BMW Two-in-One Tech Gloves

BMW 2-in-1 Tech gloves have arrived in time for winter. The 2-in-1 Tech glove is a flexible and comfortable sport-touring glove, featuring ‘twin-chamber’ technology.

The first chamber or layer is unlined and ensures ideal levels of grip thanks to a kangaroo leather construction. The second chamber is a breathable Gore-Tex membrane ensuring wet or varied weather will not be a concern.

Riders have the option of changing between chambers depending on the conditions, with colour markings to differentiate the chambers as well as making them easy to put on and take off.

A wiper lip on left index finger helps clearing your visor, while the tips of the index finger and thumb can be used to operate touchscreen devices.

The BMW Two-in-One Tech gloves are CE-certified according to DIN EN 13594 and come in Black/Grey in sizes 6-6.5 through to 12-12.5.

They can be a tight fit at first but do loosen up a little, thus if trying them on it may pay to keep that in mind if you do like your gloves fitting snugly over the long term. I haven’t got them soaked enough yet to report on the effectiveness of their water-proofing, but I do generally rate BMW gear very highly and I have little reason to doubt they perform as described.

They are available at all BMW Motorrad dealers for $300 RRP.