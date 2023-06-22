Sherco 300 SEF Factory

Jonte Reynders A4DE commemorative edition

The 2023 racing season has seen long-standing Motul Pirelli Sherco Team rider Jonte Reynders flourish, making history for the French marque taking Sherco Australia’s first-ever Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) outright victory and more recently capturing the outright victory at the prestigious Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE).

Recognising Reynders’ outstanding achievements, Sherco Motorcycles Australia has produced a commemorative ‘Jonte Reynders A4DE 300SEF Factory’ edition to the line-up.

The Sherco 300 SEF Factory is no stranger to global racing success, claiming the inaugural EnduroGP World Championship with Matthew Phillips in 2016, followed by the 2020 Junior World Championship with New Zealander Hamish Macdonald. Locally, in 2017 Team Motul Pirelli Sherco’s Derek Grundy captured the Masters AORC title before transitioning to his current position as race team manager.

Equipped with the same key components that Reynders ran on his A4DE winning race bike, each Jonte Reynders edition proudly displays an A4DE-themed #1 and “2023 Australian Four Day Enduro Champion” to let others know you’re aboard something special.

Sherco 300 SEF Factory

Jonte Reynders A4DE commemorative edition

Renthal FatBar handlebars – 821 ‘McGrath’ Black;

Renthal FatBar LE handlebar pad – Blue/Blue;

Renthal grips – Half-waffle/Soft;

Special A4DE #1 Official Team Motul Pirelli Sherco

Graphics Kit by Willmax Graphics;

Seat cover by StrikeSeats; – Team issue, pleated;

Tall seat foam by StrikeSeats – Medium density;TOTAL VALUE $785

Plus, each Jonte Reynders A4DE Edition 300 SEF Factory is also eligible for the bonus ASSERT DOMINANCE enduro kit, consisting of:

AXP ‘Xtreme’ 8mm bash plate/linkage guard

Barkbuster VPS hand guards (Fluro yellow)

SHERCO Racing radiator braces by Force Accessories

SHERCO Racing front disc guard by Force Accessories

SHERCO Racing rear disc guard by Force Accessories

SHERCO Racing case saver by Force Accessories

SHERCO Racing speedo protector by Force Accessories

TOTAL VALUE $1,100

Sherco Australia’s Marketing Manager – Matt Reilly

“Jonte’s achievements this year have been nothing short of spectacular. Jonte has been extremely loyal to the Sherco brand and has consistently improved year on year. That only happens by having the right attitude and by putting in the work, which he certainly has, and it is fantastic to see the ultimate reward with history-making results for both himself and the brand. We couldn’t be prouder to commemorate Jonte’s successes with a special edition model in his name.

“Interestingly, the 300 SEF Factory Jonte raced in the A4DE was comparatively standard. The engine was 100 per cent stock, which is impressive considering he managed to edge out 450s and 500s off the line in the last moto on day four. The main changes to his race bike were focussed on ergonomics and personalisation. The combination of the Renthal handlebar, grips and taller StrikeSeats seat make a notable difference to the bike’s overall feel and comfort. Plus, you can’t have a commemorative edition model without a special graphics kit, and this one certainly looks the part!”

The Sherco 300 SEF Factory Jonte Reynders A4DE Edition is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $16,299* plus on-road costs.

For more information, interested customers should visit their local Sherco dealer.

*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.