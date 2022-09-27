Ducati DesertX Unifilters

If you’ve already got your hands on a Ducati DesertX, or have one on the way, good news, with Unifilter ProComp2 dual stage air filters now available to order.

Featuring Unifilter’s steel impregnated polyurethane frame and seal to ensure the best seal possible with the standard airbox, dual layer corrugated air filter foam ensures the dust is kept out of your machine.

These are designed for Australian conditions, which are renowned as being challenging on airfilters, particularly if you’re riding hard in the rough stuff. Naturally these are reusable, increase air-flow and are Australian Made!

Unifilter air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand, with those for the DesertX available for $119.58 RRP as part number AU5306ST. For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil.

Unfilter advantages: