New SCOTT Special Edition Goggles
89X ERA & FURY JP61
From the return of the 89X goggle, to the great collaboration with Jorge Prado, SCOTT Sports have a new range of limited edition goggles available now, check them out below:
New SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle
Back by popular demand, The SCOTT 89X Era goggle is a revival of the original and much-loved SCOTT 89 series goggle from back in the day. The new version combines classic moto style with modern performance features.
The strap has been fully updated with new materials including silicon lining and premium branding. Fitted with a stunning chrome lens as standard and featuring 100% UV Protection and anti-fog lens treatment, you can rest assured this goggle not only looks amazing, but will fully defend your vision too. Finished with exceptional painting detail and unique designs, the 89X Era is the no. 1 choice for that real retro look!
SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle Features
- Two-layer face foam
- No-slip silicone strap
- 100% UV Protection
- NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment
- Single Chrome Lens
- Bonus Clear lens included
New SCOTT FURY JP61 Goggle
The Fury JP61 goggle comes in a wild pink, white and grey colorway and features an official JP61 logo on the strap. A pink chrome WORKS lens gives the goggle that extra pro look.
The Fury Goggle is shaped by innovation, technology and design, and follows in the steps of SCOTT’s flagship goggle, the Prospect.
Featuring the proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, three-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.
Goggle Features
- Jorge Prado Signature Edition
- Lens Lock System
- Three-layer molded face foam
- No-slip silicone strap
- 100% UV Protection
- NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment
- Impact Resistance
- Single Lens Works
In the Box
- SCOTT Fury JP61 goggle
- Custom JP61 goggle pouch
- Bonus clear lens included
Shop the SCOTT FURY JP61 Goggle