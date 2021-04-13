Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 13, 2021
What’s New:
- Tom Buxton victorious at 2021 NZ Enduro Championship opener
- 2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championships
- 2021 ProMX Championship kicks off in Wonthaggi
- Eli Tomac victorious at AMA SX Atlanta 1
- Nate Thrasher claims his first 250SX victory
- Tim Gajser wins Italian Championship opener at Maggiora
- Tim Coleman GoFundMe raising funds following heat stroke
- FIM Hard Enduro World Championship kicks off in four weeks
- Kevin Benavides joins KTM to defend Dakar title in 2021
- Michelin Track Preview announced for ProMX coverage
- 2021 Racing Calendars
- 2021 Provisional MXGP
- 2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore
- 2021 Australian Penrite ProMX
- 2021 Speedway GP
- 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
- 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies
- 2021 AMA Supercross
- 2021 GNCC
- 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
- 2021 Progressive American Flat Track
- 2021 New Zealand Motocross
- 2021 New Zealand Cross-Country
- 2021 New Zealand Enduro
- 2021 Australian Supercross (provisional)
- And more…
Tom Buxton victorious at 2021 NZ Enduro Championship opener
The 2021 New Zealand National Enduro Series kicked off over the weekend at Tokoroa, and will return to a five-round series in 2021.
Tom Buxton proved the fastest rider overall, with Dylan Yearbury and Paul Whibley completing the top-three. James Scott and Jake Whitaker took fourth and fifth respective, ahead of Jake Wightman, Brandon Given, Wil Yeoman, Seth Reardon and Tommy Watts, which completed the top-ten overall.
Whatever the riding discipline, it seems PWR Yamaha’s Wil Yeoman is capable of transferring his winning ways, after scoring a victory in the 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships’ E1 0-200 2 Stroke class at the opening round over the weekend.
The Taupo 15-year-old seamlessly continued on from his two recent national cross country series wins to head his rivals home after the five enduro tests near Tokoroa. Riding his YZ125X over the slippery forestry tracks at Tar Hill, Yeoman says he was happy with how his first couple of tests went.
Wil Yeoman
“Then I underestimated a section and lost a minute. The rest of the day I pushed hard trying not to lose any more time. Overall, I was happy to take first in class and eighth in the AA class.”
Team Manager Paul Whibley, of Taikorea, had to adjust to riding a different capacity Yamaha for the enduro series, following the opening two cross country rounds. He made a couple mistakes in the early tests – missing a turn and having a small crash – which meant he rode conservatively on the first two loops.
Whibley came away with third overall and the same position in the E4 301-Open 4 Stroke class.
Paul Whibley
“It was a bit of a slow start for me. I felt pretty rusty on the 450FX after racing the 250FX lately. Also I was riding in muddy conditions for the first time in a while. I began to get into a groove and rode much better in the second half of the event to post some good times. The 450 setup worked great, with the MotoSR suspension soaking up the varied terrain and when paired with the Michelin tyres, I was able to find track in some of the slickest conditions.”
Riding in the E2 0-300 4 Stroke class, PWR rider Seth Reardon, of Whanganui, finished third in his category and ninth overall. He says the 130 km total of forestry trails had, ‘a few steep uphills and downhills to keep us on our toes.’
Seth Reardon
“I made a few mistakes going down in some tests, and accidentally lost time in a transfer section, which set me back a few placings, but I enjoyed the ride and learnt from my mistakes. I am going to give it my all down south for round two in two weeks time.”
PWR Yamaha-supported riders Ethan Harris placed sixth on his return to racing after a wrist injury in the competitive Open 4 Stroke category – one class position behind Tommy Watts (YZ450) – and Charlotte Russ was third in the ladies class.
The enduro series only ran over four rounds last year due to Covid-19, but is back up to five rounds in 2021. Riders are able to discard their one worst result in terms of capturing an individual class win. However, all rounds will count towards the overall championship.
2021 New Zealand National Enduro Series – Round 1 Senior Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Tom Buxton
|KTM 350 EXC-F
|2
|Dylan Yearbury
|Husqvarna FE350
|3
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha YZ450
|4
|James Scott
|Honda CRF450
|5
|Jake Whitaker
|KTM 300 EXC
|6
|Jake Wightman
|KTM 250 XC-F
|7
|Brandon Given
|Honda CRF250
|8
|Wil Yeoman
|Yamaha YZ125
|9
|Seth Reardon
|Yamaha YZ250
|10
|Tommy Watts
|Yamaha YZF450
|11
|Ethan Harris
|Yamaha YZ450 FX
|12
|Bradley Lauder
|Yamaha YZF250
|13
|Damon Nield
|GasGas EC300
|14
|Tony Parker
|KTM 300 EXC
|15
|Ashton Grey
|Yamaha YZ250 X
2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championships
While the sun shone, it was bitterly cold off track for the 2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championship, with plenty of red-hot action on-track as the Forbes Auto Sports Club hosted its first-ever championship meeting over the weekend (April 10 & 11).
The NSW Senior Track Championships produced five different class winners after two days of very competitive action, with three championship classes staged over four rounds of heats before a repechage and pulsating final, the rest being decided over five point-scoring rounds.
Dirt Track Sidecars were the first final with the three big guns finishing on the rostrum – Scott Sandow/Wayne O’Meley beating the topscorer from heats Kai Frame/Michael Bryant, with David Grainger/Trevor Gaze a close third.
The Pro 450 class saw only five riders share the 12 heat wins, and as often happens that did not dictate what was to come in what was a classic final. Even without winning a heat veteran Damien Koppe proved he is still an elite performer to almost win one for the older brigade.
It took almost three of the four laps for Jarred Brook to get past him, while teenager Harrison Ryan can still be mightily pleased with third place behind such an accomplished duo, but still ahead of the rest of the classy field.
Not that Harrison Ryan was satisfied though, as he later turned in a faultless ride to win the MX Open final. Jarred Brook got up to second after a very congested opening lap and was closing in on Ryan, leaving the winner happy the final was not over another lap. Thomas Donnelly capped his weekend with a strong third place, again ahead of a classy field.
The MX Open win was Harrison Ryan’s second class win after he had dominated the five rounds to claim the Pro 250 class. Second placegetters can sometimes be disappointed with results but runner-up Rory Hutchinson was at least happy to have relegated his brother Angus Hutchinson to third place.
There was only a small roll-up entry of slider machines with Michael Slade the most successful rider with the very busy Harrison Ryan restricted by several broken chains.
Even though Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson continued her domination in the Women class the form of Hunter duo Keegan Pickering and the much improved Laura Saxon did not make it easy for the Queenslander.
In addition to the championship classes the Over 35s added their usual brand of close racing to the program with Tim Darmody edging out Brisbane rider Carl Hendrickson and Kenny Angel in a tight points battle.
Junior classes were only support acts but their racing again showed that the future of the sport looks to be in good hands.
The next group to progress in to the senior ranks, the 13 – Under 16s , turned on hard fought battles with Talon Cardinale edging out Cody Lewis and Daniel Kennedy on points.
The other junior winners were David James and Sam Drane, who had to overcome his Forbes clubmate Hugh Hope-Hodgetts.
The final wash-up from the title meetings was all positive, except for what were a few hopefully not too serious injuries.
The track and the organisation were praised, the only complaint being how cold it was!
2021 New South Wales Senior Track Results
PRO 250
- Harrison Ryan (Kurri Kurri)
- Rory Hutchinson (Kurri Kurri)
- Angus Hutchinson (Kurri Kurri)
PRO 450
- Jarred Brook (Gympie, Qld))
- Damien Koppe (Townsville, Qld)
- Harrison Ryan
MX OPEN
- Harrison Ryan
- Jarred Brook
- Thomas Donnelly (Gunnedah)
500cc SLIDERS
- Michael Slade (Tamworth)
- Harrison Ryan
- Christian Hojberg (Speedway Riders)
OPEN SLIDERS
- Michael Slade
- Christian Hojberg
- No third
WOMENS
- Briony Hendrickson (Nth Brisbane)
- Keegan Pickering (Kurri Kurri)
- Laura Saxon (Hunter)
DIRT TRACK SIDECAR
- Scott Sandow / Wayne O’Meley (West Wyalong)
- Kai Frame / Michael Bryant (Cowra)
- David Grainger / Trevor Gaze (Maryborough, Qld)
Over 35s
- Tim Darmody (ACT)
- Carl Hendrickson (Nth Brisbane)
- Kenny Angel (Hunter)
85cc 9 – U/13 Junior
- Sam Drane (Forbes)
- Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (Forbes)
- Ruby James (Hunter)
85cc 12 – U/16 Junior
- David James (Hunter)
- Michael Price (Forbes)
- Daniel Kennedy (ACT)
100 – 250cc 13 – U/16 Junior
- Noah Cardinale (Kurri Kurri)
- Cody Lewis (Kurri Kurri)
- Daniel Kennedy (ACT)
2021 ProMX Championship kicks off in Wonthaggi
The inaugural 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores kicked off over the weekend with round one held in Wonthaggi, Victoria.
It would be Regan Duffy who won the opener, fending off Brett Metcalfe and Todd Waters for the win in the Thor MX1 class, while Kyle Webster went 1-1 sweeping the Pirelli MX2 class. Ryder Kingsford battled it out for Massix MX3 supremacy from Blake Fox, with the final win of the weekend sealing the deal, despite a tie on points.
Thor MX1
In the opening THOR MX1 moto, Luke Clout on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team YZF450 would take control of the lead early, looking to distance himself from Honda Factory Racing’s Brett Metcalfe in second place. Behind the lead pair, it was incredibly close racing between Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters in third, Empire Kawasaki’s Jayden Rykers, Hayden Mellross on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team and KTM Australia’s Regan Duffy.
Duffy would fall early from inside the top five, fielding an incredible charge to pass Mellross, Rykers, and ultimately Waters to end up in third position. At the same time, Brett Metcalfe would field a late race surge to catch Luke clout and relegate him to second, taking the opening THOR MX1 moto win.
Moto two would see Kirk Gibbs lead early aboard his Honda Factory Racing CRF450r, but a costly mistake would see him shuffle back quickly through the field as a furious battle raged with Luke Clout, Hayden Mellross and Regan Duffy in the early laps. Duffy would secure the lead five minutes in and proceed to gap the field as Luke Clout encountered mechanical issues and would not factor into the moto or overall.
As rain continued to fall the conditions turned even more treacherous as Regan Duffy claimed his first moto win in THOR MX1, ahead of Todd Waters, Kirk Gibbs, Hayden Mellross and moto one winner Brett Metcalfe who would round out the top five.
The THOR MX1 overall victory was claimed by Regan Duffy, with Brett Metcalfe in second and the defending champion Todd Waters rounding out the overall podium in third.
Pirelli MX2
In the opening moto it was Pirelli MX2 class rookie Alex Larwood who would lead early aboard his WBR Yamaha, followed closely by Kyle Webster on the Factory Honda racing team machine. Around the half way mark, Webster made the move on Larwood, whilst privater Jai Constantinou fell from third position outside of the top ten.
Webster would take the opening moto win, ahead of Larwood in second, Rhys Budd charged through to third on the Yamalube Yamaha, whilst the Serco Yamaha team mates of Jesse Dobson and Nathan Crawford would recover from a bad start to claim fourth and fifth respectively.
Moto two saw Kyle Webster dominate the moto, leading from the first lap and never relinquishing his control on the field. Behind Webster, the Serco Yamaha team mates of Crawford and Dobson would work their way through the field to second and third respectively. Alex Larwood would finish fourth with Victorian privateer Jai Constantinou with a career best fifth moto finish.
The Pirelli MX2 class overall win would go to Kyle Webster with 1-1 moto scores, with Alex Larwood in second and Nathan Crawford in third.
Maxxis MX3
In the opening Maxxis MX3 moto Blake Fox would take a commanding lead early on the GAS GAS Australia MC 250F and win convincingly over Ryder Kingsford who would charge through from a bad start to second place on the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team. Ben Novak would finish third on the Factory Honda Racing Team CRF250r.
Moto two would see Kingsford holeshot and battle with Blake Fox early in the moto, as the pair traded the race lead several times. Kingsford would pull away from Fox in the middle part of the moto and maintain the advantage to take the moto win, ahead of Blake Fox in second, Kayden Minear in third, Kobe Drew in fourth and Ben Novak in fifth.
Due to his win in the second moto, Ryder Kingsford would take the overall victory for round one in Maxxis MX3, from Blake Fox in second overall and Kobe Drew in third overall on the GYTR Yamaha.
125cc Two Stroke Cup
In the opening moto it was Jack Simpson on the GAS GAS TC 125 who would dominate from the gate drop to the chequered flag. Cameron Taylor on the GYTR Yamaha YZ125 would run in second for most of the moto before a late race charge by Dylan Long on the WBR Yamaha would see a pass between the two, with Long finishing second and Taylor third.
In moto two, Simpson would lead early before a mistake saw Long take the lead and never look back. Winning by a comfortable margin over Jack Simpson in second. Taylor would DNF with a mechanical issue and not factor into the end of the race.
The overall podium for the 125cc Two Stroke Cup would see Dylan Long take the overall win, from Jack Simpson in second Josh Mclean in third overall.
2021 ProMX Round 1 Results
MX1 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|28m03.856
|2
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+3.432
|3
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM 450
|+6.732
|4
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+25.075
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1m03.781
|6
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m10.356
|7
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1m36.919
|8
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1m56.233
|9
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+2m00.976
|10
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+1 Lap
|11
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM EXC 450
|+1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|13
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Hugh ROACHE
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|25
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|27
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2 Laps
|28
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SZF 450
|+2 Laps
|29
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+2 Laps
|30
|James JAFER
|KTM SXF 350
|+3 Laps
|31
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+3 Laps
|32
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+3 Laps
|NC
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+5 Laps
|NC
|Jonathan HALE
|Honda CRF 450
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Callum NORTON
|KTM EXC 500
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Matt MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+13 Laps
MX1 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM 450
|29m00.732
|2
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna FC 450
|+13.613
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda CRF 450
|+15.053
|4
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+19.861
|5
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda CRF 450
|+39.041
|6
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki RMZ 450
|+1m30.656
|7
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+2m00.699
|8
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda CRF 450
|+2m01.088
|9
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|10
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+1 Lap
|11
|Jai WALKER
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|12
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|13
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|14
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas MC 450
|+1 Lap
|15
|Joel EVANS
|KTM SX 450
|+1 Lap
|16
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|17
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|18
|Cory WATTS
|Honda CRF 450
|+1 Lap
|19
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+1 Lap
|20
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM EXC 450
|+1 Lap
|21
|Zhane DUNLOP
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+1 Lap
|22
|Hugh ROACHE
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|23
|Dylan WOOD
|KTM SXF 450
|+1 Lap
|24
|Bryce OGNENIS
|KTM SXF 450
|+2 Laps
|25
|Joel CIGLIANO
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|26
|Siegah WARD
|Honda CRF 450
|+2 Laps
|27
|Cody O’LOAN
|KTM SZF 450
|+2 Laps
|28
|Max CLOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 450
|+2 Laps
|29
|Daniel WEBBER
|Yamaha YZ 450
|+3 Laps
|30
|Jonathan HALE
|Honda CRF 450
|+3 Laps
|NC
|James JAFER
|KTM SXF 350
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Callum NORTON
|KTM EXC 500
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+6 Laps
|DNF
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda CRF 450
|+7 Laps
|DNF
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha YZF 450
|+12 Laps
MX2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|27m08.340
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+6.320
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+41.285
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+41.734
|5
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 249
|+1m03.253
|6
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m12.770
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m14.136
|8
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m21.086
|9
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas SX 250
|+1m37.848
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m41.984
|11
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas 250
|+1 Lap
|12
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|13
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m42.944
|14
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m50.311
|15
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|16
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas EC 350
|+1 Lap
|18
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Wilson GREINER-D
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|27
|Royce ANELL
|Husky F 250
|+2 Laps
|28
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|29
|Eden FARLEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|30
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Jaxon RAYNER
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|33
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|Zane DORRELL
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+3 Laps
|37
|Blake BARDEL
|KTM SXF 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM EXC 250
|+5 Laps
|DNF
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+8 Laps
MX2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda CRF 250
|27m49.979
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha YZF 249
|+12.181
|3
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+14.739
|4
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+16.563
|5
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+24.719
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+41.571
|7
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+43.589
|8
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m10.935
|9
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM FC 250
|+1m17.076
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|12
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|13
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|14
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas SX 250
|+1 Lap
|15
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas EC 350
|+1 Lap
|16
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM EXC 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Jack O’CALLAGHAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|27
|Jesse BISHOP
|KTM SX 250
|+2 Laps
|28
|Shane MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|29
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|30
|Jaxon RAYNER
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|31
|Jordan HOLT
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+2 Laps
|32
|Tyler DARBY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+2 Laps
|33
|Emma MILESEVIC
|Honda CRF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|Blake BARDEL
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Eden FARLEY
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|36
|Zane DORRELL
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+3 Laps
|37
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+3 Laps
|NC
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+4 Laps
|NC
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Royce ANELL
|Husky F 250
|+9 Laps
MX3 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|23m54.221
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 85
|+15.626
|3
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+25.256
|4
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+35.280
|5
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM 125
|+38.741
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m06.039
|7
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m07.578
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m18.239
|9
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m24.394
|10
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1m30.951
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m33.846
|12
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m34.230
|13
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m46.226
|14
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m49.822
|15
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+2m02.760
|16
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Justin HARROW
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|?
|+1 Lap
|27
|Jett KIPPS)
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Blake HAIDLEY
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Taylah MCCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Connor ADAMS
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Matthew PELUSO
|KTM SX 125
|+1 Lap
|34
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1 Lap
|35
|Blake WALDON
|KTM SX 250
|+2 Laps
|36
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|37
|Jack MCLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|38
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZ 86
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Jackson CAMILLERI
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+4 Laps
MX3 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZ 85
|23m01.949
|2
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+1.873
|3
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM 125
|+57.198
|4
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+59.078
|5
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m10.993
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m27.729
|7
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM 250
|+1m29.967
|8
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m41.447
|9
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m47.108
|10
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m50.414
|11
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m52.650
|12
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m54.437
|13
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM SX 250
|+1m56.162
|14
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m56.706
|15
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1m59.530
|16
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2m01.037
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|18
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|19
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna TC 250
|+1 Lap
|20
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Jack MCLEAN
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jett KIPPS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Connor ADAMS
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Blake HAIDLEY
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Taylah MCCUTCHEON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Cameron STEEL
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|?
|+1 Lap
|30
|Blake WALDON
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Justin HARROW (NSW)
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|Troy MORA
|Kawasaki KXF 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Will SCHUURING
|Suzuki RMZ 250
|+1 Lap
|34
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Seth CARPENTER
|Yamaha YZ 86
|+2 Laps
|36
|Matthew PELUSO (VIC)
|KTM SX 125
|+2 Laps
|37
|Kurt NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|38
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Brodie PETSCHAUER
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki TXF 250
|+6 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Regan DUFFY
|KTM
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Brett METCALFE
|Honda
|25
|16
|41
|3
|Todd WATERS
|Husqvarna
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Kirk GIBBS
|Honda
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Hayden MELLROSS
|Yamaha
|15
|18
|33
|6
|Maximus PURVIS
|Yamaha
|13
|14
|27
|7
|Connor TIERNEY
|Suzuki
|11
|15
|26
|8
|Jayden RYKERS
|Kawasaki
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Jai WALKER
|Honda
|12
|10
|22
|10
|Luke CLOUT
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|11
|Joben BALDWIN
|Honda
|8
|13
|21
|12
|Jay LAMB
|Yamaha
|7
|12
|19
|13
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|Yamaha
|9
|9
|18
|14
|Jye DICKSON
|KTM
|6
|8
|14
|15
|Lochie LATIMER
|KTM
|10
|1
|11
|16
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|GasGas
|3
|7
|10
|17
|Levi MCMANUS
|Honda
|4
|5
|9
|18
|Joel EVANS
|KTM
|6
|6
|19
|Ryan FINDANIS
|Yamaha
|2
|4
|6
|20
|Jake MOSS
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|21
|Cory WATTS
|Honda
|3
|3
|22
|Navrin GROTHUES
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|23
|Mitchell NORRIS
|Honda
|1
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Kyle WEBSTER
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|Yamaha
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|18
|20
|38
|5
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|15
|35
|6
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Husqvarna
|14
|16
|30
|7
|Jay WILSON
|Yamaha
|15
|14
|29
|8
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|11
|11
|22
|9
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|13
|9
|22
|10
|Hugh MCKAY
|Yamaha
|8
|13
|21
|11
|Chandler BURNS
|KTM
|9
|10
|19
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|12
|7
|19
|13
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|5
|8
|13
|14
|Jy ROBERTS
|KTM
|12
|12
|15
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|4
|6
|10
|16
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|6
|4
|10
|17
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|10
|10
|18
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|3
|5
|8
|19
|Liam ANDREWS
|Yamaha
|7
|7
|20
|Oliver MARCHAND
|Yamaha
|3
|3
|21
|Ricky LATIMER
|KTM
|2
|2
|22
|Zachary WATSON
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|23
|Ethan ASHMORE
|Husqvarna
|1
|1
|24
|George KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1
|1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Kobe DREW
|Yamaha
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Kayden MINEAR
|KTM
|16
|20
|36
|5
|Ben NOVAK
|Honda
|18
|16
|34
|6
|Brock FLYNN
|Husqvarna
|15
|15
|30
|7
|Jack MATHER
|Husqvarna
|13
|13
|26
|8
|Thynan KEAN
|Honda
|14
|12
|26
|9
|Liam ATKINSON
|KTM
|12
|10
|22
|10
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|KTM
|3
|14
|17
|11
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|Honda
|10
|7
|17
|12
|Kobi WOLFF
|Husqvarna
|11
|6
|17
|13
|Connor TOWILL
|KTM
|5
|11
|16
|14
|Liam JACKSON
|Yamaha
|9
|1
|10
|15
|Brock SLEADER
|Husqvarna
|9
|9
|16
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|KTM
|8
|8
|17
|Cooper HOLROYD
|Yamaha
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|KTM
|8
|8
|19
|Seth BURCHELL
|Yamaha
|2
|5
|7
|20
|Jett BURGESS-STEVENS
|KTM
|7
|7
|21
|Cody KILPATRICK
|Kawasaki
|6
|6
|22
|Rory FAIRBROTHER
|KTM
|3
|3
|23
|Travis OLANDER
|Husqvarna
|2
|2
|24
|Justin HARROW
|KTM
|1
|1
Eli Tomac wins AMA SX Atlanta 1
Images by Jeff Kardas
For the full report, videos and quotes see:
Tomac wins Atlanta 1 but Webb extends points lead
The 450 Main saw Aaron Plessinger score the holeshot ahead of Cooper Webb and Vince Friese while Chase Sexton was fourth. Eli Tomac was seventh on the opening lap while Ken Roczen was way back in 15th with his work cut out for him. Anstie and Friese went down and lost around ten places before they were up and running again.
Plessinger was very strong in the opening laps and built up a six-second lead over Webb in the first few minutes. Sexton had moved up to third place and Tomac was in to fourth with 14-minutes left on the shot clock.
Sexton stole second place off Webb with seven-minutes left and started reeling in Aaron Plessinger.
Sexton then was promoted through to the race lead after Plessinger went down and could only watch as Sexton, Webb and Tomac all streamed past.
It was then game on between Webb and Tomac! The Kawasaki man had the edge this time around, slipping past the KTM and then pulling away. Webb perhaps already having one eye on the championship in regards to minimising risks while in the heat of battle.
Tomac pulled clear of Webb and then set about reeling in Sexton. Honda’s youngster mustered the pace to hold off the defending champion for a long time but Tomac slowly ate into that lead before moving to within striking distance with two laps to run.
Sexton then got tripped up by a lapper which gave Tomac his opportunity, the Kawasaki man needed no second invitation, sweeping through to the lead and pulling away to victory.
Chase Sexton was a slightly disappointed second place while championship leader Cooper Webb rounded out the podium a further ten-seconds behind Sexton.
With Roczen only finishing ninth Webb extends his lead over the German to 22-points while Tomac is now only 14-points behind Roczen with four rounds still remaining.
Eli Tomac – P1
“I came in here with a good mindset. The longer track layout felt like it was going to suit me, and it did today. The track was a beast today and it changed up a lot throughout the main. I was able to switch up my lines in the whoops and made up some great time there. I made a few good passes in combination with a couple of gifts, but I’ll take it. I’m happy we’re coming away from this one with a win, especially with the challenges the rainy weather brought us. Thank you to the entire Monster Energy/Kawasaki team for getting my KX™450 set up perfectly today. I can’t wait to get back out there on Tuesday and battle for another win.”
Chase Sexton – P2
“Atlanta 1 started off good. I qualified second, which put me in the first heat. Then it rained for about four hours, so they canceled the second qualifying; I certainly wanted to go out there, get a warm-up on the track and see what it was like. I came from around 10th in the heat race and finished third; I felt like I rode well. Going into the main event I told myself, ‘Get a good start and you could win this race.’ I got a really good start and put down solid laps. I passed Cooper [Webb], and then AP [Aaron Plessinger] ended up going down, which gave me the lead. From there on, I just told myself, ‘This is this is your shot; you’ve got to go and take it,’ and I rode my heart out. I put a lot of effort in that race and obviously came up a little short when Eli ended up getting me with a lap to go, which was unfortunate. It gives me a lot of motivation though, for the rest of these races. Now that I have a taste of what I can do out front, I’m looking forward to round two here in Atlanta and will try and get that top spot.”
Cooper Webb – P3
“I wasn’t pumped with that ride. I got a good start like I needed and was put in a really good situation. Plessinger was riding really well out front and he had that mistake so I got into the lead but I just didn’t execute. Guys got around me and pulled away, definitely not the best race for me but to able to leave on the podium is a huge relief, and to gain points is always good on your bad days.”
Jason Anderson – P4
“Atlanta one was a good day for the most part, I qualified P1 in practice and went into the heat race and got first. In the Main Event, I got a little tangled up in the first corner and ripped my shifter off but I was able to get into third, manage my race and still get fourth so it was pretty good.”
Dylan Ferrandis – P5
“For sure, it was a good ride, but I’m a little disappointed because crashing at the start is never good. I was all the way back in last and came back through. I didn’t rush but just gave everything I had until the last lap. I passed some really strong guys, so that was a good feeling. I was really tired and had a little bit of arm pump, but it was good. It’s always good to be back in the top five, and with that kind of riding, it’s also good for your confidence. We made some small changes on the bike, and the team decided to go in one direction, and it was really good. The bike was much better today than the previous race, so we made one step in a good direction. I’m really happy.”
Aaron Plessinger – P6
“I felt good coming into this race and had a really good week of riding. Even though I felt great, I was just kind of pumped up a little bit all day. It was just something about this track – big jumps, two sets of whoops, I think I held my breath a lot. It was a good day overall, and we’ll take the positives. I got some really good starts and led the heat race for a long time. Before that, I had my best qualifying result in third. I was leading the main for half the race, and then I tossed it in one of the tighter sections. I just tightened up and couldn’t really get a flow back after that. We’re going to come back Tuesday with a vengeance.”
Marvin Musquin – P7
“It’s good to be back racing but it was crazy to only get one practice considering you have to learn the track and go straight to qualifying. The laps were super long and the practice was super short so I only got one really good lap and then I made a mistake and it cost me big time. Racing was completely different – it was tough conditions but the track turned around and shaped up really well for the main and I ended up seventh. Considering the whole day, I’m not happy with the result but I’m trying to be more consistent and just rebuild from some of the problems I’ve run into this season.”
450SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|KX450
|12 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|CRF450R
|+06.669
|3
|Cooper Webb
|450 SX-F FE
|+16.864
|4
|Jason Anderson
|FC 450 RE
|+22.043
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YZ450F
|+23.883
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|YZ450F
|+24.868
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|450 SX-F FE
|+26.887
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|450 SX-F FE
|+28.643
|9
|Ken Roczen
|CRF450R WE
|+29.199
|10
|Justin Barcia
|MC 450F
|+33.534
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|YZ450F
|+52.002
|12
|Martin Davalos
|450 SX-F FE
|+55.665
|13
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|CRF450R
|+58.153
|14
|Broc Tickle
|CRF450R
|+58.596
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|YZ450F
|+1m39.948
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|KX450
|11 Laps
|17
|Cade Clason
|KX450
|+11.620
|18
|Fredrik Noren
|KX450
|+16.746
|19
|Kevin Moranz
|450 SX-F
|+19.314
|20
|Alex Ray
|KX450
|+1m44.505
|21
|Vince Friese
|CRF450R
|1 Laps
|22
|Max Anstie
|RM-Z450
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|296
|2
|Ken Roczen
|274
|3
|Eli Tomac
|260
|4
|Justin Barcia
|227
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|200
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|191
|7
|Jason Anderson
|190
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|171
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|153
|10
|Marvin Musquin
|152
|11
|Zach Osborne
|123
|12
|Adam Cianciarulo
|120
|13
|Dean Wilson
|110
|14
|Martin Davalos
|102
|15
|Justin Brayton
|96
|16
|Vince Friese
|94
|17
|Broc Tickle
|90
|18
|Chase Sexton
|87
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|80
|20
|Justin Bogle
|78
|21
|Benny Bloss
|48
|22
|Max Anstie
|39
|23
|Brandon Hartranft
|28
|24
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|27
|25
|Cade Clason
|22
|26
|Alex Ray
|22
|27
|Shane Mcelrath
|15
|28
|Tyler Bowers
|15
|29
|Justin Starling
|12
|30
|Carlen Gardner
|12
|31
|Kevin Moranz
|11
|32
|Fredrik Noren
|7
|33
|Adam Enticknap
|7
|34
|Austin Politelli
|3
|35
|Scott Champion
|2
|36
|Joan Cros
|1
Nate Thrasher claims his first 250SX victory
Images by Jeff Kardas
Nate Thrasher started the MX2 Main at the front of the pack while Hunter Lawrence was at the rear of the field after going down at turn one. The Aussie youngster had won his Heat race earlier on in the night but was left with plenty of work to do in the Main.
Thrasher led the way early on from Garrett Marchbanks, Cameron McAdoo and Mitchell Harrison.
McAdoo lost some places after going down four-minutes into the race before rejoining in seventh place. Thrasher led by six-seconds at this juncture from Marchbanks while Cooper was running third.
With four-minutes left on the shot clock Thrasher’s lead was five-seconds over Marchbanks with Cooper a further six-seconds behind in third while McAdoo had worked his way back up to fourth.
That order remained the same until just before the last lap board when Marchbanks went down after getting cross-rutted and lost plenty of time trying to get his bike started again, drifting back to seventh place before getting up and running again but then drifting back further as he limped home.
Thrasher was never headed though and the 18-year-old broke through with his maiden victory with a convincing 12-second win over championship leader Justin Cooper.
McAdoo rounded out the podium ahead of Seth Hammaker, Kyle Peters and sixth placed Mitch Harrison.
After fighting his way through the field Hunter Lawrence salvaged 16-points with a seventh place finish which maintained his third place in the points chase.
While there are 17 rounds in this Monster Energy Supercross Championship, the 250 category is split into two separate championships, 250 East and 250 West. This was the sixth round of what will be a nine-round 250 East Championship.
Nate Thrasher – P1
“It feels amazing. We put a lot of hard work in, and it’s paying off. At the beginning of the off-season, we weren’t even thinking that we were going to race supercross, but we kept chugging away, and I started feeling really good, so we were like, ‘we might as well go racing.’ I’ve been getting better every weekend. I knew that if I got a good start, I could run with these guys, and I finally got one tonight. It was a crazy day. We only had seven laps for timed qualifying, and the track was totally different for the race. We weren’t even doing half the jumps earlier, so a lot changed. It was good that I adapted so quickly because most of the time, it’s tough for rookies to adapt to tracks. It was just my night and I felt really good. I lined up on the very inside and pulled a great start, made the pass for the lead, and just checked out from there. We’ve got another one on Tuesday, so we got to put our head down and try to do the same thing.”
Justin Cooper – P2
“It was a bit of a tough day, going down in the heat race. I was pretty banged up from that, so I’m just happy we were able to regroup and get some points. Once the adrenaline wore off after that heat, it was pretty tough to get motivated to get back out there for the main. I’m feeling a little bit looser now, so I think by the time Tuesday comes around, we’ll be all set to go. All in all, it was a good day and we expanded our points lead, which is the main thing. I definitely like this venue so I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”
Cameron McAdoo – P3
“It was very important to charge as far up as I could with the points battle so close. I wasn’t patient enough today and with the tough conditions it cost me. In the main event I got a great start, but got shuffled back and didn’t let the race come to me. We are still so close in points with three races left and you bet we will be coming out swinging.”
Seth Hammaker – P4
“The race was pretty good overall. I had an okay start and was actually in the lead going into the first corner, but then ran wide and got passed by a lot of people. I felt good at the second half of the race so I’m happy about that. The track was super tough especially in the heat race, but was able to get the win! Overall it was a solid day. I’ll take it and keep it rolling into Tuesday.”
Mitchell Harrison – P6
“It was a good day for me, I got great starts and made smart passes early in the final. I am still not 100% following my crash in the last round but I am racing back into shape. The conditions were tough, but I enjoyed the track and am looking forward to Tuesday’s race.”
Hunter Lawrence – P7
“Rough day in the main event today. I got a good start thanks to a good heat race, where I took the win, but got hit from behind in the first turn of the main event and ended up crashing. It wasn’t really ideal to shoot ourselves in the foot that early. It was a tough start, especially with the conditions. I made as many passes as possible and ended up seventh, which obviously isn’t what we wanted. Sometimes things happen though, and I’m looking forward to Tuesday.”
250SX Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|YZ250F
|9 Laps
|2
|Justin Cooper
|YZ250F
|+11.677
|3
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KX250
|+28.108
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|KX250
|+29.961
|5
|Kyle Peters
|CRF250R
|+43.883
|6
|Mitchell Harrison
|CRF250R
|+48.518
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|CRF250R
|+49.245
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|FC 250
|+53.515
|9
|Pierce Brown
|MC 250F
|+56.499
|10
|Coty Schock
|CRF250R
|+59.304
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|FC 250
|+1m01.824
|12
|Ryan Sipes
|MC 250F
|+1m06.310
|13
|Chris Blose
|MC 250F
|+1m09.482
|14
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YZ250F
|+1m11.378
|15
|Cedric Soubeyras
|MC 250F
|+1m11.983
|16
|Ty Masterpool
|MC 250F
|+1m13.588
|17
|Dominique Thury
|YZ250F
|+1m19.320
|18
|Enzo Lopes
|CRF250R
|+1m20.945
|19
|Derek Kelley
|MC 250F
|+1m34.528
|20
|Gared Steinke
|KX250
|+1m48.154
|21
|Derek Drake
|RM-Z250
|8 Laps
|22
|Jerry Robin
|FC 250
|1 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|131
|2
|Cameron Mcadoo
|127
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|118
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|108
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|107
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|102
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|82
|8
|Kyle Peters
|81
|9
|Chris Blose
|78
|10
|Coty Schock
|70
|11
|Mitchell Harrison
|58
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|57
|13
|Cedric Soubeyras
|41
|14
|Robbie Wageman
|37
|15
|Jace Owen
|37
|16
|Pierce Brown
|35
|17
|Jordon Smith
|33
|18
|Jarrett Frye
|30
|19
|Ty Masterpool
|28
|20
|Alex Martin
|26
|21
|Ramyller Alves
|22
|22
|Dominique Thury
|22
|23
|Carson Mumford
|19
|24
|Jordan Bailey
|19
|25
|Enzo Lopes
|18
|26
|Ryan Sipes
|13
|27
|Hardy Munoz
|13
|28
|Joey Crown
|10
|29
|Ryan Surratt
|8
|30
|Dilan Schwartz
|6
|31
|Cheyenne Harmon
|5
|32
|Derek Kelley
|5
|33
|Calvin Fonvieille
|4
|34
|Gared Steinke
|3
|35
|Jeremy Martin
|2
|36
|Michael Hicks
|2
|37
|Derek Drake
|2
|38
|Jerry Robin
|1
Tim Gajser wins Italian Championship opener at Maggiora
Team HRC’s Tim Gajser took two convincing moto victories as he swept to a 1-1 overall at the first round of the Italian Championship, hosted by Maggiora Park, the famous circuit which has returned to race-usage only recently.
The Honda CRF450RW rider took two holeshots and never looked in any trouble in what were difficult conditions at the hillside venue. The track was perfect on Saturday when Gajser took first gate pick with the fastest qualification time, but overnight rain caused the first race on Sunday to be muddy and extremely slippery, making the start crucial in order to maintain clear vision and avoid other riders as they struggled to navigate the terrain.
After just one lap in both races, Gajser was over four seconds ahead and he kept pushing, eventually winning by 47 seconds in race one and then 28 seconds in race two as the track hardened up and became a bit one-lined.
Still, despite the ease of the victory, it was good for the reigning MXGP world champion to get a couple of competitive starts under his belt and get himself back into race shape, for when the 2021 world championship starts in Russia on June 13th.
Tim Gajser
“I’m happy to be here at Maggiora and to take the victory. It was nice to start racing again and just get that feeling back of being behind the gate, because this was my first race since the MXGPs finished in November and I need a couple of races to find my rhythm. I didn’t get the best jump in the first race but I was able to still cut across the inside and come out with the holeshot, and try to push to get a good lead and not make any mistakes in the muddy conditions. I got a much better start in race two and again got the holeshot, and while the track was easier, it was harder to get around the lappers because there was one dry line and so I didn’t want to take too many unnecessary risks when passing. Overall, it was a good day and it was great to see Maggiora back holding motocross races again and looking really nice. I truly hope we can come back here in July for the MXGP round and fingers crossed the weather will be nicer.”
Tim Coleman GoFundMe raising funds following heat stroke
The goal for Tim Coleman’s GoFundMe (link) has ben increased in light of the likely long recovery time, following suffering life-threatening head stroke at a Hard Enduro event in Queensland.
Here’s the statement from the GoFundMe page:
“In early March, Tim was competing in a Hard Enduro race in Queensland. During this race he suffered a life threatening medical episode, now believed to be severe Heat Stroke. He was air-lifted to Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a stable but critical condition. His family are by his side in the Intensive Care Unit and we all hope he will soon be able to be woken from his induced coma.
“On behalf of Ina, and Tim’s family, we are reaching out for help to ease some of the financial stress on the family. There are many added difficulties being away from home while they support Tim now and through his recovery.
“The health care provided to Tim is free, unlimited and comprehensive. Tim’s family have been amazed by the quality of care provided by highly trained and skilled health care professionals. Unfortunately other costs remain and bills continue to come in. Being away from home is expensive. Further to this, Tim was mostly self employed so there are limited avenues for income through his recovery.
“The medical team have warned that Tim’s recovery is likely to be long. So in planning for this we are asking for small contributions, if you can spare it, to allow Tim’s family to stay by his side. We have set the goal high as we feel it is important to plan for a variety of costs both in the short term, while they are in Queensland, and in the longer term on their eventual return to Victoria. We are not sure when Ina will be able to return to work and we must assume it will be a while before Tim is able to work.”
To donate head to the Tim Coleman GoFundMe page (link).
FIM Hard Enduro World Championship kicks off in four weeks
The countdown has begun to the start of the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with excitement steadily building towards the long-awaited opening round! In what’s been one of the longest off seasons, the start of Extreme XL Lagares in Portugal is now looming large on the horizon.
Set to create a little piece of motorcycle sporting history, Portugal will be first to host a round of the inaugural FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. But with a total of eight championship rounds planned, and an ever-growing line-up of riders, manufacturers, and teams competing, it’s going to be a year to remember.
Eight unique and challenging rounds stand between the competitors and the FIM Hard Enduro World Champion crown. Beginning with Extreme XL Lagares, the championships’s first event ensures there’s no finer test to see who’s put in the winter work while whetting our appetite for Hard Enduro once again.
While the race won’t feature spectators, it will follow its tried and tested format of challenging riders with some of the toughest terrain seen in Hard Enduro racing. Sunday’s showstopper race is promising lots of new sections and plenty of the slippery, rocky riverbeds that the region is famous for.
From there the series is off to ‘the big one’ – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria. A Hard Enduro Mecca of sorts, we’re looking forward to the Iron Giant roaring into life once again. With strict public health measures expected to be in place, all eyes will be on Red Bull TV to see who etches their name into Hard Enduro folklore in 2021.
Italy keeps the pace hot with the all-new Abestone Hard Enduro. A new venue and a new format ensure there’ll be a lot of exciting unknowns heading into this one. Located at a Tuscan ski resort with high altitude and June summer heat, it’s sure to deliver its own uniquely Italian challenges.
The incredible Red Bull Romaniacs will of course play a hugely important part in this year’s title race, marking the halfway point in the championship. A good result in the Carpathian Mountains will be critical for those with world championship-winning aspirations. Jumping across the pond, the series will arrive in North America for the iconic Red Bull TKO. Americans (and Canada’s Trystan Hart) have traditionally ruled the roost in Tennessee’s high-humidity boulder gardens, so the pressure will be on to continue their successes on home soil.
Poland sees the series enter the home stretch with the HERO Challenge. The second running of this event will be staged across three days and promises some physically demanding and punishing terrain. Spain’s Hixpania Hard Enduro will then host the penultimate round in the medieval town of Aguilar de Campoo. Boasting some jaw-dropping scenery and brutal Hard Enduro battlegrounds, it’s sure to see another incredible fight for victory.
Signing the season off in style will be Germany’s GetzenRodeo on the final weekend of October. New for 2021 will be a Friday evening prologue. Saturday’s race will see riders put it all on the line with the first ever FIM Hard Enduro World Championship title up for the taking.
Kevin Benavides joins KTM to defend Dakar title in 2021
Reigning Dakar Rally champion Kevin Benavides is the latest recruit to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The 32-year-old Argentinian will ride a KTM 450 RALLY when he defends his Dakar bike race title next January.
Kevin Benavides
“I feel so excited to join the Red Bull KTM team, it’s a big, big change for me. As Dakar champion the move is an important new chapter in my racing career. I have always been a fan of KTM bikes, of Red Bull, and of how the team is organised – I truly believe that it’s the best choice for me to further my racing and to be able to challenge for more Dakar wins and the World Championship title.”
Benavides will race this season’s FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship with his new team ahead of next year’s Dakar Rally. Benavides made his switch to rally-raid after success on an enduro bike, finishing fourth in the Enduro Junior World Championship just under 10 years ago. He then followed up this result with numerous national championship victories.
As current Dakar champion, Benavides is one of the hottest properties in rally-raid right now. The Argentinian has also scored runner-up results at the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and the 2018 Dakar Rally.
Kevin Benavides
“The goal for this year is to try and adapt to the bike as quickly as possible and get to know all the people in the new team so that I feel comfortable and can concentrate on my riding. Looking ahead to next year, the ultimate goal would be to win back-to-back Dakars. To now be back on a KTM and in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally team is a dream and a real honour. I’m really thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get racing!”
After winning 18 consecutive editions of the Dakar between 2001 and 2019, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are doing all they can to get back on top. Putting together the strongest possible rider line-up is part of the puzzle, in addition to continued testing and improvement of their KTM 450 RALLY bike.
Jordi Viladoms – KTM Factory Racing Team Manager
“Our rally program is enjoying some changes as we focus on the future as well as our goals of winning the World Championship, and bringing the Dakar title back to Austria.”
Benavides’ outright speed, experience and hunger for future victories compliments the team’s ethos and vision, and he will begin a program of testing and familiarisation with the KTM 450 RALLY machine in the next few days.
Benavides will make his debut for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at Rally Kazakhstan in June, Round One of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.
Michelin Track Preview announced for ProMX coverage
Michelin has partner with the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) to present the detailed Michelin Track Preview track analysis as part of the event coverage across free to air, pay TV and the ProMX Live Stream coverage.
Michelin tyres is a globally recognised brand that encompasses over 100 years of manufacturing experience in the production of industry leading tyres. The Michelin Starcross Five range in particular, delivers quality without compromise to ensure comfort and performance each and every time a rider is on track.
Starting tomorrow at round one at Wonthaggi, Victoria and at each round of the 2021 ProMX Championship. The TV commentary team consisting of Lee Hogan, Danny Ham and Rhina Crehan will present the Michelin Track Preview to a global audience which will break down the extreme terrain, unique challenges and turn by turn changes that each venue for the ProMX Championship will provide. With both Lee Hogan and Danny Ham enjoying incredible professional careers, their insights from many years of national competition will be a valuable asset to audiences tuning in to watch all the action.
Doug Sharp, owner of GAS imports who are the exclusive distributor for Michelin Motorcycle tyres commented on the partnership.
Doug Sharp
“The Michelin Track Preview is a fantastic initiative that we are thrilled to be a part of. To showcase Michelin tyres via the Penrite ProMX Championship free to air, pay tv and ProMX Livestream partners is a great asset to the brand to be able to showcase the Michelin product range to a global audience.”
Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle, said it was a perfect fit to have Michelin present the Michelin Track Preview.
Peter Doyle
“To have Michelin as a partner of the Penrite ProMX Championship incredible TV coverage is a great addition to the event coverage as a whole. As a tyre brand with legendary status in the sport, to have Michelin help preview the incredible tracks and terrain throughout the championship is a great fit.”
The Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, made its highly anticipated debut on April 11th, at Wonthaggi, in Victoria.
2021 Racing schedule
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Location
|Date
|1
|Russia, Orlyonok
|June 13
|2
|Great Britain, Matterley Basin
|June 27
|3
|Italy, Maggiora
|July 4
|4
|Latvia, Kegums
|July 11
|5
|Netherlands, Oss
|July 18
|6
|Czech Republic, Loket
|July 25
|7
|Flanders Belgium, Lommel
|August 1
|8
|Sweden, Uddevall
|August 15
|9
|Finland, Iitti-Kymiring
|August 22
|10
|Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|September 5
|11
|Sardegna Italy, Riola Sardo
|September 19
|12
|Germany, Teutschenthal
|October 3
|13
|France, TBA
|October 10
|14
|Spain, Arroyomolinos
|October 17
|15
|Portugal, Agueda
|October 24
|16
|Trentinto Italy, Pietramurata
|October 31
|17
|Argentina, TBC
|November 14
|18
|Asia, Borobudur
|November 28
|19
|Indonesia, Bali
|December 5
2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Rounds 3 & 4
|TBA, VIC
|April 17-18
|Rounds 5 & 6
|Kyogle, NSW
|July 17-18
|Rounds 7 & 8
|TBA, QLD
|August 6-7
|Rounds 9 & 10
|Kingston SE, SA
|September 18-19
|Rounds 11 & 12
|Omeo, VIC
|October 16-17
2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, Classic Motocross Evolution Motocross Cup
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, 125 CUP
|6
|Aug-08
|QMP, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, AORC (Fri & Sat)
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS (Sat)
MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW (Sun)
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (Provisional)
|Round 1
|May 7-9
|Extreme XL Lagares
|Portugal
|FMP
|Round 2
|June 3-6
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|AMF
|Round 3
|July 10/11
|TBD
|Italy
|FMI
|Round 4
|July 27-31
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|FRM
|Round 5
|August 14/15
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|AMA
|Round 6
|September 18/19
|TBD
|Poland
|PZM
|Round 7
|October 1-3
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|RFME
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Pinjar Park, WA
|3-4 April, 2021
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|17 April, 2021
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|April 9-13
|BP Ultimate Portugal Rally (POR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|June 7-13
|Rally Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|July 1-11
|Silkway Rally (RUS)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|August 13-22
|Rally do Sertoes (BRA)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 AMA Supercross calendar
|2021 AMA Supercross Calendar
|Round 1
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 16
|Round 2
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Tues, January 19
|Round 3
|Houston, Texas
|East
|NRG Stadium
|Sat, January 23
|Round 4
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, January 30
|Round 5
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Tues, February 2
|Round 6
|Indianapolis, Indiana
|East
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sat, February 6
|Round 7
|Orlando, Florida
|East
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 13
|Round 8
|Orlando, Florida
|West
|Camping World Stadium
|Sat, February 20
|Round 13
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 10
|Round 14
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Tues, April 13
|Round 15
|Atlanta, Georgia
|West
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sat, April 17
|Round 16
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|East
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, April 24
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|W/E
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Sat, May 1
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 1
|Feb 20-21
|Big Buck
|Union, SC
|Micro
|Rnd 5
|Apr 17-18
|Tiger Run
|Union, SC
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 6
|May 1-2
|Hoosier
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 7
|May 22-23
|The John Penton
|Millfield, OH
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 8
|Jun 5-6
|Mason-Dixon
|Mount Morris, PA
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 9
|Jun 26-27
|Snowshoe
|Snowshoe, WV
|eMTB
|Rain
|Jul 10-11
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
|–
|Jul-31
|Loretta Lynn eMTB
|Hurricane Mills, TN
|eMTB
|Rnd 10
|Sep 11-12
|The Mountaineer
|Beckley, WV
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 11
|Sep 25-26
|Burr Oak
|Millfield, OH
|Micro
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|Round
|Date
|Raceway
|Location
|Round 1
|May 29
|Fox Raceway National
|Pala, CA
|Round 2
|June 5
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Round 3
|June 19
|High Point National
|Mt Morris, PA
|Round 4
|June 26
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Round 5
|July 3
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Round 6
|July 17
|Spring Creek National
|Millville, MN
|Round 7
|July 24
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Round 8
|August 14
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, MY
|Round 9
|August 21
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Round 10
|August 28
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Round 11
|September 4
|Pala National
|Pala, CA
|Round 12
|September 11
|Hangtown National
|Sacremento, CA
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 3
|May 1
|Atlanta Super TT
|Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, GA
|Rnd 4
|May 22
|Texas Half-Mile
|Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
|Rnd 5
|May 29
|Chicago Half-Mile
|Dirt Oval Route 66, Joliet, IL
|Rnd 6
|June 18
|OKC Mile I
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 7
|June 19
|OKC Mile II
|Remington Park, Oklahoma City, OK
|Rnd 8
|June 26
|Lima Half-Mile
|Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH
|Rnd 9
|July 17
|DuQuoin Mile
|DuQuoin Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL
|Rnd 10
|July 24
|Port Royal Half-Mile
|Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA
|Rnd 11
|August 14
|New York Short Track
|Weedsport Speedway, Weedsport, NY
|Rnd 12
|August 21
|Peoria TT
|Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL
|Rnd 13
|September 4
|Springfield Mile I
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 14
|September 5
|Springfield Mile II
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 New Zealand Motocross Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round One
|Woodville Grand Prix
|31st January, 2021
|Round Two
|Rotorua
|21st February, 2021
2021 New Zealand Cross-Country Championships
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 3
|Gore & Districts MCC, Gore
|Saturday, April 17
|Round 4
|Mosgiel District MCC, Mosgiel
|Saturday, April 18
2021 New Zealand Enduro Championship
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Tokoroa
|11th April
|Round 2
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club
|24th & 25th April
|Round 3
|Hosted by Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club (race days TBC)
|5th, 6th & 7th June
|Round 4
|Masterton; Martinborough
|12th June & 13th June
FIM Bajas World Cup 2021 (Provisional)
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Nation
|18-20 Feb
|Dubai Intl Baja
|Dubai
|UAE
|28-30 May
|Baja do Pinahl
|Serta
|Portugal
|17-19 Jun
|Baja Jalapao 500
|Teruel
|Spain
|23-25 Jul
|Baja Aragon
|Teruel
|Spain
|5-8 Aug
|Hungarian Baja
|Varpalota
|Hungary
|29 Aug-1 Sep
|Atacama Baja 1
|Copiapo
|Chile
|2-4 Sep
|Atacama Baja 2
|Copiapo
|Chile
|28-30 Oct
|Baja Portalegre
|Portalegre
|Portugal
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA
2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) Cancelled
2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)
7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC
2021 Finke Desert Race
11-14 June – Northern Territory
2021 Hattah Desert Race
3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria
2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship
9-11 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross
16-18 July – Nowra, NSW
2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)
30 August – 4 September – Italy
U.S. AMA West ISDE Qualifier Series
- March 20-21: Red Mountain, Calif., Desert MC and Prospectors MC, AMA District 37 Sprint Enduro
- April 17-18: Campwood, Ariz., Arizona Trail Riders, AMA AMRA
- May 22-23: Craig, Colo., Enduro Colorado, AMA RMEC
U.S. AMA East ISDE Qualifier Series
- May 1-2: Battle Creek Mich., BCMC, AMA Michigan Sprint Enduro
- May 7-8: Plantersville, Ala., Southern Enduro Riders Association
- May 29-30: Glen Daniel, W. Va., AMA Full Gas Sprint Enduro