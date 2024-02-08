Ducati Cairns

Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts in Far North Queensland will now be seeing Red, with the opening of a new Ducati showroom in Cairns, powered by the Cairns Cars Group dealership team behind the award-winning Audi Cairns.

The opening of the new, state-of-the-art Ducati Cairns showroom is a critical milestone for the Italian motorcycle brand, as it looks towards an exciting year ahead full of growth and new product launches.

The new area dedicated to Ducati hosts both a showroom and workshop. Inside the store, the entire Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range is on display, along with their respective apparel and accessory collections. Inside the workshop is the Ducati Service area, where a team of technicians will be on-hand for assistance and repairs.

Ducati Cairns officially opened its doors this past Saturday with a gala event which saw the newly-appointed dealership team welcome special guests, clients and Ducatisti to join the celebrations. The event also attracted a host of Ducati fans, motorcycle enthusiasts and Ducati Australia and New Zealand executives.

Ducati Cairns Dealer Principal – Alan Ren

“There really is no other motorcycle brand that commands the kind of passion, emotion and fascination as Ducati, and my team and I are thrilled to be representing Team Red in Far North Queensland. As someone who has a long history and deep affinity with Volkswagen Group brands, I know just how special a Ducati motorcycle is. I can’t wait to start sharing that passion with our customers and friends of the brand.”

Sergi Canovas – Managing Director of Ducati Australia and New Zealand

“We are beyond proud to start 2024 off by seeing our dealer network expand once again with the opening of Ducati Cairns, and add even more passion and expertise to the network. The addition of our new Cairns showroom and service centre means that we are able to once again expand our presence and support in another key strategic location, and to see our Ducati community grow and provide it with the kind of unparalleled level of service our passionate clients expect.”

The Ducati Cairns team are no strangers to representing exciting automotive brands, particularly from within the Volkswagen Group stable. Cairns Cars Group Dealer Principal, Alan Ren, and his team have already built a lasting legacy on customer service and experience with the Audi and ŠKODA brands in Cairns. In particular, their deep knowledge of Ducati’s parent company, Audi, also mean they come into the Ducati family as experts in highly desirable, high-performance machines, an expertise also confirmed by their winning Audi’s coveted Dealer Of The Year Award in both 2020 and 2021.

Ducati Cairns joins the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer’s global sales network, which now has over 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries. The showroom is open now for sales and servicing and is located at 199 Lyons Street in Cairns.