Laverda 750S Formula

Laverda’s proud history basically came to an end with this final model – the 750S Formula, after which the company was acquired by Aprilia in 2000 – who in turn were bought by Piaggio four years later, and they have shown no interest in reviving the name.

The parallel-twin’s engine design dates back to the 500 Alpino released in 1977, a bike designed to be a light-weight, sporty, everyday machine. A marked contrast to their 1000 cc triples of the time.

The specifications were quite advanced with DOHC and four-valve heads. It was also the first non Japanese production motorcycle with a six-speed gearbox. The only major engine change during the 500s production life was the fitment of a counterbalance shaft in 1978.

Production ceased in 1982. However the Alpino formed the basis for the more famous Formula and Montjuic models. The motor (somewhat updated) was used in 1985 to power the OR600 Atlas enduro bike. The company folded soon after.

Fast forward to 1993 when, after a couple of failed attempts to resurrect the name by various groups, businessman Francesco Togon bought the remains of the company and began selling a range of 650 cc bikes with redesigned motors based on the 1985 600.

Capacity was increased to 668 cc and fuel-injection fitted. Modern parts were fitted such as Paioli suspension and Brembo Goldline brakes.

In 1997 the 750S Formula was introduced. It featured an alloy beam frame designed by Nico Bakker and major changes to the motor.

Instead of air/oil cooling the 750 now had water-cooling along with a much higher state of tune with more radical cams, remapped fuel-injection and carbon fibre Termignoni mufflers.

Upgraded wheels and brakes were also fitted. Claimed output was 92 hp at 7500 rpm. Dry weight was 185 kg and top speed 225 km/h.

However reliability continued to be a problem, particularly during the first two years of production. Numerous engine modifications including revised water pump assemblies, fuel pump, more robust balance shaft and improved flow from the oil pressure valve were incorporated for the final (1999-2000) years of production.

Aprilia formed a Laverda group within the company which began to import cheap quad bikes and scooters from Asia and selling under the Laverda name. In 2003 a new SFC prototype, heavily modified from the RSV1000 was displayed at the EICMA Show but generated little interest.

It was however a matter of too little too late and so after Piaggio took control, Laverda joined the ranks of defunct Italian motorcycle manufacturers.

Laverda 750S Formula Specifications