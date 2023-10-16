Barkbusters EGO Handguards

Barkbusters have released their newest handguard option, a completely new model of the ‘EGO’.

Suitable for enduro, trail and minibikes, the Barkbusters EGO handguards are already available in a kit with all mounting hardware for $149.95 RRP – Standard Fitting Kit Order Code: EGO-201-00-XX.

They can also be ordered as replacement plastics and will fit existing backbones, meaning you can update your older handguards with the latest option.

Other options include the Mini Handguard Kit for 80 cc MX machines (EGO-204-00-XX), the Handguard with Multi Fit Clamps kit (EGO-205-00-XX ) and optional extras include the Wind Deflector Set in Black (B-092-BK) or White (Wind Deflector Set White) both of which will be available soon.

For more information on the range, head over to the Barkbusters website – www.barkbusters.net.