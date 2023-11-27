Tom Drane extends Estenson Racing contract into 2024 for AFT

Australian Tom Drane has announced he’ll be continuing with Estenson Racing and Yamaha into 2024, after a highly successful 2023 season with the team in the American Flat Track Singles class, where he finished runner-up to Kody Kopp.

Drane will join Dallas Daniels, who last year competed the SuperTwins and finished runner-up as well, with the team running two young title contenders, who will again compete the Singles and SuperTwins classes respectively.

Tom Drane

“I am excited to announce that I will be riding for Estenson Racing team again in American Flat Track Parts Unlimited 2024 Championship. I am looking forward to another great year and can not wait to get back on track.

I am going to miss my teammates Trevor Brunner Racing and JD Beach 95 and wish them all the best in 2024. I am very grateful for all the support and help they both gave me in my rookie year.”

Tommy Hayden – Estenson Racing Team Manager

“2024 will be a change for us with a two-rider team, but we feel that a more concentrated effort will allow us to make another step forward in performance next season. As a team, we had a lot to be proud of this past season, but to come so close to a SuperTwins Championship and not get it done definitely stung and has motivated us to come back even stronger next year. With the way Dallas performed this past season in just his second year as a SuperTwins rider and the way Tom improved over the course of his first full year in AFT, I believe we are in a good position to fight for the championship in both classes in 24′.”

Jason Crump talks Speedway (Interview)

Check out the Jason Crump ‘Speedway stars of the Century’ feature here, where the three Speedway GP World Champion talks shop:

Speedway stars of the century – Jason Crump

2023 Trackmasters Wrap

with Peter Baker

The benefits of a full season of flat racing in the USA were on show for fans to see when Forbes teenager Tom Drane was the standout performer at the 32nd staging of the Trackmasters motorcycle meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway on Sunday (November 26).

Drane only recently returned home after finishing runner-up in the season-long chase for the AMA Flat Track Singles class championship and showed the benefits of more racing, longer races and intensive training regimes that he was part of.

It was not that the local stars had bad days, but Drane turned in a polished and faultless day, winning all his heats, and then the finals of both the Pro 450 and Unlimited Trackmasters classes.

The Pro 450 win meant he added his name to the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy awarded in memory of the long-time dirt track and speedway commentator.

Local stars Cody Lewis and Luke Bush had a titanic battle behind Drane before Lewis took second place.

Two other youngsters stood up in the Unlimited final as Jett Carter and Blake Wilby chased Drane home.

Drane put the icing on the day when he triumphed in a series of match races to win the Max Troth Golden Helmet, a trophy that was first awarded back in 1965 and has some legends of the sport inscribed as previous winners.

The Don Begley Memorial Trophy in memory of the inaugural secretary of the Raymond Terrace Motorcycle Club was awarded on the Slider class and produced the only ‘old hand’ winner as James Bevan took the honours.

The George Watson Memorial Trophy, honouring the multiple championship winning dirt track sidecar rider over many years, was won by Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein, who had finished second last year. This time they came out on top of a tough battle to hold out Jarred Marko / Wade Robertson.

The riders receiving each of the memorial trophies were pleased to know that their names will be forever inscribed on those trophies.

The Pro 250 class showed how quickly 16 year olds can take to senior competition when Thoren Openshaw came on top in his very first senior meeting.

Joshua McCosker won the very competitive Over 40s class while the only women entrant Bree-Anna Etheridge raced with the Pro 250 class and got involved in some close racing in the those events.

In the juniors fans got to see some of the promising riders coming through the ranks as local Cohen McCosker and Gunnedah rider Hugo Holmes both scored two class wins.

First time visitor to Barleigh Ranch Spencer Doyle left with a class win, while in the older junior age bracket, the 13 – Under 16s, it was Sam Drane coming out on top of Max Earl and Gage Gower.

2023 Trackmasters Results

Trackmasters Unlimited

Tom Drane Jett Carter Blake Wilby

Rod Allen Memorial Pro 450

Tom Drane Cody Lewis Luke Bush

Pro 250

Thoren Openshaw Jett Carter Caleb Wilkes

Don Begley Memorial Sliders

James Bevan Daniel Wilson

Over 40s

Joshua McCosker Darren Webb Brett Ryan

Max Troth Golden Helmet Shoot-Out Winner

Tom Drane

Women’s Pro Open Winner

Bree-Anna Etheridge

George Watson Memorial Dirt Track Sidecars Open

Corey Forde/Darren Freudenstein Jarred Marko/Wade Robertson Warrick Levy/Isaac Byrne

Dirt Track Sidecar Handicap

Corey Forde/Darren Freudenstein Jarred Marko/Wade Robertson Warrick Levy/Isaac Byrne

50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9

Cohen McCosker Quade Pringle Oliver Bridge

65cc 7 – U/9

Spencer Doyle Quade Pringle Oliver Bridge

65cc 9 – U/13

Hugo Holmes William Wiggins Cade Finn

85cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12

Cohen McCosker Edward Torrens Evie Wiggins

85cc 2str. & 150cc 4str. 9 – U/13

Hugo Holmes Cooper Blowes William Wiggins

2str & 4str. 13 – U/16

Sam Drane Max Earl Gage Gower (Cowra)

Australia allocated five SGP qualifying spots in 2025

The battle for a position in the 2025 FIM Speedway Grand Prix (SGP) series for Australia’s top guns starts now with news that Motorcycling Australia has been allocated five spots for riders to go through the European-based qualifying process in 2024.

The five qualifying spots, awarded by the FIM Track Commission, will be allocated to the following Australian riders:

Those who finish first to fourth in the 2024 Australian Speedway Championship; and

The first-placed Australian rider (with an MA licence) in the 2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship.

This is the first time that an SGP qualifying position has been allocated via the FIM Oceania Championship, with the five qualifying spots for Australian riders only equalled by four other nations across the speedway globe.

The four qualifying rounds in 2024 will be held on May 20 (Germany and Hungary) and May 25 (Italy and Slovakia) respectively, with one Australian to compete at all rounds except Italy, where two will be in action.

The top four riders from each qualifying round will then progress to the final-frontier SGP Challenge meeting on October 4, where the top three will then be added to the 2025 SGP roster.

Jack Holder and Max Fricke went through the pressure-packed qualification process in 2022 to lock in a spot in the 2023 SGP field, and this year Jason Doyle followed suit to ensure the 2017 world champion’s career in speedway’s showpiece series will continue into a 10th year in 2024.

For a fresh batch of riders, the qualification process begins with the 2024 Australian Speedway Championship, which starts in North Brisbane on January 4 before visiting Kurri Kurri (January 7), Albury-Wodonga (January 9), Mildura (January 11) and Gillman (January 13).

The Gillman track in Adelaide will then continue its busy summer by hosting the 2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Championship on January 27. Nominations are now open for that event by clicking here.





Manuel Lettenbichler extends KTM Factory Racing contract

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have signed a multi-year contract extension with Manuel Lettenbichler, that will see the recently crowned FIM Hard Enduro World Champion remain with the team for the coming years.

After delivering incredible performances as a KTM-mounted privateer, Lettenbichler first signed to the factory team in 2019. Since then, the young German has enjoyed season after season of exceptional results in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship – not least, his back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023.

Not only has Mani claimed the hard enduro crown over the past two seasons, but he has also been victorious at some of the most iconic events on the calendar. The 25-year-old has won the intensely challenging Red Bull Romaniacs four times over the past five years, only missing out on victory in 2022 when a two-hour penalty put him on the back foot early on. He still fought back to place sixth.

Lettenbichler holds the record as the youngest rider ever to win the infamous Red Bull ErzbergRodeo, a feat he completed in 2022 at just 24 years old. Mani then went on to take victory at the Iron Giant again in 2023, on his way to securing a historic clean sweep of the Hard Enduro World Championship where the KTM 300 EXC racer topped every single round.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Lettenbichler and the team will initially focus on the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, where Mani will return to the series for the first time in two years. Following that, attention will switch to the Hard Enduro World Championship where he will be aiming to secure back-to-back titles.

Manuel Lettenbichler

“It’s pretty epic for sure! I think the team is doing a great job, so I definitely want to stick with them and stay in orange. My journey with KTM has already been amazing, especially the past two hard enduro seasons. To win in 2022 after injury and missing a round was incredible, but to do the clean sweep this year is unbelievable – I couldn’t have done it without the whole team behind me. Overall, I’m really happy to stay with KTM for the years to come, I have a strong family behind me in the crew so I hope we can keep on doing exactly what we’re doing right now!”

RIEJU and ALL1 announce Dakar 2024 intentions

RIEJU is set to make its fourth consecutive appearance in the Dakar Rally, embarking on this formidable journey alongside ALL1 – the most extensive amateur team ever assembled.

ALL1 emerged from the depths of tragedy. The team’s inception is rooted in a mission to fulfil the dreams of Alex Llibre, whose life was tragically cut short in a motorcycle accident in 2017. His unfulfilled dream? To conquer the legendary Dakar Rally.

From January 5 to 19, Saudi Arabia will set the stage for the Dakar Rally’s fifth edition, promising to be the most challenging yet. RIEJU and ALL1 will navigate a gruelling route, including a prologue, 12 stages, and 14 days of racing with 2 days in the Empty Quarter. The diverse team, featuring riders like Javier Amat, Pepe Martí, Carlos Llibre, Xavier Pes, Fernando Conde, and Josep Pedró, will unite their efforts to conquer the demanding terrain and reach the finish line in Yanbu.

2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup winners celebrated

Yamaha Motor Europe have announce the winners of the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup, following an outstanding season filled with exceptional talent. In the face of intense competition, 16-year-old Italian Giorgio Orlando was selected as the champion of this year’s YZ125 Cup, while two Danes, 13-year-old Bertram Thorius and 11-year-old Willads Gordon, claimed the highest honours in the YZ85 and YZ65 categories respectively.

This year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup attracted an unprecedented 538 young riders from across Europe, illustrating the program’s growing popularity and its pivotal role in discovering and showcasing the future stars of MXGP. After an incredible year racing at national level, the competition reached its climax at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which was held in front of a staggering 102,000 fans at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

From the pool of 115 talented YZ riders that raced at the SuperFinale, 16 riders, including the standout female in each class, were selected to participate in the bLU cRU Masterclass, held over two-days at Motocross des Costières in France.

This exclusive event provided a unique opportunity for these young riders to learn from MXGP legend Gautier Paulin, former WMX World Champion Nancy van de Ven, and bLU cRU Rider Coach Brian Jorgensen, all while showcasing their skills in pursuit of victory in the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup.

The exceptional level of talent displayed at the Masterclass made the selection of the winners a challenging task, but ultimately it was Orlando, Thorius, and Gordon who stood out in their respective categories for the selection committee, which was comprised of the three coaches, Brian Jorgensen, Nancy van de Ven and Gautier Paulin.

In the YZ125 class, Italian sensation Orlando demonstrated exceptional speed, skill, and determination, earning him a coveted spot in the JK Yamaha Supported MX Team. Orlando will compete in the 2024 EMX125 Championship aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125.

In the YZ85 category, Danish star-on-the-rise Thorius, who was the winner of the YZ65 Cup in 2021, showcased his talent and incredible transition to the YZ85, securing the top spot and garnering additional Yamaha support for his 2024 EMX85 season. Likewise, fellow Dane Gordon emerged as the YZ65 class winner and will also benefit from enhanced Yamaha support for his upcoming EMX65 season.

After the resounding success of the 2023 YZ Cup, Yamaha is pleased to announce a new opportunity for young talents to join the bLU cRU. In 2024, 120 riders will win a place on the gate at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which is provisionally scheduled to take place at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in the United Kingdom.

Thorsten Lentink – Yamaha Motor Europe MX Racing Coordinator

“This year’s YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup was impressive. Again, we’ve witnessed incredible growth and an exceptional level of talent. While selecting the winners was not an easy task, after analysing the finalists together with the Yamaha Racing committee and the three coaches, we are delighted to confirm Giorgio Orlando, Bertram Thorius and Willads Gordon as the winners. These three riders have shown great potential, both on track and off. For Giorgio, next season will be an exciting step in his career as he will take full advantage of his opportunity to join the JK Yamaha Supported MX Team to contest the full EMX125 season aboard a GYTR kitted YZ125. We look forward to having him inside the MXGP paddock next year and to see what he can achieve. At the same time, it is a pleasure to continue building our relationship with Bertram and Willads, both of these riders have followed the path of the bLU cRU for the past few years and we are delighted to provide them with extra support for their 2024 campaigns. On behalf of Yamaha Motor Europe, I would like to congratulate everyone who contested the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup this season. It was arguably one of the best seasons to date, and every single rider can be very proud of what they achieved! I’d also like to thank all of the bLU cRU families, whose unstinting support allows these young riders to showcase their talent on the world stage. We look forward to seeing you all again in 2024!”

De Carli Racing continues GASGAS Factory Racing partnership

De Carli Racing, the team that has captured countless wins since it first joined the Pierer Mobility Group at the start of 2010, will lead Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing into the future, as a multi-year contract was finalised in the weeks that followed the conclusion of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship.

The successful partnership has resulted in nine world titles so far – the most recent occurred in September of this year. Jorge Prado captured GASGAS’ first motocross world championship via fourteen holeshots, eleven pole positions, fourteen moto victories and sixteen Grand Prix podiums. Prado and De Carli Racing will unite beneath the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing tent to defend that crown when the new season begins on March 10.

Pit Beirer – Motorsports Director

“De Carli Racing has proven to be an incredibly professional and capable team that is integral to our organization. We have been fortunate to share a lot of success and now, with the future set in stone, I look forward to even more joy. Davide De Carli’s proven himself to be a superb team manager since he first stepped into that role and the rider line-up for 2024 is packed full of potential.”

Davide De Carli – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“I’m happy to continue our successful relationship with GASGAS. The hundreds of employees in the factory in Austria put so much trust in us to deliver results and we are keen to continue our run of success as Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing. There is no doubt that the future looks very bright – it will be time to get on the gas soon enough.”

2023 FIM World Supercross Finale Wrap

The three-round 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship concluded at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night with Ken Roczen securing the 2023 WSX World Championship.

Firepower Honda’s Max Anstie emerged victorious in the 250 class to claim the 2023 SX2 World Championship.

See the full report and results here:

Roczen lifts WSX crown with victory at Melbourne finale

FIM World Supercross 2023 WSX Final Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ken ROCZEN 193 2 Joey SAVATGY 176 3 Dean WILSON 167 4 Vince FRIESE 149 5 Justin HILL 122 6 Gregory ARANDA 117 7 Cedric SOUBEYRAS 114 8 Kyle CHISHOLM 108 9 Mitchell OLDENBURG 89 10 Colt NICHOLS 87

FIM World Supercross 2023 SX2 Final Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Max ANSTIE 216 2 Shane McELRATH 140 3 Luke CLOUT 127 4 Maxime DESPREY 122 5 Cullin PARK 116 6 Cole THOMPSON 108 7 Chris BLOSE 105 8 Anthony BOURDON 87 9 Henry MILLER 79 10 Wilson TODD 77

2023 Australian Supercross Championships Finale Wrap

Capping off a dominate AUSX series from the Honda Racing Australia team, Dean Wilson (SX1), Max Anstie (SX2) and Parker Ross (SX3) were crowned Australian Supercross Champions of their respective classes.

Dean Wilson – SX1 P1

“I really needed this, and the team deserved it. Everyone has put in so much hard work. I’ve had an incredible time in Australia, and I hope to be back here next year, reliving it all. Thanks to Honda Australia and everyone involved. Winning again feels fantastic.”

Justin Brayton – SX1 P4

“This wasn’t my year. I’ve had an incredible run, winning five championships in a row. I made it to the podium in every race this year except the one where I had a collision with another rider. My passion for racing is still strong, so we’ll see what the future holds. Congratulations to Dean on the championship, and kudos to Honda for securing their sixth straight championship.”

Robbie Wageman – SX1 P8

“I have had a great time here in Australia and the WBR Yamaha team have been awesome to deal with. They have gone above and beyond on many occasions and allowed me to race in your beautiful country. “I would love to have finish on the podium for them and they work they have done but it wasn’t to be. I just didn’t get the start or track position I needed early in the race while the leading three guys did. But I have had a blast and would love to come back again as the series has been good and I feel I would be better next year now that I have an understanding of how things roll.”

Melbourne witnessed the culmination of the AUSX season on Friday night as Marvel Stadium was transformed into a dirt bike extravaganza ahead of Saturday’s WSX finale.

The full-size SX track set the stage for the crowning of three Australian Champions and an intense battle for minor placings across SX1, SX2, and SX3 classes.

Max Anstie – SX2 P1

“Competing here in Australia is an incredible experience, and having my dad here to witness my second championship in a row makes it even more special.”

Wilson Todd – SX2 P4

“The mistake in Newcastle really affected my overall standing. Despite that, I’m pleased with how the night went. With another night of racing ahead, I’ll redirect my focus towards finishing the year on a high note.”

Kaleb Barham – SX2 P6

“It’s been an awesome weekend down here in Melbourne and I’m pretty happy with how the results turned out. The track was the best of the series, the venue is so good to race in and I was able to put together some solid rides on each day. Sixth in the Australian Championship doesn’t sound great on paper, but the only Australians ahead of me were Nathan and Wilson so that’s something I can be proud off. And the world race was at another level with just the depth of rider in the main event. You make one mistake, and five guys go passed you quickly and because the races are shirt, the intensity is through the roof from the moment you leave the gate. The bike was awesome all weekend and the team did an awesome job as usual. It was a good way to finish the year and the Yamalube Yamaha team have made me feel right at home since I came on board midway through the season.”

Ryder Kingsford – SX2 P7

“Not the greatest results on paper, but my riding has been pretty good and for me, this was my first season in SX2 so there was a lot to learn and still a lot more to take in. I had some good moments out there and thinking I still have plenty of room for improvement as a rider as I gain more experience. I would love to have got through the first turn without the fall, just to see how I would go up the front. I think it was the best start of my life, so it was a shame to waste it with a first turn crash. “Thank you to the WBR Yamaha team for their support over the past couple of seasons. The entire Whitten family have been great to deal with and they have helped me progress over the last two seasons.”

Adding to the excitement, 85cc riders attacked the track in a high-stakes competition for the inaugural CR22 cup title.

See the full report here:

Internationals win all three Australian Supercross Championships

2023 AUSX SX1 Final Championship Points

Pos Name Rnd3 Total 1 Dean WILSON 22 122 2 Luke CLOUT 25 95 3 Josh HILL 18 94 4 Justin BRAYTON 20 91 5 Joel WIGHTMAN 15 68 6 Dylan WILLS 16 65 7 Luke ZIELINSKI 12 63 8 Robbie MARSHALL 10 59 9 Kyle WEBSTER 14 50 10 Joel EVANS 11 40

2023 AUSX SX2 Final Championship Points

Pos Name Rnd3 Total 1 Max ANSTIE 25 125 2 Nathan CRAWFORD 18 94 3 Col THOMPSON 20 85 4 Wilson TODD 22 82 5 Robert WAGEMAN 16 81 6 Kaleb BARHAM 15 73 7 Ryder KINGSFORD 12 67 8 Reid TAYLOR 11 66 9 Rhys BUDD 14 62 10 Jayce COSFORD 10 61

2023 AUSX SX3 Final Championship Points