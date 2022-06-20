Harley-Davidson Pan America Barkbusters

Joining the ever-growing range of model-specific hand guard kits available from Australian hand guard specialist Barkbusters, is the latest offering for the Harley-Davidson Pan America adventure motorcycle, in a two-mount system which offers optimal protection.

The new Pan America specific handguard includes all mounting hardware for fitment and replaces the stock items, with significantly more protection and a choice of guards for $139.95 RRP.

The full wrap-around aluminium hardware is compatible with the following guards: Jet (Code: JET-003), VPS (Code: VPS-003), Storm (Code: STM-003), Carbon (Code: BCF-003), Hardware Kit-Two Point Mount – BHG-090-00-NP.

2021- Yamaha MT-07 Bark Busters

Another recent addition to the growing range of model-specific hand guard kits available from Barkbusters, is the Yamaha MT-07 2021-onwards specific kit, which is a full wrap-around system capable of taking the Jet, VPS,Storm and Carbon guards, ensuring you can pick your look.

The two-mount system ensures optimal protection and is orderable as BHG-094-00-NP for $149.95 RRP, with the guards as follows: Jet (Code: JET-003); VPS (Code: VPS-003); Storm (Code: STM-003); Carbon (Code: BCF-003).

For information on where to get your Barkbusters products simply search “where to buy” at:

www.barkbusters.net.