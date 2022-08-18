Maxxis MX-IH 120/90-18 tyre

The all-new Australian spec Maxxis MX-IH 120/90-18 tyre has been built from the ground up, developed on home soil, with a special Australian specification marking visible on the sidewall.

Maxxis tasked Todd Waters with developing a 120/90-18 Int-Hard Terrain rear tyre for enduro. The criteria would be to give him the best racing performance alongside lasting in Australia’s hard, fast and rocky terrain.

Waters worked closely with Taiwanese MAXXIS engineers and technicians to get the performance exactly where he wanted it. Waters signed off on the final development tyre and it is now available at dealers nation-wide.

Maxxis MX-IH Development Process

Acceleration on hard / blue-groove terrain

Predictability under heavy breaking

Predictability when pounding rock gardens

Equal performance with Mousse or Tube

Maxxis combined the lightweight MX-IH motocross tyre with a strong carcass construction and durable rubber compound for both on and off-road use.

The tyre features a pliable sidewall, that acts like dampening, which provides predictable handling through rock gardens and a planted feeling under heavy braking where you need the tyre to flatten out. The new rubber compound and wide tread pattern works together to provide great straight-line traction and long wear life over high-speed trails.

All this combined, results in a lightweight off-road tyre that accelerates hard out of turns, is very predictable under braking, hooks up in hard in dusty conditions and holds up in hard rocky terrain.

Todd Waters used this tyre at the 2022 Australian Four-Day Enduro (A4DE) in Erica, VIC, proving competitive in all tests, claiming E2 and Outright honors on the final day before finishing second overall in the E2 Class.

Works with tubes and mousse – For enduro applications, this tyre operates with a heavy-duty tube at 13-14 PSI or a 10-12 PSI Mousse tube for maximum performance and reliability.

#E & DOT Approved – Off-road orientated tyre meets the required #E & DOT standards for road use. Perfect for any cross-country enduro rider or weekend warrior with a road-registered motorcycle.

MAXIXS MX-IH Available Front & Rear

Front: 80/100-21 T20-21-80100

Rear: 120/90-18 T20-18-12090

Performance OEM Replacement

The MAXXCROSS MX-IH 120/90-18 rear is a great performance replacement option for the standard FIM style rear tyre commonly found on new generation KTM, Husqvarna & GASGAS models.