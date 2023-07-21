New SCOTT Special Edition Goggles

89X ERA & FURY JP61

From the return of the 89X goggle, to the great collaboration with Jorge Prado, SCOTT Sports have a new range of limited edition goggles available now, check them out below:

New SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle

Back by popular demand, The SCOTT 89X Era goggle is a revival of the original and much-loved SCOTT 89 series goggle from back in the day. The new version combines classic moto style with modern performance features.

The strap has been fully updated with new materials including silicon lining and premium branding. Fitted with a stunning chrome lens as standard and featuring 100% UV Protection and anti-fog lens treatment, you can rest assured this goggle not only looks amazing, but will fully defend your vision too. Finished with exceptional painting detail and unique designs, the 89X Era is the no. 1 choice for that real retro look!

SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle Features

Two-layer face foam

No-slip silicone strap

100% UV Protection

NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment

Single Chrome Lens

Bonus Clear lens included

Shop the SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle

New SCOTT FURY JP61 Goggle

The Fury JP61 goggle comes in a wild pink, white and grey colorway and features an official JP61 logo on the strap. A pink chrome WORKS lens gives the goggle that extra pro look.

The Fury Goggle is shaped by innovation, technology and design, and follows in the steps of SCOTT’s flagship goggle, the Prospect.

Featuring the proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, three-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.

Goggle Features

Jorge Prado Signature Edition

Lens Lock System

Three-layer molded face foam

No-slip silicone strap

100% UV Protection

NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment

Impact Resistance

Single Lens Works

In the Box

SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle

Custom JP61 goggle pouch

Bonus clear lens included

Shop the SCOTT FURY JP61 Goggle

Shop the full SCOTT range here (link).