Sherco EB12 & EB16 electric balance bikes

Sherco’s electric balance bikes are a great way for young riders to begin their two-wheeled journey, with two versions available, the EB12 and EB16, ensuring different size and skillsets of riders are covered.

The environmentally friendly and silent electric balance bikes have been a hit since they were released onto the Aussie market. They are not only a heaps of fun, but provide a masterclass for riders to learn the fundamentals of motorcycling – balance, hand-eye co-ordination, braking techniques and visual scanning.

On sale from all Sherco dealers for $649 (EB12) and $749 (EB16) respectively, the machines have height-adjustable seats, simple twist-and-go throttles, selectable low/full power modes, and there’s even a non-powered mode for riders to gain extra confidence before motors are introduced.

The EB12, with its 12-inch wheels, is suitable for children between the ages of two and six, or weighing up to 34 kg, with little or no experience on a balance bike. Children should have an inseam of more than 14 inches/35 cm to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing.

The 16-inch wheeled EB16, meanwhile, is suitable for children between five and six years of age (18”/45 cm inseam), or weighing up to 40 kg, with some experience on a balance bike or who are taller and need a larger platform.

The EB12 is powered by a 100W brush motor and a 2.6 Ah lithium-ion battery, which gives approximate top speeds of 7.5 km/h and 15 km/h (low/full power modes). The EB16 is paired with a larger 170W brush motor and a 5.2 Ah lithium-ion battery for top speeds of 10 km/h and 21 km/h (low/full power modes).

Both bikes come with an Australian 240V household charger (as well as an owner’s manual and toolkit).

Running time for both models is up to 60 minutes of constant use, however battery range will vary depending on speed setting, rider weight and riding conditions. Recharge time is up to three hours via an external charge port for convenient recharging. Additional batteries are available ($139 for 2.6Ah or $199 for 5.2Ah – both are compatible with either model) for a quick and convenient swap to keep the fun times rolling.

Selectable low/full power modes, a fully enclosed chain cover, and a power cut-off switch built into the brake lever which automatically cuts power if the rider pulls in the lever – preventing a panic throttle twist.

For more information on the Sherco EB12 (link) and EB16 (link) Electric balance bike range head to the following model pages or contact your Sherco dealer.