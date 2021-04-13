Tom Buxton victorious at 2021 NZ Enduro Championship opener

The 2021 New Zealand National Enduro Series kicked off over the weekend at Tokoroa, and will return to a five-round series in 2021.

Tom Buxton proved the fastest rider overall, with Dylan Yearbury and Paul Whibley completing the top-three. James Scott and Jake Whitaker took fourth and fifth respective, ahead of Jake Wightman, Brandon Given, Wil Yeoman, Seth Reardon and Tommy Watts, which completed the top-ten overall.

Whatever the riding discipline, it seems PWR Yamaha’s Wil Yeoman is capable of transferring his winning ways, after scoring a victory in the 2021 New Zealand Enduro Championships’ E1 0-200 2 Stroke class at the opening round over the weekend.

The Taupo 15-year-old seamlessly continued on from his two recent national cross country series wins to head his rivals home after the five enduro tests near Tokoroa. Riding his YZ125X over the slippery forestry tracks at Tar Hill, Yeoman says he was happy with how his first couple of tests went.

Wil Yeoman

“Then I underestimated a section and lost a minute. The rest of the day I pushed hard trying not to lose any more time. Overall, I was happy to take first in class and eighth in the AA class.”

Team Manager Paul Whibley, of Taikorea, had to adjust to riding a different capacity Yamaha for the enduro series, following the opening two cross country rounds. He made a couple mistakes in the early tests – missing a turn and having a small crash – which meant he rode conservatively on the first two loops.

Whibley came away with third overall and the same position in the E4 301-Open 4 Stroke class.

Paul Whibley

“It was a bit of a slow start for me. I felt pretty rusty on the 450FX after racing the 250FX lately. Also I was riding in muddy conditions for the first time in a while. I began to get into a groove and rode much better in the second half of the event to post some good times. The 450 setup worked great, with the MotoSR suspension soaking up the varied terrain and when paired with the Michelin tyres, I was able to find track in some of the slickest conditions.”

Riding in the E2 0-300 4 Stroke class, PWR rider Seth Reardon, of Whanganui, finished third in his category and ninth overall. He says the 130 km total of forestry trails had, ‘a few steep uphills and downhills to keep us on our toes.’

Seth Reardon

“I made a few mistakes going down in some tests, and accidentally lost time in a transfer section, which set me back a few placings, but I enjoyed the ride and learnt from my mistakes. I am going to give it my all down south for round two in two weeks time.”

PWR Yamaha-supported riders Ethan Harris placed sixth on his return to racing after a wrist injury in the competitive Open 4 Stroke category – one class position behind Tommy Watts (YZ450) – and Charlotte Russ was third in the ladies class.

The enduro series only ran over four rounds last year due to Covid-19, but is back up to five rounds in 2021. Riders are able to discard their one worst result in terms of capturing an individual class win. However, all rounds will count towards the overall championship.

2021 New Zealand National Enduro Series – Round 1 Senior Results

Pos Rider Bike 1 Tom Buxton KTM 350 EXC-F 2 Dylan Yearbury Husqvarna FE350 3 Paul Whibley Yamaha YZ450 4 James Scott Honda CRF450 5 Jake Whitaker KTM 300 EXC 6 Jake Wightman KTM 250 XC-F 7 Brandon Given Honda CRF250 8 Wil Yeoman Yamaha YZ125 9 Seth Reardon Yamaha YZ250 10 Tommy Watts Yamaha YZF450 11 Ethan Harris Yamaha YZ450 FX 12 Bradley Lauder Yamaha YZF250 13 Damon Nield GasGas EC300 14 Tony Parker KTM 300 EXC 15 Ashton Grey Yamaha YZ250 X

2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championships

While the sun shone, it was bitterly cold off track for the 2021 New South Wales Senior Track Championship, with plenty of red-hot action on-track as the Forbes Auto Sports Club hosted its first-ever championship meeting over the weekend (April 10 & 11).

The NSW Senior Track Championships produced five different class winners after two days of very competitive action, with three championship classes staged over four rounds of heats before a repechage and pulsating final, the rest being decided over five point-scoring rounds.

Dirt Track Sidecars were the first final with the three big guns finishing on the rostrum – Scott Sandow/Wayne O’Meley beating the topscorer from heats Kai Frame/Michael Bryant, with David Grainger/Trevor Gaze a close third.

The Pro 450 class saw only five riders share the 12 heat wins, and as often happens that did not dictate what was to come in what was a classic final. Even without winning a heat veteran Damien Koppe proved he is still an elite performer to almost win one for the older brigade.

It took almost three of the four laps for Jarred Brook to get past him, while teenager Harrison Ryan can still be mightily pleased with third place behind such an accomplished duo, but still ahead of the rest of the classy field.

Not that Harrison Ryan was satisfied though, as he later turned in a faultless ride to win the MX Open final. Jarred Brook got up to second after a very congested opening lap and was closing in on Ryan, leaving the winner happy the final was not over another lap. Thomas Donnelly capped his weekend with a strong third place, again ahead of a classy field.

The MX Open win was Harrison Ryan’s second class win after he had dominated the five rounds to claim the Pro 250 class. Second placegetters can sometimes be disappointed with results but runner-up Rory Hutchinson was at least happy to have relegated his brother Angus Hutchinson to third place.

There was only a small roll-up entry of slider machines with Michael Slade the most successful rider with the very busy Harrison Ryan restricted by several broken chains.

Even though Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson continued her domination in the Women class the form of Hunter duo Keegan Pickering and the much improved Laura Saxon did not make it easy for the Queenslander.

In addition to the championship classes the Over 35s added their usual brand of close racing to the program with Tim Darmody edging out Brisbane rider Carl Hendrickson and Kenny Angel in a tight points battle.

Junior classes were only support acts but their racing again showed that the future of the sport looks to be in good hands.

The next group to progress in to the senior ranks, the 13 – Under 16s , turned on hard fought battles with Talon Cardinale edging out Cody Lewis and Daniel Kennedy on points.

The other junior winners were David James and Sam Drane, who had to overcome his Forbes clubmate Hugh Hope-Hodgetts.

The final wash-up from the title meetings was all positive, except for what were a few hopefully not too serious injuries.

The track and the organisation were praised, the only complaint being how cold it was!

2021 New South Wales Senior Track Results

PRO 250

Harrison Ryan (Kurri Kurri) Rory Hutchinson (Kurri Kurri) Angus Hutchinson (Kurri Kurri)

PRO 450

Jarred Brook (Gympie, Qld)) Damien Koppe (Townsville, Qld) Harrison Ryan

MX OPEN

Harrison Ryan Jarred Brook Thomas Donnelly (Gunnedah)

500cc SLIDERS

Michael Slade (Tamworth) Harrison Ryan Christian Hojberg (Speedway Riders)

OPEN SLIDERS

Michael Slade Christian Hojberg No third

WOMENS

Briony Hendrickson (Nth Brisbane) Keegan Pickering (Kurri Kurri) Laura Saxon (Hunter)

DIRT TRACK SIDECAR

Scott Sandow / Wayne O’Meley (West Wyalong) Kai Frame / Michael Bryant (Cowra) David Grainger / Trevor Gaze (Maryborough, Qld)

Over 35s

Tim Darmody (ACT) Carl Hendrickson (Nth Brisbane) Kenny Angel (Hunter)

85cc 9 – U/13 Junior

Sam Drane (Forbes) Hugh Hope-Hodgetts (Forbes) Ruby James (Hunter)

85cc 12 – U/16 Junior

David James (Hunter) Michael Price (Forbes) Daniel Kennedy (ACT)

100 – 250cc 13 – U/16 Junior

Noah Cardinale (Kurri Kurri) Cody Lewis (Kurri Kurri) Daniel Kennedy (ACT)

2021 ProMX Championship kicks off in Wonthaggi

The inaugural 2021 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores kicked off over the weekend with round one held in Wonthaggi, Victoria.

It would be Regan Duffy who won the opener, fending off Brett Metcalfe and Todd Waters for the win in the Thor MX1 class, while Kyle Webster went 1-1 sweeping the Pirelli MX2 class. Ryder Kingsford battled it out for Massix MX3 supremacy from Blake Fox, with the final win of the weekend sealing the deal, despite a tie on points.

Thor MX1

In the opening THOR MX1 moto, Luke Clout on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team YZF450 would take control of the lead early, looking to distance himself from Honda Factory Racing’s Brett Metcalfe in second place. Behind the lead pair, it was incredibly close racing between Husqvarna Australia’s Todd Waters in third, Empire Kawasaki’s Jayden Rykers, Hayden Mellross on the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team and KTM Australia’s Regan Duffy.

Duffy would fall early from inside the top five, fielding an incredible charge to pass Mellross, Rykers, and ultimately Waters to end up in third position. At the same time, Brett Metcalfe would field a late race surge to catch Luke clout and relegate him to second, taking the opening THOR MX1 moto win.

Moto two would see Kirk Gibbs lead early aboard his Honda Factory Racing CRF450r, but a costly mistake would see him shuffle back quickly through the field as a furious battle raged with Luke Clout, Hayden Mellross and Regan Duffy in the early laps. Duffy would secure the lead five minutes in and proceed to gap the field as Luke Clout encountered mechanical issues and would not factor into the moto or overall.

As rain continued to fall the conditions turned even more treacherous as Regan Duffy claimed his first moto win in THOR MX1, ahead of Todd Waters, Kirk Gibbs, Hayden Mellross and moto one winner Brett Metcalfe who would round out the top five.

The THOR MX1 overall victory was claimed by Regan Duffy, with Brett Metcalfe in second and the defending champion Todd Waters rounding out the overall podium in third.

Pirelli MX2

In the opening moto it was Pirelli MX2 class rookie Alex Larwood who would lead early aboard his WBR Yamaha, followed closely by Kyle Webster on the Factory Honda racing team machine. Around the half way mark, Webster made the move on Larwood, whilst privater Jai Constantinou fell from third position outside of the top ten.

Webster would take the opening moto win, ahead of Larwood in second, Rhys Budd charged through to third on the Yamalube Yamaha, whilst the Serco Yamaha team mates of Jesse Dobson and Nathan Crawford would recover from a bad start to claim fourth and fifth respectively.

Moto two saw Kyle Webster dominate the moto, leading from the first lap and never relinquishing his control on the field. Behind Webster, the Serco Yamaha team mates of Crawford and Dobson would work their way through the field to second and third respectively. Alex Larwood would finish fourth with Victorian privateer Jai Constantinou with a career best fifth moto finish.

The Pirelli MX2 class overall win would go to Kyle Webster with 1-1 moto scores, with Alex Larwood in second and Nathan Crawford in third.

Maxxis MX3

In the opening Maxxis MX3 moto Blake Fox would take a commanding lead early on the GAS GAS Australia MC 250F and win convincingly over Ryder Kingsford who would charge through from a bad start to second place on the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team. Ben Novak would finish third on the Factory Honda Racing Team CRF250r.

Moto two would see Kingsford holeshot and battle with Blake Fox early in the moto, as the pair traded the race lead several times. Kingsford would pull away from Fox in the middle part of the moto and maintain the advantage to take the moto win, ahead of Blake Fox in second, Kayden Minear in third, Kobe Drew in fourth and Ben Novak in fifth.

Due to his win in the second moto, Ryder Kingsford would take the overall victory for round one in Maxxis MX3, from Blake Fox in second overall and Kobe Drew in third overall on the GYTR Yamaha.

125cc Two Stroke Cup

In the opening moto it was Jack Simpson on the GAS GAS TC 125 who would dominate from the gate drop to the chequered flag. Cameron Taylor on the GYTR Yamaha YZ125 would run in second for most of the moto before a late race charge by Dylan Long on the WBR Yamaha would see a pass between the two, with Long finishing second and Taylor third.

In moto two, Simpson would lead early before a mistake saw Long take the lead and never look back. Winning by a comfortable margin over Jack Simpson in second. Taylor would DNF with a mechanical issue and not factor into the end of the race.

The overall podium for the 125cc Two Stroke Cup would see Dylan Long take the overall win, from Jack Simpson in second Josh Mclean in third overall.

2021 ProMX Round 1 Results