MOTOREX Moto Clean Universal, Plus+ & Foam Cannon now available

The new MOTOREX Moto Clean range is now available, including the Moto Clean Universal, Moto Clean Plus+ and MOTOREX Foam Cannon as the ideal applicator system, so it’s never been easier to keep your bike clean and in tip top shape.

MOTOREX Moto Clean Universal – From $19.95 RRP

A simple two step ‘spray on and wash off’ application with no extra work required, Moto Clean Universal features an all-new formula with extreme cleaning power.

Specially designed for off-road and adventure touring riders in mind. The distinct green formulation provides an extremely thorough clean and removes tough stains without the use of a sponge. To maximise usage, mix 500ml of clean water with 500ml of Moto Clean Universal into a MOTOREX Foam Cannon (#MFC1).

MOTOREX Moto Clean Universal features

Optimised dirt breakdown and mud penetration for an intensive cleaning effect

Meets Biodegradability OECD 302 standards

Low pH levels (8.9 / 14) gentle on hands and surfaces

1L spray head features a direct jet and fine spray

Refillable with our 5L version

Part #: Description: RRP:

MMCU1 Moto Clean Universal 1L $19.95

MMCU5 Moto Clean Universal 5L $59.95

MOTOREX Moto Clean PLUS+ – From $29.95 RRP

Moto Clean Plus+ is also a simple two step ‘spray on and wash off’ application with no extra work required, but is MOTOREX’s most powerful motorcycle cleaner with an optimised formulation that provides an exceptionally thorough clean.

The distinct florescent yellow formula is extremely fast-acting and removes tough stains without the use of a sponge. To maximise usage, mix 700ml of clean water with 300ml of Moto Clean Plus+ into a MOTOREX Foam Cannon (#MFC1).

MOTOREX Moto Clean PLUS+ features

Optimised dirt breakdown and mud penetration for an intensive cleaning effect

Meets Biodegradability OECD 302 standards

1L can be used upside down thanks to the MOTOREX 360 technology spray head

Can be diluted with a 1:3 ratio.

To clean carbon components, a dilution of 1:1 is recommended.

Refillable with the 5L version

Part #: Description: RRP:

MMCP1 Moto Clean Plus 1L $29.95

MMCP5 Moto Clean Plus 5L $89.95

MOTOREX Foam Cannon – $89.95 RRP

MOTOREX Foam Cannons are made from premium, solid brass and metal bodywork with a stainless steel nozzle.

Resistant to a max pressure of 3000 psi (22MPa). The 1L bottle is made from durable HDPE plastic. Kit includes 1/4 Quick Connect, Karcher K3 and Gerni / Ryobi Adaptors.

Head into your local MOTOREX stockist to check out the range and restock, or check out the

Motorex Australia website (link).