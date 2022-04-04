MOTOREX Formula 4T priced at $75.95 RRP for 4L

MOTOREX Oil of Switzerland are well-known for their high-quality products, product innovations, oil blending expertise and stringent quality controls. MOTOREX oil is blended in Switzerland by Swiss chemists who carefully blend high quality base oils, Esters, PAO and specific additive packages to create what they claim is the perfect oil blend for every application.

If you own a large displacement, high-performance motorcycle engine, you’re looking no further than the premium MOTOREX Fully Synthetic and Synthetic Performance lines to ensure peak engine performance and reliability.

Maybe you’re an every-day motorcycle commuter, own a modern LAMS approved motorcycle or looking for an economy oil option for your fun/trail bikes without compromising quality. The MOTOREX Synthetic Blend line offers great engine wear protection, clutch grip and lubrication reliability at an affordable price.

MOTOREX Formula 4T

Available in 10W40 & 15W50

Formula 4T is a modern synthetic blend of hydrocracked, Esters & PAO technology. Very good wear protection and thermal stability. JASO MA2 approval guarantees the fault-free functioning of wet multi-disc clutches.

Optimised clutch grip and absolute lubrication reliability

1L Part #: MF4T10401 | RRP: $21.50

4L Part #: MF4T10404 | RRP: $75.95

No matter what, where or how you ride. MOTOREX have a product for every application. Available at your favourite online retailers and motorcycle dealers nation-wide.