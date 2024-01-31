2024 Ducati Online Motorcycle Configurator

Thanks to the new Ducati online configurator it is now possible to customise all the 2024 Ducatis to your specific loadout, including photorealistic images with 4K resolution, new views, dedicated environments and a 360° vision of the bike.

The configurator provides over 400 original Ducati Performance accessories, which can be mounted on the bikes in real time.

Potential buyers can experiment with different combinations, adapting the bike to their preferences and needs.

Once the configuration is complete, each enthusiast will be able to send their Ducati directly to their trusted dealer and obtain a quote, as well as virtually photographing it in Full-HD to store the image on their computer or smartphone.

The new configurator even allows you to admire the selected bike in iconic locations for Ducati and Made in Italy, such as Piazza Maggiore, in the heart of Bologna, the finish straight of the Mugello International Circuit and the off-road paradise in Sardinia to get the full experience.

It’s even possible to choose two moments of the day, between daytime and sunset, thus highlighting the light clusters (the DRL by day, the low beams by night) and the dashboard.

The new features are available on all models in the 2024 Ducati range, head on over to the Ducati Configurator and all its new features at https://configurator.ducati.com.