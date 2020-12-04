2021 KTM 450 Rally

Prepare for your eyes to get a bit glazed over as you check out the Factory Rally machine presented here that Dakar debutante Daniel Sanders will pilot in the 2021 edition of the prestigious event.

Unlike many manufacturers though, KTM will actually sell you a Rally Replica of this bike (Link), for a cool 56k.

Then from their Powerparts catalogue you can pretty much end up with a machine looking and performing like this. There are probably a few bits of unobtanium inside those crankcases but otherwise you can have your own Dakar ready machine.

The skills of the likes of Daniel Sanders, Toby Price and other Dakar competitors though can’t be bought… Enjoy these images by Fleischer and Kin.