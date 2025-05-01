Motorcycle Road Racing

Future Directions – Part Three

See Part One here (link); and Part Two here (link).

Part Three of Trev’s catch-up with Scott Smart, current Director of Technology for Dorna, working on future road race regulations…

Trev – There are cost caps on certain items in WorldSSP and British Supersport. What are some of the key items in WorldSSP and British Supersport that are constrained by the cost cap? There are competitors in the current Australian Supersport Championship running certain components that would not be legal in World Supersport due to the cost cap, including shocks. But then I look at the World Supersport bikes, and they are running larger radiators and all manner of things that are not even allowed in our Superbike category, let alone Supersport. Some of the WorldSSP Next Generation bikes have some trick stuff, and trick doesn’t come cheap…

Scott – “This is a very pertinent point. When speaking with Motorcycling Australia about the changes the worry has always been about the cost to build a bike. However, as we said before, that is just a small part and it gets amortised across multiple seasons. The electronics alone will last multiple years, the tyres and fuel won’t.

“When looking around the ASBK paddock there are some very expensive parts, WSBK Shocks, Marelli, carbon bodywork…

“It is really important, and NG may be a good starting point for the future, to strictly apply the Authorised Parts list and the price-capped parts, it both saves un-needed spending, keeps pricing lower – as the parts manufacturers will build more volume, and in the end, it is part of the balance of performance.

“I know that Pip and M.A. have been working very hard on this since the WSBK opener on the Island as he has been in contact a lot. They are putting in the hours to make sure that this starts off correctly.”

Trev – World Supersport 300 will finish at the end of this season. The replacement class has not been officially promulgated at this point in time, but the consensus seems to be that the Sportbike class, largely as we have seen that category develop within BSB, is going to replace Supersport 300. Again, I can’t see that being a cost effective replacement for our Supersport 300 category here in Australia. What is your take on that score, in regards to costs?

Scott – “I don’t want to speak too much about it, but Sportbike isn’t a direct replacement for the 300 as far as BSB is concerned, for the World Championship it’s a replacement on the schedule and the riders will mostly move over but there still needs to be categories below before you start racing a Sportbike. It is higher powered and a stepping stone; they can co-exist.

“In BSB we have Superteen on ZX4R’s at 75 hp. So a 70 hp class with a lot of standard parts is a replacement. Watch this space for news but you will see that category develop and be the new entry class at BSB and potential other series… In all cases, a control ECU is really needed to ensure parity – which, again, there are systems from 2019 still used in the 300’s, people don’t need to buy the electronics every year, or even every couple of years.

“The build cost of a 90 hp sportbike is considerably higher than that of a Stock 300 in Australia, without a doubt, but the travel cost/entries/fuel/tyres aren’t much different….

“The uptake has immediately been huge, CIV and IDM are already following; that’s the three biggest European Championships. For BSB round one there are more than 60 entries, CIV is looking like nearly 30.

“You need to see the classes in their full-tier structure as pro-rider progression classes, not as standalone classes.

“Superteen/300’s – Stock chassis, low power, base control electronics with very small adjustments allowed. Goals – teach rider AND TEAM some very simple electronics and data logging.

“Sportbike – Allowed manufacturer update to clamps/links. These are all multidiscipline bikes GSX-8R/S, MT-07/R7 etc. More electronic settings,

teach rider and teams better chassis settings and now electronic controls that can change the bike noticeably.

“Supersport NG – Teams and aftermarket can design and register links and clamps, plus pivot and head angle; electronics now allow engine cuts during braking and anti-jerk, plus can be used as torque request rather than just TPS tables. Goals – Teams learn chassis geometry and torque management.

“So this allows a progression path of progressively faster and more adjustable machines. It’s not just about riders; we need mechanics and engineers, too.

“In all cases, one base type of ECU and software so everyone learns and helps each other. We suggest always only a couple of data logger types too.

“Initially, an NG bike will look trickier and be more adjustable than an Aussie Superbike.”

Trev – With the pending reduction in capacity to 850 cc and reduced aero in Moto GP, we are on course for Superbike to overtake MotoGP in outright performance, especially considering the pace and specification of the Ducati V4 R and BMW M 1000 RR. The European bikes look like bespoke futuristic rocketships, while the Japanese Superbikes still look like motorcycles… Add to that the fact that many of the Japanese litre bikes are yet to comply with Euro5+ regulations, and some likely never will, leading to them being phased out of production completely.

Will this lead to World Superbike essentially being replaced by a variation of what is Next Generation Supersport, with more modifications allowed, and the new Sportbike class eventually becoming the replacement for Supersport?

Scott – “Almost that idea – not quite, but almost. I have been banging that drum for several years – only now people seem to listen.

“We don’t know what will happen with the 1000 cc market, but we do know that race bikes need to be slower (in various ways). It’s not just the MotoGP issue. It’s the fact that the tracks didn’t get any bigger either.

“So we need to have a strict BOP for the 1000s – which requires a much firmer regulatory hand – or move to Supersport NG based machines, where we will also have many more manufacturers.

“Next Generation bikes outsell litre-class sports-bikes multiple times over, are cheaper to build, crash slower and fit the smaller tracks better. All for a lower cost than your Aussie Superbikes. This is not an easy decision though.

“The Superbike commission makes WSBK rules – Dorna/FIM/manufacturers. The manufacturers represented are the ones already in, so its hard to get a balanced view, especially amongst potential entrants.

“The tail-wagging the dog and turkeys should not vote on Christmas spring to mind!

“Good racing isn’t based on power; some of the best-ever races have been 750 Superbikes with 150 hp (or most Supersport and Moto3, for that matter), but the potential reduction in capacity or power is a hugely evocative (and egotistical) discussion.”

Trev – Are you across as to just how standard are Superbike category technical rules are in ASBK? Would you care to offer any thoughts on ASBK? For instance, has the resistance to move towards a control ECU been a mistake?

Scott – “Just how standard? WSBK shock absorbers ($14k AUD a piece), no price limits, multiple choice electronics, including Marelli with WSBK software, …

“Okay, the engine is stock, but you can see the speed difference on the straights.

“Managing the balance of stock-type bikes is an unenviable task.

“The key to all BOP starts at the ECU. I proposed and introduced it to BSB whilst still riding, but even in BSB, where the teams get heard but don’t decide, it was still a push – the results speak for themselves.

“Have you sat and priced building a Superstock 1000 lately, with the kit Ducati and Honda electronics being pretty pricey.”

Trev – A one-bike rule, of sorts, was recently announced by ASBK. The content of the official promulgation can be found here – https://www.mcnews.com.au/australian-superbikes-new-one-bike-rule-explained/ What’s your take on such a rule?

Scott – “Well, I did write that for WSBK, so I definitely know it…. Initially, we went for WSBK to a proper one-bike rule, but the factory teams were assembling a bike to ship it, then stripping it on arrival etc. So we decided to allow it to remain built but hidden.

“The biggest advantage a factory team had was two perfect bikes plus spares plus extra techs so a rider could go back to back all sessions. Small teams didn’t even have enough people to read the data in time.

“It has worked well. The only other series that is similar is MotoAmerica for Superbikes.

“The tough reality is that BSB – all classes including Superbike, World Supersport, WSS300, Moto2, and Moto3 all have and manage with a proper one-bike rule.

“My observations at Phillip Island were that most of the ASBK teams have a race bike and a bitser in the back of the garage. That isn’t a spare bike. It’s a rolling spares holder that gets bits pulled off of when needed. Only a couple of teams at the front appear to have a proper second bike – and in one case, that was with totally different electronics.

“If the consensus in the Paddock is that things are expensive, then why would you want two bikes plus spares… Remember you still need a complete set of spares. My advice and unpopular opinion would be to make it a proper one-bike rule for all classes.”

Trev – What might be in store for the Moto2 and Moto3 categories of the future?

Scott – *Intake of breath over lower teeth (like a plumber pricing a job)* “Aint my job mate. However, both are stable, and Moto2 has a pretty low-cost base with the control engine/tyres/electronics.”

Trev – MotoE is struggling for traction. The Isle of Man TT was somewhat of a ground breaker with their introduction of electric motorcycles, but even they then shelved it as competitors struggled for funding, despite there being some amazing electric bikes being raced at the TT by some of the biggest names in the sport. What changes are afoot when it comes to electric motorcycles and/or what does your crystal ball suggest the future holds for racing them, timeline wise…?

Scott – “So, I love electric for many things – from my mate’s off-grid power system to my RC toys. I think it is great for off-road tackling noise issues and lower energy needed, but in my opinion, synthetic fuels will outpace energy density needed for a good street bike.

“Triumph made an awesome electric Street Triple-looking prototype, which proved the need for two or three times the energy density to weight. So I don’t think electric motorcycles for the street for most people are going to be perhaps as mainstream as first thought.”

That’s the final instalment of the three-part interview, check the links below for more insights. We will continue to follow this topic.

Missed Part One? Click here (link). Missed Part Two? Click here (link).