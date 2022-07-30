World Ducati Week

Ducati Panigale V4 S Race of Champions

The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions on Saturday of World Ducati Week 2022, which were put on sale online in the afternoon of Monday 25 July, were all sold in a few hours. These are unique examples, customised with the racing liveries of the riders and with a laser engraving of their logo with the name of each of them on the triple clamp. The best enthusiastic Ducati customers globally were given priority for this reserved online sale.

The sale began on the afternoon of 25 July and was reserved for Ducati’s best enthusiastic customers, who were able to access the digital platform to buy the bike of their idol.

In the first few minutes after the system was opened, Jack Miller’s number 43 bike was sold, followed by the number 63 of race winner Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the race and the number 5 of Johann Zarco. In the following hours all the others were sold.

Francesco Milicia – VP Global Sales Ducati

“The Panigale V4 S of the Lenovo Race of Champions are unique collector’s items. The global success of the race further contributed to their value. We decided to give priority to our best enthusiastic customers: a way to thank them and to continue to fuel their enthusiasm for our bikes. The choice of the online sale was made in line with our strategy of using digital services to extend and improve the experience of Ducatisti and, in this specific case, to give immediate access to everyone at the same time throughout the world. The speed with which the bikes were sold confirms that many were connected looking forward to the opening of the platform“.