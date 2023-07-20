Scott 89x Era Goggles

Back by popular demand, The SCOTT 89X Era goggle is a revival of the original and much-loved SCOTT 89 series goggle from back in the day, with a few cool twists of course.

The new version combines classic moto style with modern performance features. Stooped in heritage, this goggle is ready to boost your style points and defend your vision in the dirt and on the streets.

The strap has been fully updated with new materials including silicon lining and premium branding. Fitted with a stunning chrome lens as standard and featuring 100% UV Protection and anti-fog lens treatment, you can rest assured this goggle not only looks amazing, but will fully defend your vision too.

Finished with exceptional painting detail and unique designs, the 89X Era is your choice for that real retro look!

The SCOTT 89x Era Goggle is available now for $149.00 RRP, head into your local SCOTT stockist to check them out, or see the full range on the Ficeda Acessories website (link).

Scott 89x Era Goggle features