2025 Aprilia RSV4 & RSV4 Factory

Aprilia is updating its iconic superbike for 2025 with the RSV4 receiving sleek new fairings and advanced predictive electronics.

Complying with Euro5+ emissions standards, the V4 engine delivers an impressive 220 hp at 13,100 rpm and 125 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm. This performance is made possible by new 52 mm throttle bodies and a redesigned exhaust system, with the catalytic converter repositioned to minimise heat exposure for the rider. The new layout also simplifies the installation of Aprilia’s accessory slip-on exhaust.

The redesigned bodywork on all RSV4 models enhances rider protection and reduces drag, featuring two stacked wings beneath the windshield. Inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP expertise and refined through wind tunnel testing, the new design also boosts downforce, ensuring improved stability at high speeds.

Heat management has been improved with more powerful radiator fans and a design that directs heat away from the rider. Aerodynamic drag has been reduced by 6 per cent, while the bike’s tendency to wheelie is lowered by 8 per cent.

The new side panels seamlessly integrate with the tail, while a minimalist rear light cluster is built into the numberplate holder, which can be easily removed for the racetrack.

The five-inch TFT runs revised graphics and includes a fuel level indicator. The switchgear is back-lit and the triple-clamp is now produced with lighter aluminium.

The already fairly top shelf Brembo Stylema calipers have been upgraded further, replaced by the awesome new Hypure caliper set-up.

Aprilia describes the updated electronics as a “new generation of control systems,” enabling riders to fine-tune their settings without requiring a dealer visit. Some features can even be purchased directly through an app if not included as standard. The system introduces adaptive and predictive components for wheelie control, traction management, and yaw adjustments, offering an advanced level of customization and performance optimization.

Both RSV4 models come equipped with a six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire (RbW), three riding modes, three-level cornering ABS, and the comprehensive APRC system. This includes ATC (traction control), AEM (engine maps), AEB (engine brake control), AQS (quickshifter), and the updated AWC (Aprilia Wheelie Control) system with three adjustable levels. According to Aprilia, the new AWC system “learns” the rider’s style, delivering tailored and optimal intervention for enhanced performance and control.

Specific to the ‘Factory’ is the ‘Track Pack’ which includes a number of extras, like the race dash, Aprilia Launch Control (ALC) and Aprilia Pit Limiter (APL), with the Aprilia Slide Control (ASC) containing the new predictive functionality.

The ‘Race Pack’ (another feature on the Factory model), meanwhile offers the GPS Module with automatic lap time recording, and corner by corner functionality for automatic adjustment of ATC and AWC, which can all be set by the rider.

Also standard on the Factory is the ‘Comfort Pack’, with auxiliary cornering headlights and Aprilia Cruise Control, on the more quality of life side of things.

Corner by corner suspension adjustment via the the semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension is also now standard on the Factory, as well as the fourth generation Aprilia MIA multimedia platform, with phone syncing and data downloads for analysis.

Finally the RSV4 Factory also gets the forged aluminium wheels as a further point of difference to the standard model.

The will be available in a single colour scheme – Dark Kraken with a two-tone saddle further differentiating the top-spec model.

The 2025 Aprilia RSV4 Factory is expected mid 2025, however pricing has yet to be announced. For reference, the current 2024 version is just under 40k.