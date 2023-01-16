New BARKBUSTERS GRIPS!

New Barkbusters Grips are an all new product from the Australian company, and are a universal fitment for all motorcycle handlebars, designed specifically to work with their range of handguard options, both one and two-mounting point designs, plus heated grips and bar-end plugs.

Jackson Collins – Barkbusters Director

“Our testing of the GRIPS was really positive from the start. Increased diameter and super soft compound make it my favourite new grip. We designed it as a product that we want to use ourselves!”

Barkbusters Grips

With handlebars being one of the places your body connects with the bike when riding, handlebars play an important role in grip and handling. Barkbusters’s research has identified that design is one of the most important factors when choosing the correct handlebar grips. This is vital for the rider’s hands to stick to the grips allowing for superior steer and brake control.

The Barkbusters Grips’s crossover diamond shape pattern is specifically designed for exceptional grip using dual rubber compound. The dual compound construction inner layer features a harder compound rubber, holding the grips form and prevents slippage or twisting on the handlebar. The outer layer is a softer rubber compound to provide increased comfort. The texture of the grip is super soft whilst being thick for extra comfort in a slimline design.

Barkbusters Grips are a great addition to any motorcycle due to their ability to prevent hand slipping and improving hand fatigue with its ultimate shock-absorbing compound. They also offer a cushioned grip and reduce vibrations through the hand.

The universal fit allows for use on many motorcycles from street, dirt or dual sport and is easily installed. They are also compatible with other Barkbusters products completing the look of the bike.

BARKBUSTERS GRIPS Key Features

Soft dual compound construction for performance and comfort

Open-ended – no more messy fitments

Unique Barkbusters diamond pattern for superior grip

Anti-vibration and shock absorption

Increased diameter grip

Comfortable for long periods of use

Universal fit

Easy installation

Compatible with all Barkbusters products

Ready to install with: Single point mount Bar end mount Two-point mount Bar end plug Can be fitted to grip heaters

Available in Grey/Yellow, Grey/Black, Grey, Black

Sold as a pair

Length: 118mm

Outer diameter: 30.49mm

Price: $24.95 AUD RRP

Where to buy Barkbusters

Visit the Barkbusters website to locate your dealer locator, or check out the Barkbusters Grips online (link).

About Barkbusters

Barkbusters handguards are the world leaders in hand and lever protection and have been designing and manufacturing in Australia since 1984.

The dedicated team of MOTO enthusiasts are committed to a vision of ongoing development and innovation of new products and continue to manufacture to the highest possible standards to ensure riders enjoy their passion whilst staying protected.