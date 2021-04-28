BMW R 1200 & R 1250 GS Unifilter air filters

Australia’s Unifilter have revealed a new air filter solution specifically for BMW’s water-cooled R 1200 GS and R 1250 GS models, with the AU7319ST utilising their steel impregnated polyurethane frame and seal to ensure the best seal possible. Dual layer corrugated air filter foam ensures the dust is kept out of your machine, offering plenty of surface area.

The dual stage filter layers join impregnated polyurethane seal technology, with a 100 per cent increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam. The Unifilter is also of course re-usable and Australian made, and comes supplied with a spare set of foam inserts. The AU7913ST supersedes the AU7315KIT and AU7315ST air filters.

The Unifilter AU7913ST will fit the BMW 2013-onward R 1200 GS and R1250 GS water-cooled models and is available now for $95.35 RRP. A AU7315PC pre-filter set to suit BMW R 1200 & R 1250 GS (water cooled) is also available for $26.50 RRP.

For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil, heavy weight mineral based red foam filter oil, which will not dry out like synthetic filter oils.

Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand via our Australian and New Zealand Distributor, Ficeda Accessories – www.ficeda.com.au.