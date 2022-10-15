MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island

Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Report

If FP3 had been anything to go by we could expect a ripper qualifying shootout this afternoon here at Phillip Island. Marc Marquez had topped that exciting FP3 session with a 1m28.462 but the top 13 riders were all in the 1m28s…

FP4

In the 30-minute FP4 session Maverick Vinales put in a 1m29.089 and then immediately backed it up with a 1m28.976 to top the session. Johann Zarco had been top for most of the session before being gazumped by the Aprilia man, but Zarco had done all his FP4 laps on the hard rear…

It also seemed strange that after topping both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, Zarco had just missed out on automatic promotion to Q2 and had to contest Q1 after finishing 11th in FP3.

Q1

Joan Mir was the first rider in the 1m28s in the Q1 session, a 1m28.728. Miguel Oliveira was next in the 28s and was then joined by Zarco, Rins, Bastianini and DiGiannantonio. And we were less than five-minutes into the 15-minute session…

Joan Mir then lowered his early benchmark to 1m28.661 before being bested by Enea Bastianini who put in a 1m28.647. Pol Espargaro had moved up to P3 ahead of Johann Zarco and Remy Gardner.

Zarco then dropped in a 1m28.498 to put himself on top of the time-sheets as we broached the halfway point of the 15-minute session.

On his final run through Joan Mir went back on top with a 1m28.492 only to then be bested by Pol Espargaro with a 1m28.392. Zarco headed back out of pit-lane with three minutes remaining to try and get back inside that top two and earn his spot in Q2.

On his final flying lap Zarco was under Espargaro’s time through both the first and second splits… Alex Rins was also red through the splits and in the slipstream of Zarco…

The Frenchman does it, and following him across the line to also earn his spot in Q2 thanks to a tow around was Alex Rins, and of course that pushed Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir out of Q2.

Enea Bastianini put a last ditch effort in to earn his promotion but just missed out to finish the session third and thus missed out on Q2 but was baulked on his final flyer by another rider, which left both himself and the team far from happy.

Q2

With only 15 minutes to decide the first four rows of the grid there is no time to hang about and all the riders were soon on track when pit-lane opened at 1435 this afternoon. And they were certainly not hanging about…

Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin were both in the 1m28.1s on their first flying lap… And there were then red sectors everywhere up and down the timing sheets as everyone else tried to better them…

An early incident for Marc Marquez as he was up by two-tenths through the first split before a big front end lose at turn ten that he miraculously saved, but that was the lap gone and he immediately returned to pit-lane.

At the halfway point of the session Pecco Bagnaia was leading the way on 1m28.054 as all the riders returned to pit-lane for fresh rubber before their final attack… With seven-minutes remaining it was Bagnaia, Martin, Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez in fifth ahead of Jorge Martin. Three-tenths covered the top eight with Bagnaia’s marker a 1m28.054 and Zarco in eighth on 1m28.356.

With five-minutes left all 12 riders were on track and running soft tyres. Bagnaia immediately had a conga line of riders on his tail, the first of which was Marc Marquez followed by Alex Rins…

Jorge Martin then dropped in the fastest ever motorcycle lap of Phillip Island, a 1m27.767… Aleix Espargaro then joined him in the 27s to go P2…. 90-seconds left to run…

Marquez on the tail of Bagnaia for his penultimate lap… A 1m27.780 for Marquez good enough to go P2, and a 1m27.953 for Bagnaia also put him on the front row. But still it was Martin on pole…

Aleix Espargaro P4 and Fabio Quartararo P5. Jack Miller finishes the session P8.

Friday pace-setter and the man that has looked fastest all weekend on hard rubber though is Johann Zarco. He might be starting from P6, but if most of the field tomorrow decide to run hard rears, then Zarco might have their measure…

Jorge Martin had never ridden a MotoGP bike around Phillip Island before Friday, and now he is the new lap record holder…

For doing an illegal practice start and being slow on the line in MotoGP Q1, Miguel Oliveira has been given a three-place grid penalty and a Long Lap penalty to be served during the MotoGP race on Sunday.

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 1m27.767 355.2 2 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.013 346.1 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.186 351.8 4 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q2 +0.190 347.3 5 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.206 347.3 6 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.240 350.6 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +0.262 350.6 8 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.349 352.9 9 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q2 +0.418 351.8 10 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.774 348.4 11 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.966 348.4 12 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q2 +0.998 348.4 13 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q1 (*) 0.260 344.0 14 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q1 (*) 0.360 347.3 15 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.515 351.8 16 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.520 344.0 17 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.545 345.0 18 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.628 346.1 19 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 0.688 344.0 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.698 348.4 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 0.727 340.7 22 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.834 342.9 23 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.014 346.1 24 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HONDA Q1 (*) 1.492 345.0

2022 Phillip Island MotoGP FP4 Times

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Time Gap 1 Maverick VIÑALES SPA APRILIA 1’28.976 – 2 Johann ZARCO FRA DUCATI 1’29.198 +0.222 3 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA DUCATI 1’29.323 +0.347 4 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA DUCATI 1’29.333 +0.357 5 Joan MIR SPA SUZUKI 1’29.406 +0.430 6 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA YAMAHA 1’29.417 +0.441 7 Jorge MARTIN SPA DUCATI 1’29.440 +0.464 8 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA APRILIA 1’29.463 +0.487 9 Jack MILLER AUS DUCATI 1’29.481 +0.505 10 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA YAMAHA 1’29.504 +0.528 11 Pol ESPARGARO SPA HONDA 1’29.513 +0.537 12 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR YAMAHA 1’29.539 +0.563 13 Marc MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’29.599 +0.623 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR KTM 1’29.656 +0.680 15 Enea BASTIANINI ITA DUCATI 1’29.666 +0.690 16 Luca MARINI ITA DUCATI 1’29.703 +0.727 17 Alex RINS SPA SUZUKI 1’29.863 +0.887 18 Brad BINDER RSA KTM 1’29.946 +0.970 19 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA DUCATI 1’30.071 +1.095 20 Alex MARQUEZ SPA HONDA 1’30.205 +1.229 21 Remy GARDNER AUS KTM 1’30.217 +1.241 22 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA JPN HONDA 1’30.222 +1.246 23 Raul FERNANDEZ SPA KTM 1’30.260 +1.284 24 Darryn BINDER RSA YAMAHA 1’30.270 +1.294

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 217 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 199 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 180 5 MILLER Jack AUS 179 6 BINDER Brad RSA 154 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 151 8 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 131 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 127 10 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 11 RINS Alex SPA 112 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 84 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 49 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 31 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 9 24 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 9 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 3 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 30 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0 31 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Report

John McPhee recovered from what had been some difficult sessions earlier in the weekend to top the Q1 session and earn his promotion through to Q2 along with David Munoz, Carlos Tatay and Taiyo Furusato.

Young Aussie Joel Kelso had finished 13th in practice so had already scored an automatic start in Q2 and with three-minutes remaining in the final qualifying session was holding down fourth place while in the pits ahead of his final run. Kelso slipped to 14th in the dying seconds of the session and thus will start from the fifth row when the lights go out tomorrow at 1100 AEDT.

Ayumu Sasaki set a new lap record for pole position on his third lap of the sesson and then sat out the rest of the session in the pits. Job done… And he made that 1m35.854 look easy…

Starting from second on the grid will be Sergio Garcia while Ivan Ortolo will round out the front row ahead of Carlos Tatay.

Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA 1m35.854 2 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS +0.187 3 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM +0.725 4 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO +0.817 5 Diogo MOREIRA KTM +0.826 6 Stefano NEPA KTM +0.836 7 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS +0.920 8 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM +0.942 9 Jaume MASIA KTM +0.998 10 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA +1.124 11 David MUÑOZ KTM +1.167 12 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA +1.169 13 Daniel HOLGADO KTM +1.176 14 Joel KELSO KTM +1.177 15 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM +1.253 16 John MCPHEE HUSQVARNA +1.417 17 Kaito TOBA KTM +1.564 18 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA +0.787 19 Scott OGDEN HONDA (*) 0.454 20 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM (*) 0.461 21 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA (*) 0.653 22 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA (*) 0.760 23 Andrea MIGNO HONDA (*) 0.811 24 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO (*) 0.823 25 Alberto SURRA HONDA (*) 0.892 26 Ana CARRASCO KTM (*) 1.087 27 Nicola Fabio CARRARO KTM (*) 1.226 28 Mario AJI HONDA (*) 1.246 29 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA (*) 1.318 30 Elia BARTOLINI KTM (*) 1.390

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 265 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 216 3 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 194 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 163 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 100 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 88 10 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 84 11 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 81 12 TATAY Carlos SPA 80 13 MUÑOZ David SPA 79 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 79 15 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 76 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 53 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 KELSO Joel AUS 28 22 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 23 OGDEN Scott GBR 21 24 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 16 25 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 11 26 AJI Mario INA 5 27 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 2 28 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 29 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 30 SALVADOR David SPA 0 31 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 32 PEREZ Vicente SPA 0 33 LUNETTA Luca ITA 0 34 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 35 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 36 CARRARO Nicola Fabio ITA 0 37 RUEDA José Antonio SPA 0 38 GARCIA Marc SPA 0 39 VOIGHT Harrison AUS 0 40 MOROSI Alessandro ITA 0 41 HERRERA Maria SPA 0 42 ALONSO David COL 0

Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 1m32.233 291.2 2 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX Q2 +0.073 291.2 3 Alonso LOPEZ BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.310 292.8 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.488 292.0 5 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.604 291.2 6 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.625 290.5 7 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q2 +0.625 296.8 8 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +0.639 291.2 9 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +0.713 296.0 10 Filip SALAC KALEX Q2 +0.737 296.8 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 +0.773 295.2 12 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +0.807 290.5 13 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +0.834 292.8 14 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +1.008 293.6 15 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.051 290.5 16 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.066 292.8 17 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.095 291.2 18 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA KALEX Q2 +1.919 291.2 19 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.436 292.8 20 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q1 (*) 0.437 294.4 21 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 0.612 299.3 22 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.760 296.0 23 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 0.849 289.7 24 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q1 (*) 0.869 291.2 25 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 1.299 295.2 26 Keminth KUBO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.339 292.8 27 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 1.438 296.0 28 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.445 291.2 29 Taiga HADA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.920 288.1

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 238.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 237 3 CANET Aron SPA 185 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 150.5 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 8 DIXON Jake GBR 127.5 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 110.5 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 ARENAS Albert SPA 74 14 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 SALAC Filip CZE 37 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 1.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 37 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 38 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule

Sunday Time Class Session 0900 Moto3 WUP 0920 Moto2 WUP 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1220 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

2022 MotoGP Calendar