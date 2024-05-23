Yamaha Racing Heritage Club

The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club was one of the star attractions at the Sunday Ride Classic in Le Castellet, with legendary riders Giacomo Agostini and Christian Sarron entertaining the passionate fans at Circuit Paul Ricard on their historic race bikes over the weekend of the 18th-19th of May.

The Yamaha Racing Heritage Club (YRHC) kicked off its 2024 year in emphatic style in France, with 15x World Champion Agostini and 1984 250cc World Champion Sarron taking to the track on TZ750s to enthral the thousands of people that had made the yearly pilgrimage to the Sunday Ride Classic.

Not only did the duo, who were also joined by local heroes Hubert Rigal and Raymond Roche, take part in a number of track sessions, but they were also on hand to meet and greet the fans in the YRHC pit box and at numerous signing events throughout the weekend.

As well as meeting their heroes, attendees at the event also got to see the bikes they made history on. Agostini’s YZR500 OW23, on which he won the 1975 500cc World Championship, the first premier-class title for a two-stroke, and Sarron’s 1984 TZ250L, on which he secured the 250cc crown, were both on display.

Creating a link between the past and the present, on Sunday, Agostini also took to the track on the new XSR900 GP for a dedicated parade lap. It was a special moment, as “Ago”, who not only won two world championships with Yamaha as a rider but also secured another three as a Team Manager during the 1980s, rode a bike that, with its red and white retro paint scheme, is designed to evoke memories of that era while blending its heritage racing style with the latest in cutting-edge technology.

After such a successful event, Agostini, Sarron, and the YRHC will next showcase in the Coupes Moto Légende at Circuit Dijon-Prenois this weekend, May 25th and 26th.