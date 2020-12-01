Moto News Weekly Wrap

December 1, 2020

Saudi Arabia readying to host Dakar 2021

The details of the 43rd edition of the Dakar to be held in Saudi Arabia this coming January, 2021, have been announced, with a route of 7,646 km starting and finishing in Jeddah. Including 4,767 km of special stages, the route is designed to allow the competitors to battle among themselves and to explore the Saudi deserts.

Despite the difficulties associated to the health crisis, a strong field of competitors have answered the call, with 321 vehicles on the entry list. In addition to the 108 motorbikes, 21 quads, 124 cars and SSVs and 42 trucks expected at the start, 26 vehicles have been entered for a regularity competition in the new “Dakar Classic” category, open to cars and trucks built prior to 2000.

After an introduction to the Saudi deserts, the 2021 Dakar competitors will receive an even more in-depth lesson in geography. The characteristics of the route as well as the new regulations introduced aim to reduce average speed, further improve safety conditions and highlight the sporting qualities of the competitors.

Specifically, the fight for the various titles at stake should put the top competitors, who are used to battling it out at the sharp end of the standings, in competition with each other. In the motorcycle category, Ricky Brabec and Honda put an end to a series of 18 consecutive victories for the Austrian firm KTM, which will return with an all-star line-up of riders to try to begin another Dakar winning streak.

While the Dakar participants will head into action on January 2nd with a short prologue (11 km) to determine the starting position of each competitor for the opening stage, they will have to go through several intermediate steps before then. A majority of the vehicles will be summoned to Marseille, December 1-3 to be loaded on to a cargo ship, direction Jeddah. The meeting on the shores of the Red Sea with the owners will take place on December 30th and 31st, while the technical and administrative checks will be conducted on January 1-2 in accordance with health protection regulations.

The longest special stage will take in 511 kilometres on the penultimate stage, while the longest overall stage will feature a total of 813 kilometres on day four. The shakedown, the curtain-raising prologue, the race-start on January 2 and the final finish will all take place in Jeddah. The twelve stages, scheduled from January 3 to 15, 2021, with a rest day in Ha’il, will make a trek counter-clockwise through the Saudi Arabian landscapes.

The race will feature one marathon stage following the rest day, where riders will be unable to receive mechanical assistance and will have to take extra care of their machines. Riders can look forward to a wide variety of complex stages, always a common feature at the Dakar.

Among the novelties to be included in the 2021 Dakar, will be the roadbook given out twenty minutes prior to the start in each of the stages. This differs from last year’s edition where the roadbooks were distributed in this manner on only half of the stages. An important change is the limitation of only six rear tyres for the entire rally, which will force riders to be far more cautious. There will be also a limit to the number of piston changes, as well as a ban on carrying out any mechanical repairs during the refuelling. Finally, the use of jackets with airbags will be mandatory for all motorcycle riders.

2021 Dakar Schedule

Stage Date Start > Finish Total Special P Saturday, January 2, 2021 Jeddah > Jeddah 11 km 11 km 1 Sunday, January 3, 2021 Jeddah > Bisha 622 km 277 km 2 Monday, January 4, 2021 Bisha > Wadi Al Dawasir 685 km 457 km 3 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 Wadi Al Dawasir > Wadi Al Dawasir 630 km 403 km 4 Wednesday, January 6, 2021 Wadi Al Dawasir > Riyadh 813 km 337 km 5 Thursday, January 7, 2021 Riyadh > Buraydah 625 km 419 km 6 Friday, January 8, 2021 Buraydah > Ha’il 655 km 485 km Rest Saturday, January 9, 2021 Ha’il (Rest Day) – – 7 Sunday, January 10, 2021 Ha’il > Sakaka 737 km 471 km 8 Monday, January 11, 2021 Sakaka > Neom 709 km 375 km 9 Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Neom > Neom 579 km 465 km 10 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Neom > Al-Ula 583 km 342 km 11 Thursday, January 14, 2021 Al-Ula > Yanbu 557 km 511 km 12 Friday, January 15, 2021 Yanbu > Jeddah 452 km 225 km

2021 Dakar Motorcycle Entry List

Num. Rider Nat. Team 1 Brabec Ricky USA Honda Monster Energy Honda Team 2021 2 Quintanilla Pablo CHL Husqvarna Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 3 Price Toby AUS KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Team 4 Cornejo Florimo Jose Ignacio CHL Honda Monster Energy Honda Team 2021 5 Sunderland Sam GBR KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Team 6 Caimi FRAnco ARG Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team 7 Short Andrew USA Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team 9 Howes Skyler USA KTM Bas Dakar KTM Racing Team 11 Svitko Stefan SVK KTM Slovnaft Rally Team 12 De Soultrait Xavier FRA Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 15 Santolino Lorenzo ESP Sherco Tvs Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 17 Pedrero Garcia Juan ESP KTM Fn Speed – Rieju Team 18 Branch Ross BWA Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team 19 Goncalves Dias RUI Jorge PRT Sherco Tvs Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 20 Tomiczek Adam POL Husqvarna Orlen Team 21 Sanders Daniel AUS KTM KTM Factory Team 22 Giemza Maciej POL Husqvarna Orlen Team 23 Jakes Ivan SVK KTM Jakes Dakar Team 24 Bühler Sebastian DEU Hero Hero Motosports Team Rally 25 Spierings Paul NLD Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 26 Engel Milan CZE KTM Moto Racing Group (Mrg) 27 Rodrigues Joaquim PRT Hero Hero Motosports Team Rally 29 Gyenes Emanuel ROU KTM Autonet Motorcycle Team 30 Gelazninkas Arunas LTU KTM Zigmas Dakar Team 31 Michek Martin CZE KTM Moto Racing Group (Mrg) 32 Schareina Tosha ESP KTM Fn Speed – KTM Team 33 Koitha Veettil Harith Noah IND Sherco Sherco Tvs Rally Factory 34 Patrao Mario PRT KTM Credit Agricola – Mario Patrao Motosport 35 Guillen Rivera Juan Pablo MEX KTM Nomadas Adventure 36 Brabec Jan CZE KTM Strojrent Racing 37 Pabiska David CZE KTM Jantar Team 39 Melot Benjamin FRA KTM Benjamin Melot 41 Yakp Zaker CHN KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Dakar Rally Team 42 Van Beveren Adrien FRA Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team 44 Sanz Laia ESP Gas Gas Gas Gas Factory Team 45 Min Zhang CHN KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Dakar Rally Team 46 Marcic Simon SVN Husqvarna Marcic 47 Benavides Kevin ARG Honda Monster Energy Honda Team 2021 48 Doveze Mathieu FRA KTM Nomade Racing Assistance 50 C. S. Santosh IND Hero Hero Motosports Team Rally 51 Al-Lal Lahadil Rachid ESP KTM Melilla Sport Capital 52 Walkner Matthias AUT KTM Red Bull KTM Factory Team 53 Podmol Libor CZE Husqvarna Podmol Dakar Team 54 Chapeliere Camille FRA KTM Team Baines Rally 55 Hongyi Zhao CHN KTM Wu Pu Da Hai Dao Dakar Rally Team 56 Pacheco Giordano COL KTM Calidoso Racing Team 58 Iglesias Sanchez Eduardo ESP KTM Fn Speed – Team Monforte Rally 59 Interno Tiziano ITA Beta Rally Pov 60 Darques Stéphane FRA Yamaha M.O.R.Al 61 Dubois Norbert FRA KTM Aventure Moto 61 62 Houlihan Andrew Joseph AUS KTM Nomadas Adventure 63 Dabrowski Konrad POL KTM Duust Rally Team 65 Picco FRAnco ITA Husqvarna Team FRAnco Picco 66 Bouchet Pascal FRA KTM Team Baines Rally 67 Lhotsky Rudolf CZE Husqvarna Jantar Team 68 Mccanney Jamie GBR Yamaha Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team 69 Roelants Walter BEL Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 70 Alghuneim Mishal SAU KTM Mishal Alghuneim 71 Farhan Salman Mohamed Humood Farhan BHR Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 72 Rauber Pascal FRA KTM Team 2rm 73 Jaffar Mohammed KWT KTM Duust Rally Team 74 Betriu Jaume ESP KTM Fn Speed – KTM Team 76 Krejci Roman CZE KTM Bo!Beton Team 77 Benavides Luciano ARG Husqvarna Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing 78 Zacchetti Cesare ITA KTM Cesare Zacchetti 79 Baratin Amaury FRA KTM Horizon Moto 95 80 Burgess Michael AUS KTM Bas Dakar KTM Racing Team 81 Vlcak Erik SVK Husqvarna Slovnaft Rally Team 82 Raorane Ashish IND KTM Ashish Raorane 83 Chavez David PER KTM Club Aventura Touareg 84 Hawker Neil GBR Husqvarna Neil Hawker 85 Azinhais Alexandre PRT KTM Club Aventura Touareg 86 Herbst Charlie FRA KTM Team Charlie Herbst 87 Mena Oriol ESP Rieju Fn Speed – Rieju Team 88 Barreda Bort Joan ESP Honda Monster Energy Honda Team 2021 89 Saghmeister Gabor SRB KTM Saghmeister Team 90 Catanese FRAncesco ITA Yamaha Tuttogru 92 Martinez Eric FRA Husqvarna Eric Martinez 93 Lorenzo Piolini ITA KTM Caravanserraglio Rally Racing Team 94 Susset Olivier FRA Husqvarna Xtreme Garage 95 Flick Xavier FRA Husqvarna Xtrem Racing 96 Albero Puig Daniel ESP KTM Team Un Diabetico En El Dakar 97 Benko Martin SVK KTM Norwit Racing 98 Garcia Sara ESP Yamaha Pont Grup Yamaha 99 Vega Puerta Javier ESP Yamaha Pont Grup Yamaha 100 Rossat Audrey FRA KTM Rossat Audrey 101 Knight David GBR Husqvarna Ht Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 102 Jugla Sara FRA KTM Team Baines Rally 104 Altoaimi Fawaz SAU Yamaha Fawaz Racing 105 Dominguez Fernando ESP KTM Club Aventura Touareg 107 Stigliano Giovanni ITA Yamaha Team Jbrally 108 Calmet Marc ESP KTM Fn Speed – Rieju Team 110 Bartoszek Jacek POL KTM Duust Rally Team 111 Cherpin Pierre FRA Husqvarna Pierre Cherpin 112 Campdera Juan ESP KTM Juan Campdera 114 Carbonell Mendez Eladio ESP KTM Pikaeras Team 115 Harmsen Olaf NLD KTM Bas Dakar KTM Racing Team 116 Blandin Erick FRA KTM Team Baines Rally 117 Alexander James BWA Yamaha The Kalahari Madala 118 Bispo Alexandre ESP KTM Expresso Racing 120 Trejos Jhon COL KTM Jhon Trejos 121 Barthelemy Guillaume FRA KTM Team Rs Concept 123 Pedemonte Angelo ITA KTM Pedemonte Angelo 125 Barlerin Frédéric FRA KTM Rallye Fred 126 Llanos Diego Gamaliel ESP KTM Diego Gamaliel Llanos 127 Jobard Willy FRA Garnati Garnati Racing 133 Davide Cominardi ITA Honda Cominardi 142 Gerini Maurizio ITA Husqvarna Solarys Racing

Aussie Max Whale talks American Flat Track 2020

AmericanFlatTrack.com has done a great feature on young Queenslander Max Whale, who has been over in America this year competing the American Flat Track championship in the Singles class, finishing the season in second-place overall, as well as capturing nine-points in the Production class in Springfield. Here’s a look at what they had to say about the Aussie talent:

By AmericanFlatTrack.com

When the 2020 Progressive American Flat Track season finally revved into action on a mid-July evening at Volusia Speedway Park, months of anticipation and prediction were replaced by actual results. That opener provided an initial – if not entirely accurate – insight into how a handful of closely tracked storylines might actually play out.

The early returns suggested that the AFT Singles class’ ex-premier class invaders, Henry Wiles, Mikey Rush and Chad Cose, were indeed well positioned to upend a class more often thought of as a springboard for up and comers. And while all three were factors in ‘20, they failed to steamroll the competition as some had feared.

It also created some major worries that the much-hyped Dallas Daniels would take a step back after impressing so mightily in his abbreviated ‘19 rookie campaign (he most certainly did not). But the story of that opening evening was Max Whale, a perennial “star of the future,” who emphatically scrubbed away that “of the future” disclaimer with an all-day, out-and-out drubbing of his rivals en route to a maiden AFT victory.

As the season took its final shape, Daniels grabbed back the spotlight. He rebounded from his opening night disaster to ultimately reign over the class in a commanding, eight-win title fight blowout.

However, the continued rise of Whale was arguably the category’s B plot. His ascension since first arriving on the scene has been truly meteoric. The 19-year-old Australian turned a 14th-ranked 2018 rookie campaign into a ninth-ranked, one-podium 2019 sophomore season. He made an even bigger leap in 2020, securing championship runner-up status on the strength of five podiums highlighted by the aforementioned victory.

Max Whale

“This season was a dream come true. It went perfect, pretty much — I was consistent. Five podiums was my goal coming into the year, and I did it. I’m pumped on that. And to finish second in the championship was crazy. It was awesome. I am still lost for words… It’s hard to explain. Getting that first win on the opening night was incredible. It was honestly hard to believe. It took a couple days for it to sink in. The whole day was perfect. I think I qualified second, I won the Semi, and then won the Main. It was awesome. I just wish my parents were here to see it.”

That wish went deeper than simply wishing they could have shared in his breakthrough success. While the pandemic was (and very much remains) catastrophically disruptive for everyone, Whale was presented with even greater challenges than the average dirt track pro as a result.

The teenager was stripped of the support system he’d relied on his entire professional career when he was forced to live and travel and compete while effectively trapped on his own inside the United States with his father, Brett Whale, on the outside looking in from Australia.

Previously, the two had travelled the country together in a used RV and trailer that served as their living quarters and workshop. His absence robbed Max of both emotional support and very practical help.

Max Whale

“In past years, my dad was with me for the whole season. Leading in I knew it was going to be tough with him going back home due to COVID. And you know, I didn’t realize just how much he did – from prepping my bikes, driving and servicing the RV, cooking and cleaning – until he was gone. He went home in March and then DAYTONA got cancelled. I had to stay here by myself. It was a big reality check.”

Thrown into the deep end, Whale, appropriately enough, swam rather than sunk. He was taken under the wing of the larger Pennsylvania-based AFT community and, with their help, he thrived.

Max Whale

“You know, I wouldn’t change it. It turned out good. When my dad first left, I was in Pennsylvania for a couple of months. And then for the whole year, PA was kind of my base. I had some awesome people who helped me out — Briar (Bauman) and Shayna (Texter) helped me out a crazy amount. Everyone at Don’s Kawasaki and so many others too. There were just so many awesome people I could turn to. If I needed anything, I could always message them and they helped me out straight away. I’m so lucky to have that and I cannot thank those guys enough.”

It proved to be a relatively painless and seamless adaptation, considering the circumstances. But adapting has been the norm since Whale first turned pro. Dirt track racing is a considerably different beast in Australia compared with America, from types and sizes of tires to brake set-ups to track surfaces and layouts.

While three years of experience as an AFT Singles ace have Whale now feeling even more at home when racing in the States than he does when he returns to his Down Under roots, the 2017 Australian Junior Track Champion claims his meteoric year-on-year rise in Progressive AFT is more down to an improved mental game than any other factor.

Max Whale

“I feel like my improvement is mainly down to confidence. My bikes were better this year than they had been previously, but a lot of it was just confidence. After I got that win in Volusia, it really made me understand that I could do it. I found myself qualifying better every round — a lot better than I did last year. I just went in with a different mindset and it ended up paying off.”

Whale is not ready to confirm his exact 2021 plans just yet with an announcement likely coming early next year. He did admit, however, that he will be back in the AFT Singles class for a fourth attempt at the title. After going from 14th to 9th to runner-up, only one final landing spot will be considered a continuation of that upward trajectory. Some might say the bad news on that front is that he’ll have to go through Dallas Daniels to do it, as the dominant champion is set to defend his crown in ‘21.

Whale doesn’t see it that way, preferring to view Daniels as the ultimate measuring stick rather than an impenetrable wall blocking his path, sharing “That’s good news for me. I want to win with everything in it. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

2020 AFT Singles Overall Standings

Pos. Rider Overall Points 1 Dallas Daniels 283 2 Max Whale 215 3 Henry Wiles 208 4 Michael Rush 185 5 Trent Lowe 183 6 Morgen Mischler 178 7 Tanner Dean 160 8 Brandon Kitchen 154 9 Chad Cose 137 10 Michael Inderbitzin 124 11 Trevor Brunner 113 12 Shayna Texter 102 13 Cole Zabala 84 14 James Ott 79 15 Kevin Stollings 74 16 Andrew Luker 74 17 Cameron Smith 73 18 Aidan RoosEvans 61 19 Ryan Wells 58 20 Jacob Lehmann 56 21 Jesse Janisch 50 22 Dylan Bell 18 23 Wyatt Anderson 17 24 Tyler Raggio 14 25 Justin Jones 9 26 Blake Lomas 4

AMX takes naming rights to the MXOpen at Wonthaggi

The MXOpen will take place this side of Christmas thanks to AMX, the Dandenong Motocross Club and other leading industry partners and local businesses. Entries are available online at www.ridernet.com.au.

$15,000 in Prizemoney headlines the one-day motocross spectacular. Penrite Honda, Empire Kawasaki, SP Motorsports Suzuki riders will compete against the best riders in Victoria in a winner takes all one round open. Yarrive Konsky has been working with the Dandenong Motocross Club to facilitate the AMX MXOpen.

On December 13th an all star line up of riders and teams will take to the track in an effort to win prizemoney, prizes and bragging rights going into Christmas. The Dandenong Motocross Clubs president understands the need for racing and wanted to see competition happen this side of the New Year.

Yarrive Konsky

“We are starving for racing; it’s been 8 months without competition in Victoria and riders, sponsors, teams and clubs are hungry for competition. I wanted to see racing happening this side of Christmas and I appreciate the Dandenong Motocross Clubs enthusiasm towards making this possible. We have members we want to support, an industry we need to support, and we love racing that is why we are behind this event. Our club is made up of passionate people and we are excited to see racing resume.”

The AMX MXOPEN is proudly sponsored by AMX, Wonthaggi Toyota, Honda, POD, SERCO, Yoshimura, FMF, Fly Racing, Answer, FCAM Bricklaying, Ausbuilt, Rhino, FIST, McLeods, Michelin, Matrix Concepts, THOR, Delcon Civil, M9, Alpinestars, M2R Helmets, Krooztune, 100%, Bridgestone, SKDA and Leongatha Honda.

Robert Mestrom – Motorcycling Victoria CEO

“We are getting behind this event. Yarrive, the DMCC and Motorcycling Victoria share the same passion for competition. We know that some of our members want to get back to racing and we have offered our full support to Yarrive and the DMCC.”

2020 MXOpen Details

Sunday 13th December

Wonthaggi Motocross Track – Dandenong Motorcycle Club

220 W Area Rd, Wonthaggi VIC 3995

Gates open 5:45am

Practice commences: 8:00am

MXOpen Classes

C-grade 450 4-stroke

SNR Womens

125cc and 128 – 150cc 2 Stroke 13 – Under 16

200 – 250cc 4 Stroke 13 – Under 16

Pro Lite 250cc 4-stroke (A and B classes scored separately)

65cc 9-U12

65cc – 7 -U11

85 2stk & 150cc 4stk Std & BW – 11-U15

Pro Open 450cc 4-stroke (A and B classes scored separately)

DIV 2 50cc

Vets 30 + 35+ 40+ 45+

C-grade 250

2-stroke pre 90, pre 2000 and open – (Classes scored separately)

2020 Heaven M/C Club VMX Final – Memorial Weekend

The Heaven Motorcycle Club, NSW’s primary Vintage Motocross Club, held the only actual NSW VMX Race meeting for 2020 at the Lakes motocross track at Awaba over the November 21-22 Memorial Weekend recently. With COVID wreaking havoc with a schedule originally slated for a seven round season, numerous cancellations and attempts to reschedule eventually yielded a single round championship, wrapped up with two races per class.

Peter Martin took part in the vintage motocross event, racing in two classes and sent us his version of events, which we’re happy to share with you here:

Thank you Heaven, one round, two races per class and big fields

With Peter Martin

The Heaven VMX Committee worked hard to make it possible to have a single round Championship. Thank you Heaven, one round, two races per class and big fields saw everyone welcome the opportunity to go racing.

The Lakes meeting was the Heaven VMX Championship for 2020, not a series, just two races in each class to decide who would take home the coveted Trophies. I was entered in the Pre-1990 class (all capacities) on the 1989 Honda CR250RK and the Evolution class (all capacities) on the 1979 Honda CR250RZ, I was also invited to race in the President’s Cup Invitational, a 15 minute +1 Lap Moto (all ages and capacities of bike).

With two four-lap class races and one moto length invitational each day I considered the racing physically doable, so Saturday I did two short practices on each bike and then headed out for the first Pre-1990 all in on the 1989 bike. A crowded and talented grid of 40 riders were keen to go racing. I when I glanced down the field there was #100 of Craig Anderson, five-times Australian Motocross Champion. Surely I am in the wrong place I thought, but it’s too late to pull out now.

I got a reasonable start to about mid field, then the talent started to work up their speed ahead and a few more got by me, then a few more. I settled down and started passing riders, while my position was helped by a few riders enthusiastically throwing themselves and their bikes over the top of berms and into tyre walls – it was carnage fuelled by wonderful enthusiasm.

I had two races to recover with just enough time to wipe my face, take a drink and get back up to the start line in time for the Evo all in race on the 1979 bike. I got a great start, running fourth into turn 2 and then slowed too early for the entry. Whoosh I dropped around five places, so it was head down and I started passing a few, working my way up through the field.

The Presidents Cup was to be the last race of the day and the decision was made to transfer the Presidents Cup to be the first and last race on Sunday. That would mean I had a 15 minute +1 Lap Moto and two 4 lap races back to back, then a long break to the last President’s Cup Moto at the end of the day.

Saturday night was Heaven’s AGM and Jo Gillan provided a glorious roast chicken meal, then it was off to sleep early. All night my leg muscles played tag on who would cramp next, which meant frequently getting up to stretch or walk off cramps, then back to bed so a squadron of mozzies could continue their attempts to terrorise me and drag me out the door. After a restless night Sunday dawned. It was overcast and a little cooler (at first), I did two laps to warm up and got ready for the first President’s Cup Moto.

It was another packed grid of 40 riders. I got off the start-line well to be about fifth heading into turn two and… ended up 12th heading out of turn two. So once again I picked up the pace and started passing riders – I just kept chasing and moving forward. After seven or eight laps the checkered flag saw me reasonably well placed around 10th.

I got back to my pit and thought, I can not go straight out to the second Pre-1990 race. I had prepared a bag of ice in a wet towel and poured cold water over my head to bring my temperature down, there was a short delay and repeated announcements of the start of the Pre-1990, so I put my helmet, gloves and goggles back on. By the time I got to the line I had given the field half a lap start, I just put my head down and raced, pushed, rode as best I could passing those I could to the finish.

I had two races to recover before the final Evo race on the 1979 bike. Again a great start and again giving up too many positions in turn two. I remember nothing of this race, what else happened and the results are a mystery, I just survived.

It was a long wait for the final President’s Cup Moto and it was very hot, I packed up what I could and attempted to keep my body moving and my temperature down. After an eternity, the call came and I lined up for the final race of the day. Again a great start was followed by giving up too many positions leaving turn two. I rode, pushing where I had an advantage and surviving where I was too weak to push.

There were a few riders inserting themselves into the scrub and tyre walls which made it possible to pick up more places. Basically it was survival of the most

determined. On the last lap Mark Tompkin attempted a pass, I looked at it and thought I can stop you and then thought, but I won’t. The same for the next corner, I got inside him and thought I can stop you but I had no fight left and just rode to finish the race.

Final results saw me 12th overall in the Pre-1990 category, ninth in the Evolution and 10th overall in the President’s Cup Invitational. My results are far from what I am capable of yet better than I expected. I am in the process of changing my whole motocross riding style for better results on the Supercross type tracks Heaven go to, so being around the top 10 overall in all three classes considering the competition is actually a pretty good result.

I take away so much from this meeting however. My starts are consistently good and I slow too much and brake too early into the first real turn. My riding ‘style’ is evolving, yet there is a long way to go before I am competitive. Compared to before, I have improved my speed on some parts of the track and I am slower on other parts. The real victory is that my body is not as beaten and damaged as it was before. It is not that I am not hurting, I am hurting much less and my body is not taking as long to recover. I am even starting to enjoy riding again. For these reasons I consider this a victory.

A big thanks to the Heaven committee and all the Heaven members who make VMX Racing so much fun. A big thank you to the volunteers who make it possible for us to ride. Thank you to David Middleton (Excel Tint) who helped to revise and set up the suspension which has provided a significant improvement in comfort. Thank you to all the wonderful, patient people who support my racing. Race Images from Matty Baker Images, thank you for the great photos.

We’ve reached out to Heaven M/C Club and will add full results shortly.

Yamaha celebrate 2020 MX2 manufacturers title

Yamaha Motor Europe have celebrated the success of its 2020 racing strategy as the MX2 Manufacturer of the Year thanks to the YZ250F and the skill and determination of riders Jago Geerts, Ben Watson and Maxime Renaux, all three of whom visited the top step of the podium over the course of the season.

This achievement marks Yamaha’s third manufacturers crown since the class was reinvented as MX2 in 2004, with the first title coming in 2005 and the second following two years later in 2007.

Spearheaded by the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, which was reintroduced in 2020 after a five-year hiatus, and strengthened by the addition of the SM Action M.C. Migliori Yamaha Supported Team, Yamaha celebrated 18 race wins, 23 podium finishes and nine Grand Prix wins on its way to the 2020 MX2 Manufacturers title.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts led 156 laps, won 14 races and celebrated 12 podium finishes, of which six were Grand Prix wins to claim MX2’s silver medal with 679-points.

Simultaneously, SM Action M.C. Migliori Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux ended the season 98-points further adrift in third position after taking his very first race and Grand Prix win in Faenza, Italy. Renaux also led 30-laps and mounted the podium on no fewer than five occasions.

Bolstering Yamaha’s achievements in 2020, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Ben Watson led 37-laps on his way to two race wins, which were followed by two Grand Prix victories. Watson claimed six podium finishes on his way to fifth overall in the final MX2 World Championship standings.

While Renaux’s achievements had already confirmed the competitiveness of the ‘non-Factory’ YZ250F, the strength of the world-beating motorcycle was further affirmed by Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Thibault Benistant, who took his YZ250F to the top of the EMX250 Championship in just his second season in the class.

Just three days after he was crowned champion, Benistant signed on to race the next three MX2 Grands Prix. Racing his EMX250 Championship winning YZ250F, the 18-year-old debutant impressed with two top-three race finishes and a top-five overall finish in his third-ever Grand Prix.

Proving the dominance of the YZ250F across the board, Yamaha also won its fifth WMX Manufacturer’s title thanks to the combined efforts of Nancy van de Ven and Larissa Papenmeier. Throughout the five rounds of the WMX World Championship, van de Ven won three races and mounted the podium four times to finish as the 2020 series runner-up. Papenmeier joined her counterpart on the podium and collected the bronze medal with two Grand Prix wins, one race win and four podium finishes.

Reinforcing Yamaha’s strategy to develop the next generation of MXGP champions from within their own ranks, Watson, Renaux and Benistant will all progress up the Yamaha Racing pyramid in 2021. Watson will join highly experienced 450cc riders Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff under the awning of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team to contest his first season aboard a works Yamaha YZ450F. Renaux and Benistant will join Geerts inside the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, forming a potent line-up for Yamaha as it looks to defend the MX2 Manufacturers crown and challenge once again for the riders title in 2021.

2020 MX2 Manufacturer Standings

Pos Manufacturer Total 1 Yamaha 810 2 KTM 786 3 Husqvarna 655 4 Kawasaki 561 5 Honda 411 6 GASGAS 343

2020 MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 759 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 679 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 581 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 564 5 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 551 6 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 540 7 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 466 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 365 9 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 343 10 Rubini, S. FRA HON 279 11 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 263 12 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 248 13 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 234 14 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 164 15 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 163 16 Forato, A. ITA HUS 156 17 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 143 18 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 137 19 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 20 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 115 21 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 112 22 Renkens, N. BEL KTM 103 23 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91 24 Benistant, T. FRA YAM 90 25 Genot, Cyril BEL YAM 85 26 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 73 27 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 72 28 Sandner, M. AUT GAS 67 29 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 62 30 Laengenfelder, S. GER GAS 59 31 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 45 32 Sydow, Jeremy GER GAS 35 33 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 33 34 Harrison, M. USA KAW 22 35 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 21 36 Cenerelli, G. ITA HUS 21 37 Toriani, Enzo FRA HUS 21 38 Nermann, J. EST HUS 17 39 Dickinson, A. GBR KTM 15 40 Meier, Glen DEN YAM 13 41 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 13 42 Zonta, Filippo ITA KTM 6 43 Edelbacher, R. AUT HUS 5 44 Furbetta, J. ITA KTM 3 45 Spies, M. GER HUS 2 46 Haavisto, Jere FIN YAM 2

Tom Pagès prepares for 2021 Enduropale du Touquet challenge

Tom Pagès will spend the next two months preparing for the world’s biggest beach race as the French freestyle motocross star takes on a daunting new endurance challenge at the Enduropale du Touquet event in January.

Pagès has gone from practising in his own back yard in France, to competing with the best riders in the world and progressing the sport through his series of never-been-done tricks. The 35-year-old has picked up numerous titles over the years with the multiple X-Games and Red Bull X-Fighters winner now eager to test himself further.

The Enduropale du Touquet covers over 13km of sand in northern France and is the inspiration for the famous Dakar Rally after wowing fans since the inaugural edition way back in 1975. The first event attracted 286 competitors with over 1,000 professional and amateur enduro riders are expected in 2021 to tackle waves, chicanes and velodrome-style turns with the final ranking established according to the most completed laps after three tough hours of racing.

Tom Pagès

“I have to catch up 15 years of experience on the most experienced riders. I need to get used to riding with a new type of neoprene gloves, which change my feelings on the throttle. Also a camel bag in my back because we need a lot of water throughout the race: hydration is key and, if you are thirsty, it’s already too late and you are in danger. Looking for new challenges is the key to longevity, even more in individual sports. I have learned from my mistakes in the past 14 years and I want to optimise my abilities to bring them into this new discipline. This new challenge also allows me to open my mind and to bring fresh air into my FMX career in which the mental workload is high. This short break in freestyle motocross already made me think of new tricks and new projects around FMX for the next two to three years. In the meantime, I focus on my next objectives: strengthen my physical preparation, be at the start of Enduropale 2021 and aim for the top of the board, even though I am aware of the difficulty. Winning is unimaginable but, maybe, not impossible!”

Jonny Walker and KTM part ways after eight seasons

KTM have thanked enduro racer Jonny Walker for his achievements with the brand over the past eight seasons as his contract concludes with the Austrian manufacturer. KTM confirmed the departure of Jonny Walker from the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team by mutual agreement. Due to re-structuring within the team, linked to changes that have been made to the enduro program over the past few seasons, KTM has been unable to retain Jonny’s services for 2021.

Jonny began his hard enduro campaign aboard KTM machinery in 2010 following a successful career in trials. As a then 19-year-old, he worked his way up the enduro ranks before signing his first official agreement with KTM in 2011. Soon after Walker graduated into the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team, in 2012. Walker won the Erzbergrodeo Red Bull Hare Scramble title that year, which he went on to successfully defend in 2013.

In 2015 Jonny took his riding to the next level, cementing his place as one of extreme enduro’s best following winning riders at The Tough One, Red Bull Romaniacs, Red Bull Hare Scramble, Hell’s Gate and Red Bull 111 Megawatt. Despite a number of injuries, which resulted in time off a bike during the following few years, the likeable Brit went on to claim podium finishes in further extreme enduros and WESS Championship events.

KTM thanked Jonny for everything he has achieved together with KTM and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team over the years, including his extreme enduro and FIM SuperEnduro World Championship successes, wishing him all the best for his future.

Fabio Farioli – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Firstly, we’d like to say a big thank you to Jonny for everything he has achieved with KTM Factory Racing. We had some good times over the years and some incredible results – including wins at some of the toughest events on the hard enduro calendar as well as in the SuperEnduro World Championship. He has been an important part of our team and has been integral to our ongoing success. Despite our best efforts we were unable to negotiate a deal to keep Jonny on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Arminas Jasikonis recovery update

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Arminas Jasikonis is very much on the mend after the Lithuanian rider crashed at the Mantova round of the FIM Motocross World Championship and suffered a serious head injury. Jasikonis has been making small steps forward and looking at coming back to racing in 2021.

Antti Pyrhonen – Team Manager Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory MXGP team

“AJ is basically recovering really well. It was a very serious accident, and he was in a severe condition after the crash in Mantova. He had heavy impact to the head, and he was due to that two and a half days in a medical coma. When he woke up on Tuesday afternoon, he did a very good recovery, an unbelievable recovery actually. He could leave the hospital after a week and then he could travel back to Lithuanian and he didn’t need to go back to hospital or any recovery centre. He moved back home and was living with his girlfriend and doing some physical training and he can now drive his car.”

As for Arminas himself, as he resides in his home with his girlfriend, he can see improvements and is being as patient as possible in letting his body improve slowly as his brain starts to remember things as he comes back to full recovery.

Arminas Jasikonis

“There are days when it’s worse. There are days when it’s better, but not bad at all compared to the first days after an incident. I still feel shoulder pain, but I’ve been working on that and since two weeks ago, I started driving a car. Everything happens gradually, I’m on my way forward, but you can’t overdo it. There’s a lot of desire for me, but I can’t do it all at once because I don’t know how the brain will accept it. I started running, the balance is good. In Finland, the medical profession will look at how far I have moved forward. The plan is to come back, it really is, but I can’t promise it. I’d like to be back in half a year. I just slept and woke up. I’m almost unscathed, just a little bit of a shoulder pain at the moment, but I’m working on it now.”

MA announce 2021 National Championships Calendar

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have released the 2021 National Championships Calendar of events across a variety of disciplines including Australian and International Championships.

Included in the 2021 National Calendar are all MA sanctioned disciplines including the Australian Superbike Championship, Australian Off-Road Championship, ProMX Championship, Australian Junior, Senior and Sidecar Speedway Championships, Australian Supercross Championships, Australian Junior Motocross Championships, Australian Four Day Enduro, Australian Junior and Senior Track Championships, Australian Trials and X-Trials Championships, Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track & Motocross Championships, Australian ATV MX Championships and much more.

The calendar also includes internationally recognised events such as the MotoGP, FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, Oceania Junior Cup, FIM Oceania Speedway and Sidecar Championships, Finke and Hattah Desert Races, as well as Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE).

A number of National Championship promoters are still to finalise venues and dates and we will provide updates as soon as they become available. To view the MA 2021 National Calendar click here (current, November 20, 2020).

2021 Racing schedule

2021 AMA SX calendar

Date Event Venue Location E/W Jan 16 Houston 1 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 19 Houston 2 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 23 Houston 3 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 30 Indianapolis 1 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 2 Indianapolis 2 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 6 Indianapolis 3 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb20 Glendale 1 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 23 Glendale 2 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 27 Glendale 3 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Mar 6 Daytona* Daytona Int. Speedway Daytona Beach, FL East Mar 13 Arlington 1 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 16 Arlington 2 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 20 Arlington 3 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Round 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 17 Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT TBD

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar

Round Location Date Rounds 1 & 2 Nowra, NSW March 27-28 Rounds 3 & 4 TBA, VIC April 17-18 Rounds 5 & 6 Kyogle, NSW July 17-18 Rounds 7 & 8 TBA, QLD August 6-7 Rounds 9 & 10 Kingston SE, SA September 18-19 Rounds 11 & 12 Omeo, VIC October 16-17

2021 Australian Pro MX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria 2 May-02 Canberra, ACT 3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia 4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW 5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria 6 Aug-08 TBC, Queensland 7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

2021 Speedway GP Calendar

Date Round Location Apr-24 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC May-15 2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland PGE Narodowy May-22 2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix Bergring Arena Jun-05 2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix Marketa Stadium Jun-19 2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix TBC Jul-17 2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix Principality Stadium Jul-31 2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND Olympic Stadium Aug-14 2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix G&B Arena Aug-28 2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix Anatoly Stepanov Stadium Sep-11 2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO Vojens Speedway Center Oct-02 2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland Marian Rose MotoArena

2021 Australian Senior Speedway Solo calendar

Round Location Date Round 1 Gillman Speedway, SA 3 January, 2021 Round 2 Olympic Park, VIC 5 January, 2021 Round 3 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga, VIC 7 January, 2021 Round 4 Loxford Park, NSW 9 January, 2021 Round 5 Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD 13 January, 2021

2021 Australian Speedway events

Championship Location Date 2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 16 January, 2021 2021 Australian Junior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship Pinjar Park, WA 3-4 April, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 30 January, 2021 2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship Gillman Speedway, SA 17 April, 2021

2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates

25 September – Further information TBA

9 October – Further information TBA

16 October – Further information TBA

23 October – Further information TBA

30 October – Further information TBA

6 November – Further information TBA

20 November – Further information TBA

27 November – Further information TBA

2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE)

May 19-22 – Harvey, WA

2021 Enduro Australian Three Day Vintage Enduro (A3VE)

7-9 May – Blackwood, VIC

2021 Finke Desert Race

11-14 June – Northern Territory

2021 Hattah Desert Race

3-4 July – Hattah, Victoria

2021 Motocross Australian Classic Motocross Championship

9-11 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 Motocross Australian Post Classic Motocross

16-18 July – Nowra, NSW

2021 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE)

30 August – 4 September – Italy