1956 Gilera 175 F3 Prototype

Here is a rare machine indeed! The only surviving example of Gilera’s 1956 175 F3.

Six prototypes were constructed before the company decided not to proceed with the project. All bar this bike (which had been sent to the US) were returned to the factory and destroyed.

And that is all that is known about it! I photographed the bike in 2013 at Guy Webster’s collection.

1956 Gilera 175 F3 Prototype Gallery