MOTOREX Australia & FIST ‘GEO’ glove collab arrives in Australia

Following the success of the original ‘Race Proven’ collaboration, MOTOREX Australia and FIST Handwear have returned with a limited run of premium Motocross / Off-Road / Mechanic gloves.

Inspired by backcountry travel and adventures, the MOTOREX ‘GEO’ glove features a geo terrain sublimated four-way stretch upper fabric, paired with a single-layer Clarino palm making for the best fit on the market.

FIST GEO Glove features

Minimalistic lightweight design for maximum performance and feel

Sublimated 4-way stretch twill spandex upper featuring full breathability and supreme comfort

Single-layer Clarino palm for maximum feel and control

Spandex finger gussets for ultimate flexibility and dexterity

Touch Screen conductive index finger and thumb

Custom FIST closure offers a broad range of adjustment to keep your gloves secured just how you like them

The new release FIST GEO Glove is available now through your favourite retailer or direct from MOTOREX Australia’s website (link). The FIST GEO Glove is Part #: M1023-(size) and will be priced at $44.95 RRP.