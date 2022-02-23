2022 KTM 890 Duke GP

KTM takes the 890 Duke in a racier direction with the advent of the 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP.

Making use of the compact and grunty LC8c parallel twin, the KTM 890 Duke GP churns out a respectable 115 hp and 92 Nm.

The KTM 890 Duke GP is aggressive in its stance, bristling with typical KTM design highlights and purposeful, compact proportions with the bike being one of the lightest in the category and the GP edition 890 Duke scores high-quality WP APEX suspension at both ends.

In overall specification wise the 890 Duke GP still sits below the 890 Duke R, which doesn’t arrive in Australia until September. However, KTM Australia see this new Duke GP, which arrives in June, as the volume seller in the 890 range, while the base model 890 Duke will only to be brought into Australia in really limited numbers. The pricing tier for the models is yet to be announced.

On the electronics front, the KTM 890 Duke GP boasts one of the most advanced and complete packages in the midrange segment, including Cornering MTC with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side and forward-backward pitch, but also drift positioning.

The usual selection of ride modes – notably RAIN, STREET, SPORT, and optional TRACK mode – ensure that the rider can individually tailor traction control, anti-wheelie control, and throttle control.

These, and the usual staples of Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, a full-color TFT display and LED lighting all-around make the KTM 890 Duke GP a well rounded machine.

Complete with a new passenger seat cover, adding to its aggressive styling, and ‘R’ style orange wheels, the KTM 890 Duke GP proudly makes its intentions known.

The 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP will arrive in authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from June 2022 onwards.