Marini staying put for 2026

Luca Marini will remain a Honda HRC rider with the factory Castrol-backed squad for the 2026 MotoGP World Championship.

The Italian has shown clear progress in 2025 aboard the RC213V, scoring points at every round he has started and already more than tripling his tally from last season after just 12 races. His best finish so far came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he crossed the line in fifth.

Luca Marini

“I am very happy to make this announcement and remain with Honda HRC. We have just been working on a few final details, both HRC’s management and myself have been aligned on the future for quite a while. I am completely invested in this project and determined to help Honda return to the front in the MotoGP World Championship. Since joining the team in 2024, we have continued to improve and work together in an ever-improving way. Working with a factory, and especially a factory like Honda HRC, gives you huge motivation as a rider. We have had a good season so far and the focus remains to continue improving until the very last lap in Valencia.”

The extension gives Honda stability as Marini continues to grow into his role, while offering the 27-year-old another year to push closer to the front of the grid.

Taichi Honda – HRC General Manager

“We are happy to continue with Luca for another year, he has shown a high level of professionalism and dedication throughout. Luca has earned himself a reputation as an analytical rider and an incredibly hard worker, a valuable asset to any MotoGP project. Luca’s feedback is clear and precise and has been very useful for Honda HRC’s engineers in continuing the development of the Honda RC213V over the past season and a half.”

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 455 2 A. Marquez 280 3 F. Bagnaia 228 4 M. Bezzecchi 197 5 P. Acosta 164 6 F. Morbidelli 161 7 F. Di Giannantonio 154 8 F. Aldeguer 126 9 J. Zarco 114 10 F. Quartararo 109 11 B. Binder 91 12 R. Fernandez 73 13 L. Marini 72 14 M. Viñales 69 15 E. Bastianini 63 16 A. Ogura 58 17 J. Miller 52 18 J. Mir 46 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 23 21 P. Espargaro 16 22 T. Nakagami 10 23 M. Oliveira 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0

2026 MotoGP Dates