MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika – Preview

Since joining the calendar in 2022, the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit has quickly earned a reputation as one of MotoGP’s most demanding venues. Built in 2021 on the island of Lombok, the 4.3 km track winds its way through 17 corners, six left and eleven right, connected by a relatively short 507-metre straight. The layout tests riders under heavy braking at Turns 1 and 10, while the abrasive surface and high ambient temperatures make tyre management a decisive factor.

Michelin’s two-wheel motorsport manager Piero Taramasso underlined just how tough the venue can be: “Mandalika is extremely demanding for riders, machines and tyres. For this fourth visit, we’ve slightly adjusted the Medium front compound, while the Soft and Hard remain unchanged. The change comes from the data collected last year. The sequence of corners really highlights tyre consistency and versatility. In 2024, we saw track surface temperatures nearing 60°C, and being right by the sea means unpredictable humidity or sudden showers can also come into play. Our package is designed to meet all of these scenarios.”

Marc Márquez will line up at Mandalika this weekend already confirmed as a seven-time MotoGP World Champion, but there is no shortage of storylines as the 2025 season enters its final five rounds. The Ducati Lenovo rider has never finished a Grand Prix race at the Indonesian circuit, but arrives this year with no title pressure. A victory here would see him match Valentino Rossi’s tally of 23 wins at different circuits, and leave him one short of Mick Doohan’s all-time record of 24.

Marc Márquez

“The last 72 hours have been simply incredible. Sunday was a day I will always remember. There were very touching moments, of emotion, and above all of joy and peace. I arrive in Mandalika still with all these emotions, which will give me an extra boost to stay focused and continue giving my all for the Team and the entire working group. The Teams’ victory is now very close too”.

His teammate Francesco Bagnaia arrives with renewed momentum after a commanding double victory at Motegi. The two-time champion, who has endured a difficult season, looked back to his best with a first Sprint win of the year and a dominant Grand Prix performance. Bagnaia has previously won at Mandalika from deep on the grid and is chasing down Alex Márquez for second overall in the standings.

Francesco Bagnaia

“In Japan everything was practically perfect, even with a bit of suspense at the end, but I’m really happy because, thanks to the work of the entire Team, we managed to get back into the top positions. It wasn’t easy; there were some very tough moments. Now we still have five race weekends ahead of us: let’s enjoy them, work hard, and try to recover as many points as possible in the standings”.

Alex Márquez, meanwhile, saw his title hopes finally extinguished in Japan but still holds a 66-point buffer over Bagnaia. That gap will come under pressure if the factory Ducati rider maintains his form, setting up a battle for the runner-up spot. Behind them, Marco Bezzecchi recovered to fourth place at Motegi after being wiped out on Saturday and will look to add to his back-to-back fifth-place finishes from the last two Indonesian rounds.

Further down, the fight for fifth overall remains close. Franco Morbidelli has edged ahead of Pedro Acosta after strong form in Japan, while Fabio Di Giannantonio remains firmly in the mix. Fabio Quartararo, twice a podium finisher at Mandalika, and rookie Fermín Aldeguer are also within striking distance.

Fabio Quartararo

“I had a great time in Taiwan, and I feel ready to go back to work. I think Indonesia could be a good track for us. Last weekend in Motegi, we had a lack of grip, so it was difficult to fight. Let’s see what it will be like in Mandalika, where we will be riding with a different tyre. I think Indonesia could be a track where we could get some positive results. I don’t really like talking big talk before a GP weekend, but I think we can make a good qualifying and good races here. I’m not sure about the possible results, but if I had to choose a track where we can have some fun races, it’s this one.”

Honda arrives buoyed by Joan Mir’s podium at Motegi, his first since 2021 and the factory’s first in four years. The Spaniard is now within range of the top ten in the standings, while teammate Luca Marini, a polesitter here in 2023, will also look to add to Honda’s home-region resurgence. Johann Zarco and Somkiat Chantra both have useful past results in Indonesia, raising hopes that HRC can continue to climb the order.

Elsewhere, Brad Binder, Raul Fernandez and Enea Bastianini all aim to force their way back toward the top ten.

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“We carry on with our Asian tour with our next stop at the beautiful Lombok island in Indonesia. Year after year, more and more fans are joining us and it has become over the last few years one of the biggest MotoGP events in Asia. Japan was tricky for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, with both our riders having suffered for various reasons. Enea Bastianini ran after a decent feeling all weekend, and it seemed he finally got it on Sunday. He gets ready for Mandalika, a track he enjoys, and he was on the sprint podium last year. Our bike was on the podium here last season, so we might have all the tools to return to the top 5 this week. Last race, Maverick Viñales was divided by the lack of power and some behaviour issues from his bike. We had a complete debrief after the race to understand the full situation, and we have a few ideas for this week, that we look forward to trying on the bike, to hopefully improve the package. Let’s hope that Maverick will start seeing a bit of light this week in Lombok!”

Yamaha’s Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will seek better fortunes. Oliveira won the inaugural Indonesian GP in 2022 and has been consistent in recent rounds. The Portuguese rider is off to WorldSBK in 2026 with BMW.

Jack Miller

“I‘m looking forward to Indonesia, racing on a track that I really like and that I feel suits our bike, with its long corners where you can carry a lot of speed. I want to bounce back after a weekend that ended up being more of a test, where we showed both strengths and weaknesses. My goal is to start the weekend in a solid way and from there build a good base that will allow us to bring home a strong result.”

Jorge Martin will miss the weekend after breaking his collarbone in Japan, and Aprilia will not field a replacement rider at the Mandalika event.

With the riders’ title settled, attention now turns to the battle for second overall, the fight for the Independent crown, and the team championship still in play for Ducati Lenovo. The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia promises another decisive weekend as the paddock lands in Lombok.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 541 2 A. Marquez 340 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 242 5 F. Morbidelli 196 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 182 8 F. Quartararo 149 9 F. Aldeguer 147 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 95 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 72 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 26 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 612 2 Aprilia 286 3 KTM 260 4 Honda 220 5 Yamaha 180

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 815 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 487 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 378 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 300 5 Aprilia Racing 284 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 194 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 8 Honda HRC Castrol 169 9 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 165 10 LCR Honda 127 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 87

Moto2

The gap at the top of the Moto2 World Championship has narrowed to 34 points, with Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) edging closer to leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) after another consistent showing in Japan. Moreira’s third podium in five races cut five points from Gonzalez’s advantage, the Spaniard salvaging a P5 at Motegi despite serving a Long Lap Penalty.

Aron Canet’s (Fantic Racing) slim title hopes took another hit after finishing 15th, leaving him 49 points behind. However, the Spaniard heads to Lombok with fond memories – he dominated at Mandalika last year with pole, fastest lap, and victory. His teammate Barry Baltus also lost ground, now 56 points adrift after finishing seventh in Japan.

Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team) was untouchable on Sunday at Motegi, taking a commanding win to underline his rookie credentials. At the same time, Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing) followed up with second and carries strong form into Indonesia. Both may be out of the championship hunt, but their pace suggests they could heavily influence the outcome over the final five rounds.

Senna Agius is gearing up for a hot run over the final rounds that will hopefully propel the young Australian further inside the championship top ten.

This weekend also marks a homecoming for Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), who will be aiming to deliver points in front of his Indonesian fans. With the title fight tightening and several form riders in the mix, Mandalika could prove another decisive weekend in the chase for Moto2 glory.

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 238 2 D. Moreira 204 3 A. Canet 189 4 B. Baltus 182 5 J. Dixon 172 6 D. Holgado 153 7 C. Vietti 141 8 A. Arenas 108 9 S. Agius 104 10 D. Öncü 100 11 D. Alonso 97 12 M. Ramirez 96 13 J. Roberts 84 14 F. Salac 82 15 I. Guevara 79 16 A. Lopez 73 17 T. Arbolino 63 18 I. Ortola 58 19 C. Veijer 45 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh 18 22 A. Huertas 16 23 A. Sasaki 15 24 D. Binder 12 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 U. Orradre 0 33 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 34 T. Hada 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 A. Surra 0

Moto3

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) arrives at the Indonesian Grand Prix with his first opportunity to clinch the Moto3 World Championship. The Spaniard leads Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) by 93 points after Motegi, and if that margin extends to 100 or more by Sunday evening, Rueda will secure the crown with four races to spare.

Piqueras remains the only rider able to keep the fight alive, but the battle for second is intensifying. David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) claimed a commanding win in Japan, his third of the season, while rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) added an eighth podium of 2025 to strengthen his grip on top rookie honours and close in on Piqueras.

Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) also extended his run of strong form with another front-running display, and a maiden win looks increasingly within reach. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), meanwhile, will be chasing that breakthrough on a circuit where he stood on the podium last season.

Joel Kelso heads to Indonesia ranked sixth in the Moto3 World Championship standings but a strong run over the final rounds, with some runs scored over Carpe, could see the Australian finish as high as fifth by aseason end.

Countryman Jacob Roulstone started the season behind the eight-ball after serious pre-season injuries set him back but the youngster has shown some glimpses of real pace and will be putting all on the line across these final few rounds to try and secure a competitive berth for 2026.

With Rueda’s title within touching distance and the chasing pack all in form, Mandalika looks set to deliver another decisive and unpredictable Moto3 showdown.

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 315 2 A. Piqueras 222 3 M. Quiles 204 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 A. Carpe 157 6 J. Kelso 153 7 A. Fernandez 127 8 V. Perrone 121 9 R. Yamanaka 115 10 T. Furusato 107 11 D. Almansa 103 12 D. Foggia 90 13 G. Pini 77 14 L. Lunetta 75 15 J. Roulstone 50 16 M. Bertelle 44 17 S. Ogden 43 18 S. Nepa 38 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 36 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar