Lego Vespa 125 inspired by the iconic Vespa Piaggio.

The new Lego model pays tribute to the original Vespa with its pastel pale blue colour, one of the first colours in which this Italian icon was made.

Fans can further celebrate the heritage of the set by adding a classic 1960s Italian license plate and the Vespa logo.

Like the original, this model is full of beautiful details and sophisticated design touches. From a bunch of flowers in the bike’s basket and spare wheel to the removable engine cover, brick-built engine, kickstand and working steering, this model is sure to be one that is displayed with pride in your home or office to create your own tribute to the always-in-style Italian icon.

Marco Lambri, Head of the Piaggio Group Design Center

“Working with the LEGO Group was an extraordinary experience, because it brought two dreams – the LEGO brand and Vespa – together, which have the unlimited expressive potential that they offer their fans in common. Two outstanding brands able to span different ages, always able to reinvent themselves because have the capacity to unite and to build in their DNA. As designers, the challenge was to have the soft shapes of Vespa coexist with the form of Lego bricks, a challenge I believe we met with flying colours.”

The Lego Vespa 125 is available from LEGO.com, LEGO Stores now with an Australian RRP of $169.95.