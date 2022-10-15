MotoGP 2022 – Round 18 – Phillip Island
Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Report
If FP3 had been anything to go by we could expect a ripper qualifying shootout this afternoon here at Phillip Island. Marc Marquez had topped that exciting FP3 session with a 1m28.462 but the top 13 riders were all in the 1m28s…
FP4
In the 30-minute FP4 session Maverick Vinales put in a 1m29.089 and then immediately backed it up with a 1m28.976 to top the session. Johann Zarco had been top for most of the session before being gazumped by the Aprilia man, but Zarco had done all his FP4 laps on the hard rear…
It also seemed strange that after topping both FP1 and FP2 on Friday, Zarco had just missed out on automatic promotion to Q2 and had to contest Q1 after finishing 11th in FP3.
Q1
Joan Mir was the first rider in the 1m28s in the Q1 session, a 1m28.728. Miguel Oliveira was next in the 28s and was then joined by Zarco, Rins, Bastianini and DiGiannantonio. And we were less than five-minutes into the 15-minute session…
Joan Mir then lowered his early benchmark to 1m28.661 before being bested by Enea Bastianini who put in a 1m28.647. Pol Espargaro had moved up to P3 ahead of Johann Zarco and Remy Gardner.
Zarco then dropped in a 1m28.498 to put himself on top of the time-sheets as we broached the halfway point of the 15-minute session.
On his final run through Joan Mir went back on top with a 1m28.492 only to then be bested by Pol Espargaro with a 1m28.392. Zarco headed back out of pit-lane with three minutes remaining to try and get back inside that top two and earn his spot in Q2.
On his final flying lap Zarco was under Espargaro’s time through both the first and second splits… Alex Rins was also red through the splits and in the slipstream of Zarco…
The Frenchman does it, and following him across the line to also earn his spot in Q2 thanks to a tow around was Alex Rins, and of course that pushed Pol Espargaro and Joan Mir out of Q2.
Enea Bastianini put a last ditch effort in to earn his promotion but just missed out to finish the session third and thus missed out on Q2 but was baulked on his final flyer by another rider, which left both himself and the team far from happy.
Q2
With only 15 minutes to decide the first four rows of the grid there is no time to hang about and all the riders were soon on track when pit-lane opened at 1435 this afternoon. And they were certainly not hanging about…
Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin were both in the 1m28.1s on their first flying lap… And there were then red sectors everywhere up and down the timing sheets as everyone else tried to better them…
An early incident for Marc Marquez as he was up by two-tenths through the first split before a big front end lose at turn ten that he miraculously saved, but that was the lap gone and he immediately returned to pit-lane.
At the halfway point of the session Pecco Bagnaia was leading the way on 1m28.054 as all the riders returned to pit-lane for fresh rubber before their final attack… With seven-minutes remaining it was Bagnaia, Martin, Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez in fifth ahead of Jorge Martin. Three-tenths covered the top eight with Bagnaia’s marker a 1m28.054 and Zarco in eighth on 1m28.356.
With five-minutes left all 12 riders were on track and running soft tyres. Bagnaia immediately had a conga line of riders on his tail, the first of which was Marc Marquez followed by Alex Rins…
Jorge Martin then dropped in the fastest ever motorcycle lap of Phillip Island, a 1m27.767… Aleix Espargaro then joined him in the 27s to go P2…. 90-seconds left to run…
Marquez on the tail of Bagnaia for his penultimate lap… A 1m27.780 for Marquez good enough to go P2, and a 1m27.953 for Bagnaia also put him on the front row. But still it was Martin on pole…
Aleix Espargaro P4 and Fabio Quartararo P5. Jack Miller finishes the session P8.
Friday pace-setter and the man that has looked fastest all weekend on hard rubber though is Johann Zarco. He might be starting from P6, but if most of the field tomorrow decide to run hard rears, then Zarco might have their measure…
Jorge Martin had never ridden a MotoGP bike around Phillip Island before Friday, and now he is the new lap record holder…
For doing an illegal practice start and being slow on the line in MotoGP Q1, Miguel Oliveira has been given a three-place grid penalty and a Long Lap penalty to be served during the MotoGP race on Sunday.
2022 Phillip Island MotoGP Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Jorge MARTIN
|DUCATI
|Q2
|1m27.767
|355.2
|2
|Marc MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.013
|346.1
|3
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.186
|351.8
|4
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.190
|347.3
|5
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|YAMAHA
|Q2
|+0.206
|347.3
|6
|Johann ZARCO
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.240
|350.6
|7
|Luca MARINI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.262
|350.6
|8
|Jack MILLER
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.349
|352.9
|9
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|DUCATI
|Q2
|+0.418
|351.8
|10
|Alex RINS
|SUZUKI
|Q2
|+0.774
|348.4
|11
|Alex MARQUEZ
|HONDA
|Q2
|+0.966
|348.4
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|APRILIA
|Q2
|+0.998
|348.4
|13
|Pol ESPARGARO
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 0.260
|344.0
|14
|Joan MIR
|SUZUKI
|Q1
|(*) 0.360
|347.3
|15
|Enea BASTIANINI
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.515
|351.8
|16
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.520
|344.0
|17
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 0.545
|345.0
|18
|Darryn BINDER
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 0.628
|346.1
|19
|Remy GARDNER
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.688
|344.0
|20
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONI ITA
|DUCATI
|Q1
|(*) 0.698
|348.4
|21
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.727
|340.7
|22
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|Q1
|(*) 0.834
|342.9
|23
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|YAMAHA
|Q1
|(*) 1.014
|346.1
|24
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|HONDA
|Q1
|(*) 1.492
|345.0
2022 Phillip Island MotoGP FP4 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|APRILIA
|1’28.976
|–
|2
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|DUCATI
|1’29.198
|+0.222
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|DUCATI
|1’29.323
|+0.347
|4
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|DUCATI
|1’29.333
|+0.357
|5
|Joan MIR
|SPA
|SUZUKI
|1’29.406
|+0.430
|6
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA
|YAMAHA
|1’29.417
|+0.441
|7
|Jorge MARTIN
|SPA
|DUCATI
|1’29.440
|+0.464
|8
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|APRILIA
|1’29.463
|+0.487
|9
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|DUCATI
|1’29.481
|+0.505
|10
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|1’29.504
|+0.528
|11
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|HONDA
|1’29.513
|+0.537
|12
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|1’29.539
|+0.563
|13
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|HONDA
|1’29.599
|+0.623
|14
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|KTM
|1’29.656
|+0.680
|15
|Enea BASTIANINI
|ITA
|DUCATI
|1’29.666
|+0.690
|16
|Luca MARINI
|ITA
|DUCATI
|1’29.703
|+0.727
|17
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|SUZUKI
|1’29.863
|+0.887
|18
|Brad BINDER
|RSA
|KTM
|1’29.946
|+0.970
|19
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|DUCATI
|1’30.071
|+1.095
|20
|Alex MARQUEZ
|SPA
|HONDA
|1’30.205
|+1.229
|21
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|KTM
|1’30.217
|+1.241
|22
|Tetsuta NAGASHIMA
|JPN
|HONDA
|1’30.222
|+1.246
|23
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|SPA
|KTM
|1’30.260
|+1.284
|24
|Darryn BINDER
|RSA
|YAMAHA
|1’30.270
|+1.294
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|219
|2
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|217
|3
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|199
|4
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|180
|5
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|179
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|154
|7
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|151
|8
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|131
|9
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|127
|10
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|122
|11
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|112
|12
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|101
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|84
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|80
|15
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|16
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|50
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|49
|18
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|46
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|31
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|23
|21
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|15
|22
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|23
|GARDNER Remy
|AUS
|9
|24
|FERNANDEZ Raul
|SPA
|9
|25
|CRUTCHLOW Cal
|GBR
|3
|26
|BRADL Stefan
|GER
|2
|27
|PIRRO Michele
|ITA
|0
|28
|SAVADORI Lorenzo
|ITA
|0
|29
|PETRUCCI Danilo
|ITA
|0
|30
|WATANABE Kazuki
|JPN
|0
|31
|NAGASHIMA Tetsuta
|JPN
|0
Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Report
John McPhee recovered from what had been some difficult sessions earlier in the weekend to top the Q1 session and earn his promotion through to Q2 along with David Munoz, Carlos Tatay and Taiyo Furusato.
Young Aussie Joel Kelso had finished 13th in practice so had already scored an automatic start in Q2 and with three-minutes remaining in the final qualifying session was holding down fourth place while in the pits ahead of his final run. Kelso slipped to 14th in the dying seconds of the session and thus will start from the fifth row when the lights go out tomorrow at 1100 AEDT.
Ayumu Sasaki set a new lap record for pole position on his third lap of the sesson and then sat out the rest of the session in the pits. Job done… And he made that 1m35.854 look easy…
Starting from second on the grid will be Sergio Garcia while Ivan Ortolo will round out the front row ahead of Carlos Tatay.
Phillip Island Moto3 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ayumu SASAKI
|HUSQVARNA
|1m35.854
|2
|Sergio GARCIA
|GASGAS
|+0.187
|3
|Ivan ORTOLÁ
|KTM
|+0.725
|4
|Carlos TATAY
|CFMOTO
|+0.817
|5
|Diogo MOREIRA
|KTM
|+0.826
|6
|Stefano NEPA
|KTM
|+0.836
|7
|Izan GUEVARA
|GASGAS
|+0.920
|8
|Deniz ÖNCÜ
|KTM
|+0.942
|9
|Jaume MASIA
|KTM
|+0.998
|10
|Taiyo FURUSATO
|HONDA
|+1.124
|11
|David MUÑOZ
|KTM
|+1.167
|12
|Dennis FOGGIA
|HONDA
|+1.169
|13
|Daniel HOLGADO
|KTM
|+1.176
|14
|Joel KELSO
|KTM
|+1.177
|15
|Adrian FERNANDEZ
|KTM
|+1.253
|16
|John MCPHEE
|HUSQVARNA
|+1.417
|17
|Kaito TOBA
|KTM
|+1.564
|18
|Tatsuki SUZUKI
|HONDA
|+0.787
|19
|Scott OGDEN
|HONDA
|(*) 0.454
|20
|Ryusei YAMANAKA
|KTM
|(*) 0.461
|21
|Riccardo ROSSI
|HONDA
|(*) 0.653
|22
|Lorenzo FELLON
|HONDA
|(*) 0.760
|23
|Andrea MIGNO
|HONDA
|(*) 0.811
|24
|Xavier ARTIGAS
|CFMOTO
|(*) 0.823
|25
|Alberto SURRA
|HONDA
|(*) 0.892
|26
|Ana CARRASCO
|KTM
|(*) 1.087
|27
|Nicola Fabio CARRARO
|KTM
|(*) 1.226
|28
|Mario AJI
|HONDA
|(*) 1.246
|29
|Joshua WHATLEY
|HONDA
|(*) 1.318
|30
|Elia BARTOLINI
|KTM
|(*) 1.390
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|265
|2
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|216
|3
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|209
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|194
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|163
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|154
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|128
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|100
|9
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|88
|10
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|84
|11
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|81
|12
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|80
|13
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|79
|14
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|79
|15
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|76
|16
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|63
|17
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|62
|18
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|59
|19
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|53
|20
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|40
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|28
|22
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|24
|23
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|21
|24
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|16
|25
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|11
|26
|AJI Mario
|INA
|5
|27
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|2
|28
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|29
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|30
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|0
|31
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|0
|32
|PEREZ Vicente
|SPA
|0
|33
|LUNETTA Luca
|ITA
|0
|34
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|0
|35
|RIU MALE Gerard
|SPA
|0
|36
|CARRARO Nicola Fabio
|ITA
|0
|37
|RUEDA José Antonio
|SPA
|0
|38
|GARCIA Marc
|SPA
|0
|39
|VOIGHT Harrison
|AUS
|0
|40
|MOROSI Alessandro
|ITA
|0
|41
|HERRERA Maria
|SPA
|0
|42
|ALONSO David
|COL
|0
Phillip Island Moto2 Qualifying Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q2
|1m32.233
|291.2
|2
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.073
|291.2
|3
|Alonso LOPEZ
|BOSCOSCURO
|Q2
|+0.310
|292.8
|4
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.488
|292.0
|5
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.604
|291.2
|6
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.625
|290.5
|7
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.625
|296.8
|8
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.639
|291.2
|9
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.713
|296.0
|10
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.737
|296.8
|11
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.773
|295.2
|12
|Sam LOWES
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.807
|290.5
|13
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+0.834
|292.8
|14
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.008
|293.6
|15
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.051
|290.5
|16
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.066
|292.8
|17
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.095
|291.2
|18
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA
|KALEX
|Q2
|+1.919
|291.2
|19
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.436
|292.8
|20
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.437
|294.4
|21
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.612
|299.3
|22
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.760
|296.0
|23
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|Q1
|(*) 0.849
|289.7
|24
|Jorge NAVARRO
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 0.869
|291.2
|25
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.299
|295.2
|26
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.339
|292.8
|27
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.438
|296.0
|28
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.445
|291.2
|29
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|Q1
|(*) 1.920
|288.1
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|238.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|237
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|185
|4
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|150.5
|6
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|132
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|130
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|127.5
|9
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|120
|10
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|110.5
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|104.5
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|74
|14
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|74
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|55
|16
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|48
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|47
|19
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|44
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|37
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|15
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|27
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|28
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|29
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|30
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|1.5
|31
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|32
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|33
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|34
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|35
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|36
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|37
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|38
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
Phillip Island MotoGP Schedule
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Session
|0900
|Moto3
|WUP
|0920
|Moto2
|WUP
|0940
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1100
|Moto3
|Race
|1220
|Moto2
|Race
|1400
|MotoGP
|Race
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo