Bastianini
|
63
|
16
|
A. Ogura
|
58
|
17
|
J. Miller
|
52
|
18
|
J. Mir
|
46
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
45
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
23
|
21
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
22
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
23
|
M. Oliveira
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
6
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
1
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
2026 MotoGP Dates
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
01/03
|
THA
|
Chang International Circuit
|
22/03
|
BRA*
|
Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna
|
29/03
|
USA
|
Circuit of the Americas
|
12/04
|
QAT
|
Lusail International Circuit
|
26/04
|
ESP**
|
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto
|
10/05
|
FRA
|
Le Mans
|
17/05
|
CAT
|
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|
31/05
|
ITA
|
Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|
07/06
|
HUN
|
Balaton Park Circuit
|
21/06
|
CZE
|
Automotodrom Brno
|
28/06
|
NED
|
TT Circuit Assen
|
12/07
|
GER
|
Sachsenring
|
09/08
|
GBR
|
Silverstone Circuit
|
30/08
|
ARA
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
13/09
|
SMR
|
Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|
20/09
|
AUT
|
Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|
04/10
|
JPN
|
Mobility Resort Motegi
|
11/10
|
INA
|
Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|
25/10
|
AUS
|
Phillip Island
|
01/11
|
MAS
|
Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|
11/15
|
POR
|
Autodromo Internacional do Algarve
|
22/11
|
VAL
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo